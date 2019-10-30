FX Weekly: Lagarde's Present - A Stronger Euro

As investors’ positioning on equities is still very low, the momentum on equities should persist and rates should continue to normalise (i.e., trend higher).

In the past two weeks, risk-on sentiment was back on hopes of a trade deal reached with China and the EU approving a further extension of Article 50 until January 31.

Macro News

Global: In the past two weeks, risk-on sentiment was back on hopes of a trade deal reached with China and the EU approving a further extension of Article 50 until January 31, 2020. The 2Y10Y US yield curve, which reached a low of -5bps in the end of August, is currently trading at 20bps with the 10Y sitting above 1.80%. The cheaper yen has helped levitating global equities, with European equities breaking above their May 2018 highs and the S&P 500 reaching new all-time highs. The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and market participants are expecting another 25bps cut from US policymakers, which would bring the target range for the Fed Funds rate to 1.50-1.75%. Central banks have been cutting rates globally and we would expect business sentiment to pick up in the coming months. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that central banks’ net rate cuts tend to lead global manufacturing PMI by 9 months; therefore, a pickup in the global economic activity should continue to drive demand for risk-on assets. As investors’ positioning on equities is still very low, the momentum on equities should persist and rates should continue to normalise (i.e., trend higher).

US: Despite the 10-year recovery with the US averaging a nominal GDP growth of 4%, the budget deficit was recorded at $984bn in the fiscal year ending on September 30, which is equivalent to 4.6% of the country’s GDP. Averaging $830bn per year, the cumulative deficits in the past decade have exceeded the cumulative deficits in the previous 50 years by approximately $2tr.

Euro: As expected, the ECB kept its interest unchanged on Thursday after cutting its deposit rate to a record low of -50bps, in addition to launching a new 20-billion-euro-a-month asset purchase program in September. It was Draghi’s last meeting after 8 years of leadership, leaving the central bank in the hands of IMF lead Christine Lagarde. We think that the major challenge Lagarde could face in 2020 is a potential euro strength against the US dollar as uncertainty starts to ease globally. Inflation expectations have been falling in Europe – the 5Y5Y inflation swap currently trades at 1.22%, far below the 2-percent target – and therefore a currency strength will definitely not help to push up inflation in the Euro area.

UK: Sterling got strongly supported in the past two weeks on raising hopes of a Brexit deal; PM Boris Johnson recently wrote to the EU Council to accept their offer of a 3M delay until January 31, 2020. According to Paddy Power, the implied probability of the UK leaving the EU currently stands at 12.5%.

Figure 1

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short interest on US Treasuries has started to rise in the past month in this current risk-on environment, with short net specs up from 478K to 802K in the week ending October 22. The exception was on the 10Y as short specs have continued to decrease by another 112K contracts to 84.3K, the weakest level since January 2018.

Figure 2

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The US dollar weakness we observed in the first half of this month benefited in part the euro; EURUSD went up three figures to retest its ST resistance at 1.1185, which represents the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340–1.2550 range. Momentum indicators such as MA crossovers still indicate a bearish trend in the near term, with participants trying to short the pair as soon as EURUSD approaches technical resistance. Important level to watch on the upside is the 1.12 resistance (200D SMA).

Figure 3

GBPUSD: Cable was on play this month on the back of rising hopes on Brexit deal, which soared by 10 figures since the beginning of September to reach 1.30 last week, its highest level since mid-May 2015. The pair has got massive potential in case we reach a soft agreement; however, we prefer to trade it against the euro or other crosses such as the yen.

EURGBP: The pair has now consolidated by 7 figures since its high reached in mid-August (0.9325) and looks like it has found a ST bottom. We bought some at 0.8620 as EURGBP could experience a ST technical recovery, with a tight stop below 0.8550.

Figure 4

USDJPY: The pair keeps pushing higher as risk-on sentiment rises; USDJPY is now testing an important resistance at 109.10, which represents its 200D SMA and the 50 Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range. A break of this level could send the pair back to 110.50–111. We missed the opportunity to buy the pair on dips and we increased our entry level to 107.60. AUDJPY has also been on the move in recent weeks, trading back to an important pivot level at 74.50. Further risk-on will favour AUDJPY in the short run as well.

Figure 5

USDCHF: The implied vol on the pair has been compressed in recent weeks as USDCHF has been oscillating around 0.9920 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250–1.0330 range). We are waiting for higher levels to consider shorting some.

Chart of the Week

In the past cycle, a market measure of inflation expectations that has been gaining popularity among practitioners and even central bankers is the 5Y5Y inflation swap. The decline in oil prices we observed between 2014 and 2016 not only dragged down headline inflation in most of the developed economies (US CPI decreased from 2.1% in June 2014 to -0.2% in April 2015), but also market-based long-term inflation expectations, with the 5Y5Y falling from 2.8% in June 2014 to 1.85% in February 2016 in the US. In theory, energy prices should not have a direct influence on long-term inflation expectations as monetary policy should be able to offset price shocks 5 to 10 years down the road.

However, this chart shows that the yearly change in the US 5Y5Y inflation swap has been strongly co-moving with the yearly change in oil prices, especially since 2012. Hence, one should question whether the 5Y5Y is an appropriate measure to watch as it shows strong relationship with energy prices (and also stock prices).

Figure 6

