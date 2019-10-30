Revisiting My Mohawk Industries Investment One Year Later

Source

Introduction

Almost exactly a year ago I wrote an article titled "Mohawk Industries Is In Cyclical Value Territory". In that article, I shared how I expected the stock to turn around and why I purchased the stock. This article will be a one-year follow-up where I'll examine how the stock has performed over the past year, and what I plan to do with the investment going forward.

Let's begin by seeing how the idea has performed so far:

Data by YCharts

The majority of the time since the purchase last October, Mohawk (MHK) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). The stock did take a nosedive three months ago after a disappointing earnings report, however, after a more positively received recent earnings report, the price has started to recover. Overall, the stock is up about +26% over the past year. I'm quite satisfied with that performance so far.

I primarily consider myself a value investor, so what first caught my attention about Mohawk last year was that it was trading well off its highs. This is what the chart looked like when I bought it. MHK data by YCharts

Unless there is something seriously wrong with a business, like it is being disrupted or coming off a super-cyclical high, I think stocks that are down -60% off their highs are a reasonably good place to start looking for value. After examining Mohawk, it looked like the price was down for cyclical reasons rather than for long-term business reasons. And most importantly, the stock price had a history of being volatile and bouncing back.

The table below shows the approximate year previous downturns started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long each downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1994 15 months 4 years 67% 1999 9 months 2.5 years 54% 2007 21 months 5.5 years 83%

As you can see, Mohawk had a history of deep declines, but also fairly quick recoveries, especially if one purchased the stock when it was nearly -60% off its highs.

As part of the initial analysis, I went back in time and see what sort of returns investing in Mohawk after a major decline would have produced in the past. I assumed the stock was purchased after it had declined -60% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the simple return is ~150%, and that does not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compare it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -60% decline in price would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Gain ~S&P 500 Annualized Gain ~Alpha to the S&P 500 Annualized 1994 7/22/94 1/29/98 42 42.86% 33.57% 9.29% 1999 9/28/99 11/12/01 22 81.82% -6.98% 88.80% 2007 11/06/08 1/17/13 50 36% 15.28% 20.72%

As you can see, even during the housing crisis of 2008, one would have done very well buying Mohawk down -60% off its highs (-54% in 1999), and one would have outperformed the S&P 500 all three times this occurred in the past.

What to do going forward?

Alright, I gave a brief overview of why I bought the stock and how it has performed so far. Now the question is what to do going forward. Let's start by looking at a Y-chart from 1995 to 2000 with price and net income because I think we are in a similar macro-period this time around.

Data by YCharts

In late-1998/early-1999, we see a couple of quarters where net income dipped, and around that same time the stock price peaked and went on to fall -54% off its highs even while the wider market was making all-time highs. Eventually, in 2000, interest rates would fall, and that would push Mohawk's price higher even though the wider market fell. Below is a chart from March 2000 to 2005.

Data by YCharts

At the macro level we have a similar thing happening today as we had back in 1998/1999, but I think there is also an element of the 2008 recession today as well. Mohawk's business is tied closely to housing. If people and businesses are renovating and building more, then there is more demand for flooring. Interest rates heavily influence real estate prices, so when rates are low, prices of real estate rise because people and businesses are usually borrowing to finance most of these purchases and they can afford to buy more if rates are low.

Lower mortgage rates, in particular, help businesses like Mohawk. It's pretty simple. The steady hiking for interest rates by the Federal Reserve in 2018 led average mortgage rates to rise fairly rapidly to about 5%.

Source

Note, that when mortgage rates rapidly rose beginning in January of 2018, that is when Mohawk's price started to fall. But now rates are back down to 2016 levels. That bodes well for Mohawk over the short term.

An additional headwind Mohawk has faced is the ever-changing trade war and tariffs. Being a global company that imports and exports a lot of their products from various places around the world, the tariffs have been an additional thorn in the side this year. Since at least some of the trade talks seem to be moving in a more positive direction, this could be moderately good for Mohawk as well.

So, I think it's fair to say that there is likely to be more upside for stock price from here. Let's take a look at a FAST Graph to get a big-picture feeling for where we stand.

My view is that this time around we will eventually experience a mix of what we saw the previous two recessions. Real estate prices and mortgage rates, in my opinion, will play a bigger role than in 1999, but not as big of a role as in 2008 when Mohawk's earnings actually when negative. The reason for this expectation is that while we aren't exactly in a new housing bubble as we were in 2006, a lot of wealth is currently tied to real estate which is dependent on relatively cheap credit. (As we saw, once mortgage rates get above approximately 4.5% on average, it puts downward pressure on the economy.)

Currently, the Fed is lowering rates but I think it's fair to estimate that if the economy stays relatively healthy we probably shouldn't expect too much more in the way of rate cuts. That being said, we probably shouldn't expect too much in the way of rate hikes either, at least not for the next 6-9 months. At that point, we'll be nearing what is likely to be one of the most heated US elections in modern history. I'm not sure how willing the Fed will be to make big rate hikes going into the election even if the market is booming. We'll have to wait and see on that one.

In terms of what this means for my Mohawk investment, Mohawk's peak P/E ratio going into the 2008 decline was about 15-16. Its peak P/E ratio going into this most recent price decline was 20-21. I don't typically use P/E ratios much with cyclical stocks, but in this limited case, I think it might be useful in order to estimate how overvalued historically Mohawk was in late-2017/early-2018. In order to adjust for elevated PE this time around, we need to subtract about -25% off of Mohawk's peak price of ~$285 and that gives us a price of about $213.75 as a reasonable peak expectation from a price perspective. However, we must also take into account that Mohawk's earnings have fallen the past few years. While earnings are expected by analysts to rise 8-9% the next couple of years, earnings have fallen about -25% off their highs. Taking that -25% off the $213.75 price we get a price of $160.31. That's a little over +10% higher than where we are today. Of course, we'll probably get some earnings growth now that rates are lower, so I think we could get another +10-15% due to having lower rates this year.

Putting this all together, I think it's reasonable to aim for a total +50% gain out of this investment before taking profits. That would be a price of about $174.

Conclusion

Few investors would have predicted the Fed's reversal on rate hikes at this time last year, but sometimes stocks get sold off far enough that the expected future returns are so big that it allows an investor to buy low and hold even if the predictions of a recession are true and the investment can still produce positive market-beating returns over the medium-term. From late-October of 2018 to January of 2019, I invested in several stocks with this profile. KB Home (KBH) was one I presented to members of the Cyclical Investor's Club that we recently took profits in.

Data by YCharts

Eagle Materials (EXP), was another housing-related stock we took profits in as well. Data by YCharts

These were investments made using the same methodology that I used for investing in Mohawk. Their prices had fallen far enough that even if we went into recession and had to wait several years for a recovery of the stock price, they still would have been worth it. This time around we didn't have to wait out a recession in order to get great returns, but since I knew that I could if I had to, it meant that I didn't have to make an accurate prediction about whether we would have a recession or not. Either way, I knew there was a high probability I would do okay. I plan to continue holding Mohawk for that 50% gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.