Regenxbio's Wet AMD Data Is Encouraging, With Majority Of Patients Free Of Rescue Injections

REGENXBIO Inc. (Regenxbio) (RGNX) announced positive results from its interim analysis of its gene therapy treatment RGX-314 in patients with Wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD). The stock initially traded lower the first day its results were announced, because of results from another gene therapy Wet AMD biotech by the name of Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM). I believe it was a mistake for the results to have been compared with each other, especially since the clinical trial design for rescue injections criteria was different. Another very important item to note is that Regenxbio is the better buy for gene therapy. That's because Novartis (NVS) used Regenxbio's NAV gene therapy technology for Zolgensma. This proves that the company's platform has already been validated with an FDA-approved drug.

Initial Data Is Strong With A Single Cohort Showing Longevity

The phase I/IIa open-label study is using RGX-314 to treat patients with Wet AMD. The patients recruited for this study were those who had been previously treated for their Wet AMD and responded to anti-VEGF therapy. There were several endpoints being measured for this study. The two most important endpoints for treating this disease would be Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) and rescue injections. The interim update that was just presented involves cohort 4 and cohort 5. This was for data that had been cut off as of the date of October 9, 2019. In Cohort 4, there were a total of 5 out of 12 patients (about 42%) who had no anti-VEGF rescue injections in 6 months after a single administration of RGX-314. RGX-314 is just one out of the 100 total vectors involved with the NAV gene therapy technology platform. Specifically, this gene therapy treatment involves the AAV8 vector to deliver genes to the intended target. Already, you can see that this biotech has a huge advantage with its platform in having over 100 novel AAV vectors at its disposal. Cohort 4 was pretty good; however, it's important to highlight that patients in this cohort were only given a dose of 1.6x1011 GC/eye. Cohort 5 performed even better, in that about 9 out of 12 patients (about 75%) were rescue injection-free after one dose of 2.5x1011 GC/eye. Then each cohort had a mean BCVA of +2 letters (cohort 4) and +4 letters (cohort 5), respectively. These were good interim results; however, there is still time for both of these cohorts to improve over time. What stuck out to me was what I had observed in cohort 3, for long-term patients. Cohort 3 had shown that about 3 out of 6 patients (about 50%) had continued to remain anti-VEGF injection-free at 1.5 years. This is significant, because typically these patients have to constantly receive injections into the eye with standard of care treatments like Eylea. Plus, this is only the phase Ia/II portion of the study. The company expects that the phase IIb study is expected to be initiated before the end of 2019.

Proven Technology

As I highlighted at the beginning above, Novartis' Zolgensma makes use of Regenxbio's NAV adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) vector. AveXis, before being acquired by Novartis, had made a license deal with Regenxbio. Specifically, AveXis had retained exclusive worldwide rights to all vectors in the NAV technology platform for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Regenxbio took in a $3.5 million payment upon FDA approval of Zolgensma. In addition, it could be eligible for additional milestone payments also. For instance, if and when Zolgensma obtains $1 billion in cumulative sales, Regenxbio would obtain an $80-million milestone payment. It will also obtain low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for the drug. It can even be taken one step further than that. What do I exactly mean? Well, as of July of 2019 the technology platform (NAV Technology Platform) is also currently being explored in more than 20 partnered products in development. These are other companies that have licensed the NAV gene therapy technology from Regenxbio. To show you how strong the technology is, I point to a few partners that have licensed the NAV AAV9 gene therapy technology. They are:

Pfizer (PFE) licensed the NAV AAV9 technology in July of 2019 to treat patients with Friedreich's ataxia.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) makes use of ABO-102 which is a NAV AAV9 vector being used to treat patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIA); positive results were announced in July of 2019 from the phase I/II study using ABO-102.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) started dosing its first patient in a phase 1 study using the NAV AAV9 vector RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon disease.

The point here is that Regenxbio has a proven track record of not only getting an FDA-approved product already (Zolgensma), but also being able to find multiple companies willing to license its NAV Technology Platform.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Regenxbio has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $449.7 million as of June 30, 2019. Based on the company's projection it believes it will end 2019 with approximately $350 million in cash. The biotech believes that based on its operating expenses and capital expenditures, it should have enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of the SEC Filing. The SEC Filing was submitted August 7, 2019. That means the biotech will get closer to running out of cash by August of 2020. If it does have the need to raise cash again, it would possibly happen by Q2 of 2020. Of course, an earlier cash raise may be plausible if there is another strategy in mind by the biotech.

Conclusion

Regenxbio obtaining positive phase I/IIa results in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration is good news for the company. While this was a good win to advance the product forward, it remains to be seen if such data can be reproduced in the next study. That's the risk, in that there is no guarantee that the next study will achieve a similar outcome. Another risk involves the competitive nature of the Wet AMD space. That's because Novartis just received FDA approval a while ago for its Wet AMD drug Beovu. Then, Regenxbio's gene therapy might eventually have to go up against other FDA approved drugs for Wet AMD like Eylea from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Lucentis from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Then it will have to keep track of Adverum Biotechnologies with its gene therapy treatment ADVM-022 as well. It is still early to say whether or not RGX-314 will reach the market. I think it will not only depend on safety or efficacy of the gene therapy treatment alone. Gene therapies are promising to be potential cures for diseases. In the case of RGX-314, the goal is to stop the need for patients having multiple injections throughout the year. The flip side is that gene therapy biotechs are looking at pricing their therapies at higher costs. For instance, Novartis' Zolgensma noted above is priced at $2.1 million per treatment. It remains to be seen if RGX-314 will be used over cheaper alternatives if and when it does receive FDA approval for treatment of Wet AMD. In the meantime, Regenxbio is ready to begin its phase IIb trial before the end of this year. Hopefully, the biotech will succeed in its goal because it will diminish the need for patients to be required to take injections into the eye every 4 to 12 weeks. That in turn would likely improve patient compliance of maintaining therapy without loss of efficacy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.