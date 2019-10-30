Innovative Industrial Properties: The Fastest Growing REIT In The World Could Soar 300% Within 2 Years

IIPR is currently about 34% undervalued, a high enough margin of safety to make this speculative REIT a "strong buy" for small position sizes (2.5% or less is my recommendation). It could potentially quadruple by the end of 2021, and deliver 35% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

The REIT is worth about $105 in 2019, $194 in 2020 and $284 in 2021, courtesy of 125%, 81% and 33% expected cash flow growth in those years.

IIPR is sitting on almost $400 million in buying power and growing its property base like a weed including four property acquisitions in October alone.

It's also one of the most profitable REITs in the world, with 70% AFFO margins. That's courtesy of its medical cannabis, triple-net-lease niche which results in investment spreads of 10%.

Innovative Industrial Properties is the fastest growing REIT in the world, generating 312% CAGR FFO/share growth from 2017 to 2019.

In mid-September, Brad Thomas and I published an article explaining why Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) was the best Cannabis stock in the world.

At the time the only reason we didn't recommend it was that it was $91, and lacking a sufficient margin of safety for its risk profile ($84 is our good buy price).

IIPR Was King Of Wall Street

IIPR is one of the most volatile stocks in America, with a one year beta of 2.88. That works great when the momentum crowd loves is, as was the case right up until July 11th when the REIT peaked at $140 and a dangerous 55 times FFO.

At the end of June, when IIPR was in a bubble, 10 hedge funds owned IIPR, the quintessential red hot momentum stock.

What might explain the massive selling pressure for the REIT? Likely those same hedge funds turned on IIPR, possibly via the use of trailing stops used to lock in profits.

80% of shares are owned by institutions, which means when the big boys start selling, the stock falls...hard...and fast.

The Motley Fool's (where I used to work) Sean Williams notes a few other reasons that the stock has crashed so ferociously in recent months.

Why the pessimism? My guess would be in response to the issues the U.S. cannabis industry is contending with. High tax rates in select states, and a lack of progress on the legalization front at the federal level, might have some investors down on the near-term prospects of the U.S. weed industry. Further, Innovative Industrial Properties tends to issue common stock in order to raise capital for purchases. This is an incredibly common tactic used by REITs in and out of the cannabis industry. However, issuing stock means that existing shareholders may be forced to deal with the repercussions of share-based dilution." - Sean Williams

On August 16th IIPR filed a $250 million shelf-offering, so it could launch an "at-the-market" or ATM program. That means that in the future the REIT can sell up to $250 million worth of new shares on the open market when management needs to raise growth capital and believes the equity issuances are sufficiently accretive.

$250 million would represent over 25% share dilution, and the start of that program back when IIPR traded at $105 might have contributed somewhat to the rapid declines we've seen.

Add to that short-sellers piling on and you can see why IIPR has gone from Wall Street's favorite golden boy to its new favorite whipping boy.

IIPR Took The Escalator Up...And The Elevator Down

But today this means that IIPR isn't just a good buy, but a strong buy, and with a very strong potential short-term catalyst that could send the stock soaring.

IIPR Is One Of The Most Heavily Shorted Stocks On Wall Street

26% of IIPR shares are currently owned by short-sellers. This is a stock that averages 432,000 shares per day in volume, meaning that it would take nearly seven days to cover all the short positions. Or to put another way, IIPR is an excellent short-squeeze candidate given how volatile this stock is.

What is that catalyst? November 6th it announces earnings after the close, and the fastest-growing REIT in the world is likely to once more deliver the goods.

How confident am I that Innovative Industrial Properties is a great long-term buy? The Dividend Kings have opened a starter position in this REIT in our Deep Value Portfolio (one of four we run), and I've bought it five times in the past two weeks for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

So let's take a look at the three reasons this high-yield hyper-growth stock could not just prove to be a sensational source of safe and growing income over time, but potentially quadruple over the next two years.

Or to put another way, IIPR has the potential to be one of the best performing investments of any kind, precisely because of its worst bear market ever.

Reason One: A Fantastic Business Model To Profit From An Industry Growing Like A Weed

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts believe that global legal cannabis sales will grow by 400% to 1700% between 2018 and 2030.

That kind of sensational growth potential sent most cannabis stocks into an epic bubble in 2018 (Tilray was worth $20 billion and trading at over 600 times sales at one point).

Well, reality has popped that frenzied cannabis bubble and momentum-driven speculators are learning the hard way that cannabis is a commodity, just like corn.

In Canada, the first nation to legalize recreational cannabis, supply growth has far outpaced the pace of new dispensary openings due to slow permit approval times, resulting in 30 months of inventory.

Most cannabis companies were focused so much on growing capacity that they forgot their business isn't scalable like cloud computing. Excess inventory eventually has to be written off resulting in larger losses for an industry that has yet to make a meaningful profit.

Meanwhile, in California, legal cannabis growers are also facing a lot of red-tape, as well as very high taxes, which means that few are actually making money.

So why am I so bullish on Innovative Industrial Properties? Aren't its tenants at risk of going bankrupt?

(Source: Investor presentation)

Not when you consider what business IIPR is actually in. Innovative Industrial finances MEDICAL cannabis growers, not the new upstart recreational companies that are crashing like Icarus after growing too fast. Medical cannabis was first legalized in California in 1996. The industry is thus 23 years old and has had time to figure out how to grow supply in-line with the entire demand chain, including how rapidly dispensaries can open in each state.

It helps that almost all of its biggest customers are vertically integrated, and most own their own retail distribution channels. Thus IIPR's tenants are not hemorrhaging money and at high risk of bankruptcy, but actually profitable and able to pay their rent on time.

So let's talk about that rent because IIPR's business model is absolutely fantastic for dividend investors. Unlike the cannabis growers, who are hoping to become the big tobacco of their industry (with premium brands and strong pricing power), IIPR is actually profitable.

Quarter AFFO Margin Q4 2016 -187% Q1 2017 26% Q2 2017 36% Q3 2017 45% Q4 2017 36% Q1 2018 52% Q2 2018 25% Q3 2018 19% Q4 2018 77% Q1 2019 80% Q2 2019 70% Average 46%

(Source: earnings releases)

Outside of its single negative quarter right after it IPOed (and hadn't bought a property yet), IIPR has averaged 46% AFFO margins. Those have been rising over time as the REIT gains economies of scale and is better able to amortize selling and general administrative costs over a revenue base growing at a torrid pace (over 100% YOY).

Since tenants pay property taxes and maintenance costs, IIPR's AFFO margin should eventually hit 80% to 90%, making it not just the most profitable REIT in America, but one of the most profitable companies on earth.

What's causing such impressive profitability?

35 properties with 100% occupancy in 14 states

15.6 weighted remaining lease

13.8% cash yield on investment (6% to 8% is average for this industry)

4.2% weighted cash cost of capital (about average for the industry)

9.6% gross investment spreads (vs 1% to 3% industry average)

3.25% annual rental escalators (1% to 2% is industry norm)

1.5% management fee (based on rent)

Because cannabis is illegal at the Federal level (schedule 1 drug) most banks won't finance cannabis businesses. IIPR gives cannabis growers much needed financing via sale-leaseback deals and then they lease back the properties under very long-term contracts at highly generous terms for the REIT.

(Source: Ycharts)

And since IIPR must payout 90% of taxable income (not same as GAAP EPS or AFFO) it's dividend has been growing like a weed, including three consecutive quarterly hikes of 30+%.

Management's long-term plan is to get the payout ratio (106% consensus in 2019), down to 75% to 85% over time. An 80% payout ratio would be safe based on its business model. However, that's the long-term plan and since IIPR is generating so little AFFO right now, retaining it isn't the priority.

In Q2 IIPR generated $23.2 million in annualized AFFO. If it could retain a full 25% of that it would amount to $5.8 million, not enough to buy a single new property. Which brings us to IIPR's primary growth plan, it's accelerating pace of property acquisitions.

IIPR began the year with 16 properties, and now has 35, including four new acquisitions in October alone. Those 35 properties cost $504.6 million, including reimbursements to complete construction and expansions. This means that IIPR's average deal is for $14.4 million in total costs.

At the end of Q2 IIPR had $237 million in cash on the balance sheet. It now also has a $250 million ATM program. Factor in the $98 million in deals done in Q3, and IIPR has $389 million in buying power at its disposal, enough for 27 more properties assuming the average deal size remains constant.

But lots of buying power isn't much use unless management can find quality properties and tenants. Fortunately, according to what Chairman and founder Alan Gould told analysts at the Q2 conference call, that's not an issue.

the pipeline has increased and continues to increase with some very exciting entities similar to the Trulieve Company that we just recently announced a transaction with. So what we're seeing are more mature companies looking at our program and coming away very excited and very interested." - Alan Gould (emphasis added)

IIPR is now in 14 states, out of 33 (plus D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that have legal medical cannabis. Those states include over 200 million Americans, creating a massive and fast-growing potential customer base.

In 2017 alone, legal cannabis sales in the U.S. were $8.6 billion, with $5.9 billion from medical cannabis. ArcView Market Research estimates that, by 2022, legal cannabis in the U.S. will be a $22 billion industry.

With so many states left untapped, IIPR should have little trouble keeping its acquisition pipeline full for many years to come.

We do have additional capacity given the fact that we raised additional common equity to perhaps take on more debt than we have on the balance sheet right today, although our preference does lean more towards the equity side of our balance sheet.” - Alan Gould

IIPR is also using exchangeable bonds (which convert to common stock later) to keep its dry powder supply well stocked. Debt/capital is currently 33%, well below the 60% that's safe for REITs.

Today debt/EBITDA is 5.0, but cash flow is growing so fast that within 12 months analysts expect that to be under 2.0. 6.0 leverage is safe for REITs and IIPR's debt levels are not a concern. The interest coverage ratio is 2.5, above the 2.0 or higher safe limit for REITs. This is why despite not having a credit rating (which can cost up to $200,000 per year per agency), IIPR is able to borrow at an effective rate of 4.8%.

What about the crashing share price? Won't that potentially put the growth story at risk, since lower prices equal higher costs of equity? It's true that IIPR's price could fall low enough to cause a liquidity crunch.

That's likely why the dividend is growing so fast, over 100% per year, on a quarterly basis, to attract income growth investors such as myself. However, IIPR's cash yields on investment are so high, that its growth thesis won't be threatened unless it AFFO yield hits 10% and stays there for a prolonged period of time.

That would require IIPR to trade at about $50 for all of 2020. That would mean a safe 6.2% yield growing at double-digits every quarter, which if it occurred, would be a fantastic buying opportunity that likely wouldn't last long.

Reason Two: Torrid Growth Rate Means Fair Value In 2021 Could Be About $284

Innovative Industrial's short history and high regulatory risk (see risk section) mean it's a speculative 7/11 average quality REIT. Valuing it is also more speculative, since my standard method of using historical multiples and applying them to various forms of earnings, cash flow, and dividends, is less reliable than for more established companies.

This is why keeping position sizes small (2.5% of invested capital or less) is advisable. However, I am personally planning on investing 2.5% of all future savings into IIPR as long as it's 20% or more undervalued, and here's why.

2017 FFO/share growth: 103%

2018 growth: 653%

2019 consensus growth: 125%

2020 consensus growth: 81%

2021 consensus growth: 33%

IIPR isn't just one of the most profitable companies on earth, it's also one of the fastest-growing. Given that medical cannabis is likely to eventually be legal in all states, and factoring in IIPR's small but rapidly growing 35 property base, I consider F.A.S.T Graphs' 30% CAGR long-term growth rate extrapolation to be reasonable. The realistic growth range is 25% to 35% as long as management keeps executing as well as it has, in terms of buying quality properties leased to strong medical cannabis growers.

How does one go about modeling a relatively new hyper-growth company? By turning to my valuation Gurus, Chuck Carnevale (fellow Dividend Kings founder and 50 years of experience in asset management) and Ben Graham, the founder of value investing and Buffett's mentor.

Specifically, I use their rules of thumb regarding reasonable valuations for earnings and cash flow for companies that can realistically grow more than 15% CAGR over time. The PEG 1 rule is what Graham came up with that says a company that can grow at 30% over time is worth 30 times earnings and cash flow.

Metric Historical Average Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value Average dividend yield 2.86% NA $109 $126 $159 FFO 128 30 $76 $138 $184 AFFO 41 30 $88 $149 $191 EBITDA 89 30 $133 $270 $397 EBIT 62 30 $93 $209 $374 EV/EBITDA 89 30 $133 $270 $397 Fair Value $105 $194 $284

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Yieldchart, analyst consensus)

This table shows IIPR's historical average multiples which are sky-high due to the REIT often being in a bubble. Using the far more reasonable and conservative 30 times cash flow (in various forms), as well as the average dividend yield since IPO, we can get a reasonable range of fair value estimates for Innovative Industrial in any given year.

The range of those estimates is likely to include the actual intrinsic value. The average of all of them is what I consider a reasonable fair value estimate for any give year, based purely on the work of Graham/Carnevale and the REIT's expected fundamental growth.

Classification Discount To Fair Value (Margin of Safety) For 7/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price 2021 Price Reasonable buy 0% $105 $194 $284 Good Buy 20% $84 $155 $227 Strong Buy 30% (IIPR 34% undervalued at $69) $74 $136 $199 Very Strong Buy 40% $63 $116 $170

While fair value is always a "reasonable" price to pay for a company, I personally require higher margins of safety for lower-quality and riskier companies like IIPR.

For example, an 11/11 Super SWAN dividend king like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a good buy at fair value and a very strong buy at a 20% discount. IIPR needs a 40% discount before I consider it a very strong buy.

However, at $69 IIPR is a strong buy due to its 34% margin of safety for 2019. By next year, the current price would represent a 64% discount to fair value and make Innovative Industrial the most undervalued company on the Dividend Kings 248 company Master List.

This is the power of hypergrowth. A stock's value is purely a function of earnings, cash flow, and dividends. IIPR is growing so rapidly that the current price isn't justified by its fundamentals, risk profile or long-term growth outlook.

Remember that IIPR is a very high volatility REIT, often driven to extreme prices by euphoria and irrational pessimism. Innovative Industrial isn't going to just return to fair value at some point (as long as management executes well) but likely become overvalued at some point.

My fair value estimates are NOT 12-month price targets, but merely estimates of where a company's price is likely to return to over time. By 2021, if IIPR grows as expected, then it will be worth about $284. Since the current bear market isn't likely to last until then (the market likely can't ignore dividend and cash flow hyper-growth for years on end) then I wouldn't be surprised to see IIPR hit $284 or more by the end of 2021, potentially quadrupling your money.

Think that's a bit too optimistic? You may be right. Most REITs don't trade at EBITDA multiples that match their growth rates. But let's consider just FFO/share, one of the most popular valuation metrics for REITs.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

On a FFO basis, IIPR is about fairly valued. This means that the 172% growth in cash flow per share expected by the three analysts that cover it by 2021 could result in 185% total returns including its rapidly growing dividend. That's a 62% CAGR total return potential, literally the highest of any company I know of.

Worried that IIPR will languish in the toilet for another few months or years? While that's always possible (nothing is impossible on Wall Street) it's highly unlikely, due to the third reason this REIT is such a strong buy today.

Reason Three: Earnings Is Potentially The Catalyst For An Epic Short-Squeeze

I consider November 6th's earnings to be the most obvious catalyst to pop the stock and potentially trigger a short-squeeze that ends this young REIT's most severe bear market ever.

Why am I confident that Wall Street will like what it hears?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Because IIPR has a good track record of beating expectations and is expected to keep reporting 100+% growth through mid-2020 at least. Wall Street can be very irrational at times. But it can't ignore over 100% YOY growth for very long, especially when Innovative Industrials is trading at such attractive valuations already.

Is IIPR a crazy volatile stock? You bet. But volatility is only a risk if you don't have the proper asset allocation and risk management to keep you from panic selling at the worst possible time.

Take a look at how the high volatility of this REIT has benefitted long-term investors who bought it at reasonable to attractive prices.

September 2017: +10.4% vs S&P 500 2.1%

December 2017: +79.6% vs market 1.1%

April 2018: + 27.6% vs market 0.4%

May 2018: +10.1% vs market 2.4%

August 2018: +40.2% vs market 3.3%

October 2018: +20.4% vs market 2.0%

January 2019: +36.4% vs market 8.0%

February 2019: +27.6% vs market 3.2%

June: +47.8% vs market market 7.3%

In about 25% of months since 2017, IIPR has gone up double-digits. Such historical data should provide comfort to anyone who has ridden it down from $140. But while IIPR is likely to justify a return to new highs relatively soon, and possibly could be the single best investment you can make over the next two years, there is a reason I recommend capping your position size at 2.5% or less (it's 1.6% of my invested capital).

Risks To Consider

Risk management is the MOST IMPORTANT part of successful investing. No matter how bullish I might be about a company's long-term prospects I never forget that the best way to win in the long-term is by avoiding getting wiped out. As the saying goes "offense wins ball games, defense wins championships."

IIPR is a speculative company and I recommend capping your position at 2.5% of invested capital or less. There are three kinds of risks to be aware of that can sink your financial goals.

fundamental risk: what can impair cash flow, put the dividend in jeopardy and potentially bankrupt the company (Buffett's definition of risk)

valuation risk: so overpaying for a company that even if it grows as expected you might see negative or flat returns for years or even decades (Cisco still hasn't returned to 2000 tech bubble highs)

volatility risk: becoming a forced seller out for financial/emotional needs, even of quality companies bought at reasonable or attractive valuations

The biggest fundamental risk for IIPR is significant regulatory changes at the federal level. I don't just mean that the government eventually crackdown on legal cannabis businesses. That risk is low and getting lower over time.

The passage of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (NYSE:SAFE) Banking Act would make it legal for banks and other traditional financial institutions, like credit unions, to service cannabis companies. That might sound great, but remember that IIPR is actually a financier of its tenants. IIPR is getting 14% cash yields on properties and fat rental escalators, plus that lucrative 1.5% management fee, only because its tenants can't find cheaper growth capital funding options.

If cannabis gets legalized at the federal level, as Bernie Sanders wants to do in his first 100 days? That would potentially be positive for the industry at large, but also mean that private equity and megabanks could flood the market with cheaper financing and compress IIPR's investment spreads from 10% to a more normal 1% to 3% as seen with other triple net lease REITs.

Would that be an existential crisis? No. It just means that IIPR's growth would then become a fraction of what it is today, and weaken the primary reason for owning it. However, if you buy it at an attractive enough valuation, and thus lock in a high yield on cost, you would likely still enjoy generous, safe and growing dividends and market-beating total returns over time.

If you overpay for IIPR during one of its bubble phases, potentially driven by news that federal legalization is coming (by investors who don't realize this could be bad for the REIT)? Well, then you could end up suffering poor returns for a long time.

Valuation risk is currently very low for IIPR, as long as the fundamental thesis remains intact (no significant regulatory changes coming soon). Paying less than 30 times cash flow for a REIT growing at 100% in the short-term and likely 30% over the long-term means periods of negative returns should be relatively short.

But volatility risk? Anyone considering this REIT needs to understand that this is one of the most volatile companies on Wall Street, with a 1-year beta of 2.88 (nearly three times as volatile as the S&P 500).

IIPR Peak Declines Since 2017

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = IIPR

Since January 2017 alone IIPR has seen two bear markets and three corrections.

Its declines tend to be short but brutal. And just as IIPR's monthly rallies are the stuff of legend, so too can its monthly corrections be very scary for anyone who doesn't know this stock's historical track record.

February 2017: -11.2% vs market +4.0%

January 20018: -11.6% vs market +5.7%

February 2018: -12.6% vs market -3.7%

July 2018: -11.6% vs market +3.7%

October 2018: -15.0% vs market -6.9%

July 2019: -14.5% vs market 1.4%

August 2019: -15.6% vs market -1.6%

Anyone who considering IIPR needs to understand its fundamental risks, buy at an appropriate margin of safety, AND be comfortable with some of the wildest stock swings on the street.

If you can accept everything that IIPR offers, including the negative volatility, then you don't have to count on luck to achieve generous safe and rapidly growing income as well as market smashing total returns. You can create your own luck.

Bottom Line: Innovative Industrial Properties Represents A Very Strong Buy...Just Remember To Use Proper Risk Management

Is Innovative Industrial Properties a "must own" stock for everyone? Heavens no. It's a highly speculative REIT, with a unique risk profile that you must understand and be comfortable with.

BUT if you are OK with the high regulatory risk, and gutwrenching volatility, and own it as a small part of a well-diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio, then this REIT might be for you.

There is no faster-growing or more profitable company on the Dividend Kings' 248 company master list. As long as the national legal status of cannabis doesn't change, IIPR's long-term success is highly likely. If cannabis is legalized at the Federal level, then this REIT will likely still grow, just much more slowly.

And if Congressional gridlock remains in force? Then Innovative Industrial Properties is likely to keep growing like a weed, and its fair value could climb to $284 by the end of 2021.

With the company now 34% undervalued, I am happy to recommend the fastest-growing REIT in the world as a "strong-buy" ahead of November 6th earnings.

Those results should validate the long-term thesis, and potentially trigger a short-squeeze that could kick off the next great rally for IIPR. A rally that could potentially make for attractive short-term gains, but truly epic long-term ones, backed up by the cash-rich business model and strong quarterly dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.