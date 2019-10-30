AT&T Settles With Elliott Management: Big Deal

Furthermore, the agreement left the succession problem up in the air as it allowed current CEO Randall Stephenson to remain in office for at least another year.

There seems to be little in the agreement to indicate that AT&T will change from a "legacy" organization still tied to the past into something that can be truly competitive.

AT&T and Elliott Management have reached an agreement to settle the concerns the hedge fund raised about the direction AT&T was taking.

Well, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has cut a deal with Elliott Management, the hedge fund who, in the middle of September, challenged the leader of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, to do something about the company he was leading.

Now, a little more than a month later, Elliott and AT&T have reached an agreement.

Mr. Stephenson, the chief executive and chairman, “will remain in charge at least through 2020….Once he retires, the roles of chairman and chief executive will be split. In addition, two directors will depart within the next 18 months, making way for new blood.”

AT&T also announced a set of financial targets aimed at lifting revenue and profit each year for the next three years, and said it expected to pay off the debt associated with last year’s $80 billion purchase of Time Warner. It will review its sprawling set of businesses to see what could be sold or split off into a partnership with other companies.“ AT&T’s strategy to bolster profits also includes potential job cuts, which was strongly opposed by a union that represents over 100,000 AT&T workers.”

The plan also includes a commitment to stock buybacks.

A very cogent remark, I believe, was made by Chris Shelton, the head of the Communications Workers of America: “The plan that AT&T announced today is something only a hedge fund manager could love.”

Almost everything coming out of the agreement between Elliott Management and AT&T seems to be focused on near-term results. And, as I have remarked in recent posts, the focus of the company still seems to remain on the picture of what large, conglomerate corporations in the US used to look like.

Although AT&T's management tries to talk like a 21st century corporation, its actions still seemed to be tied to what conglomerates used to be. And the agreement between Elliot and AT&T does not move things along, in my mind, to a new future.

Furthermore, with Mr. Stephenson planning to leave in one year or so, there is a major concern over who will take over from him.

Seemingly at the head of the list to succeed Mr. Stephenson is John Stankey, the head of WarnerMedia, a media division, whose elevation to chief operating officer at AT&T this month put him in line of succession.

Mr. Stankey has spent the majority of his career in the telephone business. Elliott Management particularly questioned his lack of experience in running a media business.

And, AT&T has moved itself into a position where it claims to be primarily a media business.

So, there are real questions about where AT&T is going to get the leadership it needs to move into the modern world and to transform the company into a “new” Modern Corporation.

This concern transforms itself into the issue of the need for AT&T to evaluate its myriad divisions to see what no longer fits with its main business.

Mr. Stankey argues that this review may not include one of AT&T’s largest divisions, DirecTV, a satellite service that is rapidly losing members. Mr. Stankey, however, believes that DirecTV is vital to the future “ecosystem” AT&T wants to construct.

Mr. Stephenson’s last year at AT&T will determine the fate of this advancement. But, there is a lot of discussion going on about how this fits into the need of the company to completely transform its focus.

Mr. Stephenson and AT&T have removed Elliott Management from its immediate challenges for the time being, but all I see from the agreement is a renewal of the same old story, with the company’s focus still on the immediate need to “goose up” earnings and buy back stock.

AT&T is still trying to position itself as a media play, selling satellite TV service to millions of people owning a large chunk of Hollywood, with plans for a forthcoming streaming service.

The transformation necessary to compete in the 21st century is still not there. The current theater is nothing more than another example of decision makers kicking the can further down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.