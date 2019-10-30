Linde Plc: Too Generously Valued

I have a neutral sentiment on the stock which might be changed if the debt-adjusted earnings yield creeps closer to at least 2.5%.

Its long-term growth prospects are secure given the strong demand for its products, especially from healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Linde plc (LIN), formerly known as Praxair and Linde AG, the world's largest industrial gas supplier, is a generously priced stock. It has lofty 19x EV/EBITDA, ROTC of 4.1%, and GAAP P/E of 21.3x. The essential reason for the bloated valuation is anticipated skyrocketing profit growth and the robust market position of this industrial giant (e.g., nearly the highest revenue in the peer group). The stock has a GAAP PEG (LTM) of 0.2, as analysts forecast its net income to jump 19.86% in 2019 and 11.35% in 2020. That makes it worth considering for the GARP portfolio.

A plethora of stresses has been buffeting the markets this year, from the trade war to the slowdown in eurozone. While the stock has remained quite sensitive to the trade war news and the data on manufacturing output, it has fared quite nice and even outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), its closest peers L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF) (OTCPK:AIQUY), but lagged behind Air Products and Chemicals (APD).

Data by YCharts

In the article, I will assess the firm's fundamentals in greater detail to figure out if the stock is worth considering or not.

The essence of the business

In 2018, Praxair and Linde AG merged to create Linde plc, the market leader in industrial gases. The new entity has been incorporated in Ireland. At the path, the companies faced regulatory hurdles from the US Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission and even had to commence a divestment program to compress the asset base slightly with a rationale not to jeopardize competition in the markets for bulk liquid oxygen, bulk liquid nitrogen, etc. The divestitures gave it massive cash inflows (around $10.3 billion in the last twelve months) but trimmed its potential market share.

Formally, the company's predecessor is Praxair, so if readers decide to delve deeper into the historical financial statements (prior to 2018), they should take into account that the data shows results from Praxair's operations.

The merger led to a staggering spike in revenue (its LTM sales are up 93%, while EPS doubled), which was clearly appreciated by the market. Investors were mesmerized by impressive prospects of the newborn megacompany that the deal secured, and multiples soared.

Data by YCharts

Present-day Linde plc operates via the following segments:

Americas,

EMEA,

APAC,

Engineering,

Other.

The key products of the group are:

atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, krypton, neon, xenon),

and process gases (carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene).

Apart from the production of industrial gases, the firm also plans and constructs turnkey plants (e.g., for the petrochemical industry). So, the group enjoys a vast customer base diversified across the globe; its key buyers operate in manufacturing, chemicals & energy, electronics, food & beverage, and healthcare industries (for instance, oxygen is used for artificial ventilation), while the contribution of the Americas to the top line is the most substantial; it equaled $2,779 million in Q2 2019.

Its industrial gases are crucial for the modern economy. It is also barely possible solutions based on these gases will be replaced or abandoned in the future. For instance, nitrogen is used primarily in the production of fertilizers, nitric acid, nylon, dyes, and explosives. It also secures an unreactive atmosphere, which is essential in the manufacturing of, for example, transistors and diodes. In this sense, this chemical substance is vital for the semiconductor industry. Next, argon produced by the company is used in the welding of special alloys (as it prevents oxidation and displaces carbon monoxide) and also in the production of lasers. Acetylene is utilized for welding, cutting, and chemical synthesis.

This business is cyclical, given its strong connection with the pace of industrial production growth across the globe. Its tight correlation with manufacturing is self-evident, as clients' capex and the speed of the economy are inextricably linked. Long story short, when the global economy loses steam and industrial production plummets, Linde's top line reflects the pressure. That is why the news on the trade agreement between the US and China is crucial, as the trade war has already taken a toll on the tempo of the global economy.

In March, in the Investor Update, Linde cited "slower top-line growth than 2018" and mentioned "lower global industrial production." In the Q2 presentation, it highlighted "2H macro weaker than 2Q." While questions concerning global economic growth remain, despite possible weaknesses in 2019, in the long term, up to at least 2025, Linde will definitely enjoy a solid demand for its industrial gases due to the expansion of the automotive (due to widespread EVs, for instance) and aerospace industries. For instance, in the aerospace, oxygen is used as a rocket propellant, while argon is applied in pressure testing, etc.

What is important, Linde actively expands in hydrogen. For instance, earlier this year, it has bought a 10% stake in green hydrogen producer and supplier Hydrospider, which is building the first H2 production plant in Switzerland. It also invested in a UK H2 machine manufacturer ITM Power. In my view, Linde's stark interest in hydrogen technologies is clearly not coincidental, as the gas is considered to be one of the cleanest fuels and one of the cornerstones of the energy transition, as it does not produce CO 2 when burnt.

Financials in greater detail

Compared to LTM revenue on June 30, 2018, 2019 LTM sales have more than doubled, reached $23 billion, while they were $11.9 billion a year ago; the momentum is a clear consequence of the merger.

The Americas segment is the key contributor to operating profit; it brought $646 million of the total $1,325 million in Q2 2019 (before purchase accounting impacts and cost reduction programs, see p. 27 of the Form 10Q). Unfortunately, regarding margins, Linde is behind its closest peers Air Products and Chemicals and L'Air Liquide.

Author's creation. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

The main culprits are Purchase accounting impacts - Linde AG and Cost reduction programs and other charges, which are explained in greater detail on page 13 of Form 10Q. As a result, EBIT-based ROTC is also not impressive and equals only 4.1%.

Also, Linde's net CFFO margin is not perfect. It is close to the net income margin, but, before the merger, Praxair's margin was higher (e.g., in 2014, it was 23.5%, while net margin was 13.8%). At the same time, as reinvestment needs are low, Linde's inorganic FCF remains strong. Its LTM net CFFO is $4,367 million, while cash flow from investing is $8,729 million. Being the most significant industrial gas producer, the firm had not to pour funds into PP&E; instead, it even had to reduce the asset base because this was a condition of the merger.

Valuation: Mr. Market pays a premium

Poor Value grade (at the moment, it is D-) of Linde is fully explainable, as its Growth score is almost perfect (except for ROE forward growth): Growth and Value scores are nearly always antithetical. But readers should bear in mind that pronounced spikes in LTM revenue, EBITDA, and EPS are all direct consequences of the merger. LIN currently trades at ROE of 15.2% and GAAP E/P of 4.7%, which is not undoubtedly perfect, but still decent. Debt/Equity is 26.1%, which is not high enough to conclude ROE is hugely distorted.

Its principal competitors are L'Air Liquide S.A. and Air Products and Chemicals. So, it is worth looking if LIN is priced in line with peers or trades at a premium or with a discount. First and foremost, the firm is moderately leveraged compared to L'Air Liquide S.A., which relies primarily on debt rather than equity and has a Debt/Equity ratio of 82%. APD also has a much smaller share of borrowed funds in capital structure and a D/E ratio of 32.6%.

EV/EBITDA, ROTC, dividend yields, and EBITDA margins are presented in the chart below.

Author's creation. Data courtesy Seeking Alpha PREMIUM. Revenue is expressed in $ billion.

It is worth noting that AIQUF reports its revenue in euros; the company's LTM sales amount to €21.8 billion. The dollar amount depends on the applied exchange rate.

Compared to the peer group, LIN looks overpriced, its ROTC is the lowest, while the EBITDA margin is in the second place. Its revenue is on par with AIQUF (again, it depends on the exchange rate). APD, at the same time, the cheapest in the group, also has substantial revenue growth prospects and is likely underappreciated. The balance will be reached if Linde's EV/EBITDA retreats slightly, while AIQUF's and APD's multiples expand. However, LIN and AIQUF still should be valued more generously compared to APD due to their more substantial market position and revenue.

Shareholder rewards

At first sight, Linde's shareholder rewards plans look ambitious and inspiring at the same time. In the March Investor Update, the firm mentioned ~$4 billion to be paid in dividends in 2019-2020. The figure looks gargantuan, but upon closer inspection, the dividend yield is diminutive as the market cap is enormous given bloated multiples. ~1.8% yield is not appealing, even with a potential for improvement, which is, frankly, the flipside of most of the generously priced equities.

Final thoughts

With the market position cemented by the merger, Linde plc enjoys a wide and formidable moat. LIN looks overvalued, but its dominant position obviously commands a price premium.

However, the fly in the ointment is that insiders have been consistently selling the stock during the 2019 rally. At the same time, sell-side analysts are mostly bullish. Their price target of $205.77, however, specifies only an ~3% upside. At these levels, I am cautious about calling it a definite "Buy," but if valuation drops below ~40x EV/EBIT, it might become worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.