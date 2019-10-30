Cabot Oil & Gas: A Maintenance Capex Scenario

Cabot would be able to cover its increased dividend and pay off its 2020 debt maturity via cash flow even if natural gas prices fell a bit further.

This would result in flat production growth (instead of +5%), and could occur if the 2020 strip gets closer to $2.25 than $2.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) recently discussed the potential for a maintenance capex budget for 2020 should natural gas prices remain low. Natural gas prices have subsequently increased to near Cabot's original assumptions, so it may still aim for modest production growth in 2020. This report looks at what Cabot would do with a maintenance capex budget in 2020 though.

Maintenance Capex Budget

Cabot's initial capex budget for 2020 was for a range of $700 million to $725 million. This would lead to 5% production growth in 2020 (to approximately 2,474 Mmcfe per day), and set up Cabot for production growth in 2021 as well. Cabot assumed that NYMEX natural gas would average $2.50 in 2020 in that scenario.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

With the 2020 strip dropping noticeably below $2.50 at times, Cabot mentioned that it was also considering a maintenance capex budget of $575 million. This would keep full-year production flat at 2,356 Mmcfe per day. This is around 2% lower than Q4 2019 production levels, although the $575 million budget is also aimed at keeping Q4 2020 production flat compared to Q4 2019 and setting up Cabot for flat production growth in 2021 as well.

2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex

The natural gas strip for 2020 is currently around $2.46, so that would result in Cabot generating around $1.832 billion in revenues in the maintenance capex scenario. Cabot currently does not have any hedges beyond 2019, and it may not add hedges when natural gas futures remain fairly low.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 860 $2.13 $1,832 Total Revenue $1,832

With a $575 million capital expenditure budget and its increased dividend, Cabot is projected to end up with $1.568 billion in cash expenditures during 2020. This includes the effect of continued share repurchases (reducing total dividend payouts). Cabot also noted that its around 55% to 70% of its 2020 income taxes are expected to be deferred (compared to 100+% in 2019), so it may need to pay a modest amount of income tax in 2020.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation And Gathering $576 Taxes Other Than Income $21 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $155 Cash Income Tax $47 Total Expenses $1,568

This would result in Cabot having around $264 million in positive cash flow in 2020 after dividends. It has $87 million in debt maturing in 2020, leaving $177 million to put towards share repurchases.

The $575 million capex budget in 2020 would also set up Cabot to have flat production growth in 2021 as well. Since natural gas strip prices for 2021 are similar to 2020 (currently one cent higher), Cabot's 2021 cash flow is currently projected to be fairly similar to 2020. It does have $188 million in debt maturing in 2021, so more of its 2021 positive cash flow would likely go towards repaying that debt instead of share repurchases.

2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex And $2.35 Natural Gas

The current strip for 2020 has moved somewhat higher since Cabot's Q3 2019 earnings report, due to expectations for colder weather. This has primarily affected late 2019 and early 2020 natural gas futures and has moved 2020 strip up by around eight cents since Cabot's earnings report. At the time Cabot mentioned the maintenance capex scenario, it was looking at around $2.38 natural gas strip prices for 2020, so if natural gas prices continue to move a bit higher it may keep its plans for around 5% production growth and a $700 million to $725 million capex budget instead.

I will model here what Cabot's results would look like with $2.35 natural gas in 2020, to give a picture of what 2020 might look like if the winter ends up being a bit warmer than currently expected.

In this scenario, Cabot would end up with $1.737 billion in revenue.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 860 $2.02 $1,737 Total Revenue $1,737

Cabot would have $1.56 billion in cash expenditures in this scenario, resulting in $177 million in positive cash flow after dividends. After repaying its 2020 debt maturity, it would have $90 million to put towards share repurchases.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation And Gathering $576 Taxes Other Than Income $20 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $156 Cash Income Tax $39 Total Expenses $1,560

Cabot could still reach neutral cash flow after dividends at a NYMEX price of around $2.12 in 2020 with this maintenance capex budget.

Conclusion

Cabot is aiming to deliver a fair amount of positive cash flow after dividends in 2020, allowing it to repay its 2020 debt maturities. At $2.50 natural gas it can probably achieve this while also delivering +5% production growth. If prices drop towards $2.25 instead, Cabot is more likely to go with a maintenance capex budget that would keep production growth flat.

Longer-term, Cabot would appear to be in pretty good shape as a low cost producer that could handle $2.25 natural gas without incurring additional debt or needing to reduce production. At close to $19 per share though, I am mostly neutral on its valuation, which appears to be around 7.7x 2020 EBITDAX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.