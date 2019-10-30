Hawaiian Electric Industries: Time To Move To The Sidelines

Due to this outperformance, we lower our outlook for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ share performance from positive to stable.

Low bond yields have driven many investors to look elsewhere for yield, essentially turning to so-called “bond proxies” - relatively boring companies that pay a high and consistent yield. Real estate and utilities, which both enjoy relatively steady streams of income, have tended to do well when bonds are doing well.

As a result of recent inflows into these sectors, however, both currently look overvalued compared to their own history.

Within the utility sector, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) has been a clear outperformer, both the past year and the past 5 years.

What’s next?

According to the former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, the global economic paradigm has recently changed and policymakers at the IMF and elsewhere have now accepted that interest rates would remain low for a long time to come.

This bodes well for a continued outperformance of the utility sector. But will Hawaiian Electric Industries also extend its outperformance versus both the utility sector and the broader market?

A utility and a bank

Hawaiian Electric Industries is a holding company with two main businesses: electricity (Hawaiian Electric Company) and banking (American Savings Bank).

The former accounts for roughly two thirds of the holding company’s profit while the latter is responsible for the remaining one third.

The third “pillar” is Pacific Current, a start-up focusing on non-regulated clean energy-related projects. Hawaiian Electric Industries has two strong operating companies in both the utility and the bank, but both are very highly regulated.

The opportunities in Hawaii to help move the whole clean energy transformation forward more quickly was the reason for starting this third kind of leg of the stool.

It’s fair to say that Hawaiian Electric Industries has quite a moat. Hawaiian Electric Company serves about 95% of Hawaii’s electric utility customers!

Hawaii has the highest residential electricity prices in the United States, averaging 27.5 cents per kWh in 2016 - more than twice the national average!

Although Hawaii’s electricity production and costs are still heavily reliant on oil, renewable energy has been increasing.

There is plenty of sun (and wind) in Hawaii. As a consequence, the renewable resource potential is greater than the current electricity demand!

Hawaiian Electric Industries is firmly committed to Hawaii’s 100% Renewable Energy Goal by 2045. In July, the Public Utilities Commission accepted Hawaiian Electric Industries’ Power Supply Improvement Plan, which provides a framework to meet Hawaii’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

American Savings Bank is #3 in Hawaii behind the number one First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ: FHB) and number two Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH).

American Savings Bank maintains a strong financial position, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and a focus on efficiency improvements.

The high-performing bank with a growing dividend adds materially to the value of the overall consolidated company. Without the bank, Hawaiian Electric Industries would not be investment grade and would need to go for external equity on a regular basis as you see with many of its utility peers.

In 2018, American Savings Bank’s dividend to the holding company increased 33% to $50 million. And in 2019, Hawaiian Electric Industries expects the dividend to increase 20% to $60 million.

Rating outlook from stable to positive

Rating agency Moody's revised in October the outlook of Hawaiian Electric Industries and its utility subsidiary Hawaiian Electric Company to positive from stable.

Hawaiian Electric Company has made considerable strides in its transition to renewable energy and improved customer service according to Moody’s. Hawaiian Electric Company has solid credit fundamentals due to the low business risk associated with its regulated utility operations and its relatively strong cash flow credit metrics.

The Hawaiian Public Utilities Commission is currently conducting the second phase of a proceeding on performance-based regulation that is scheduled to conclude with a commission decision at the end of 2020. Moody’s views the initiative as an important credit positive because the concepts and adjustments that were proposed in the first phase, which include five-year rate plans, reduced lag in current revenue adjustment mechanisms, and an ability to earn performance incentives, should ease Hawaiian Electric Company's renewable transition and enhance its cash flow and profitability.

Hawaiian Electric Industries' ratings could be upgraded if Hawaiian Electric Company receives a credit supportive outcome associated with the second phase of the ongoing performance-based rate-making proceeding.

Valuation and price target

At the release of the 2018 results earlier this year, Hawaiian Electric Industries also released 2019 earnings guidance. It expected 2019 consolidated earnings of $1.85 to $2.05 per share consisting of $1.40 to $1.47 at the utility and $0.79 to $0.85 at the bank. Holding company costs are estimated at $0.28 to $0.30 per share. When we add those figures together, we arrive at a guidance of $1.89 to $2.04 per share.

This guidance was not raised since then. And given the fact that HE expects the bank earnings to be at the low end of guidance range for the year, this guidance will probably not be raised going forward.

Given the room for improvement in HE’s ROE, we do expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to come out at the high end of its earnings guidance.

We have a fair value target of $47 which gives Hawaiian Electric Industries a price/book in line with the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

Conclusion

Hawaiian Electric Industries isn’t the sexiest stock, but it certainly is a very solid one. The bank earnings allow HE to fund the utility company without the need for external capital which in turn paves the way for earnings growth without dilution. Both the bank and the utility division have room for continued improvement in their return on equity in the coming years. With only 5% upside potential to our price target and less than 3% dividend yield, Hawaiian Electric Industries is no longer set for continued outperformance versus the utility sector.

While Moody’s revised HE’s rating outlook from stable to positive, we lower our outlook for HE’s share performance from positive to stable.

The utility sector itself might continue to perform well in a lower for longer interest rate scenario.

