Grain Futures To Trade Sideways Overall; Cold Weather Outlook Poses Upside Support

Colder and stormier weather outlook over the next couple of weeks could help to boost grain futures.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices should continue to trade sideways or within a range as weather, export/inspection data, trade, and crop progress weigh.

Soybeans finish higher Monday following a bullish inspection report; corn and wheat lower

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 0.78% to $3.8375, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 1.53% to $9.3650 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.70% to $5.1275. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.99% ($0.15) to $15.03, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.0% ($0.00) to $15.75 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.72% ($0.04) to $5.48.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 6 cents to $5.116, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 5.6 cents to $4.170. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.090 to $5.276. Further down the strip, the March contract was down $0.086 to $5.424.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Soybeans post large export inspections with some 536k tonnes going to China; Corn inspections disappoint while wheat comes in line with expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending October 24 at 381k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 580k metric tonnes and less than traders' expectations of 432k-635k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 60%. Mexico (155k), Saudi Arabia (73k), and Japan (56k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 523k metric tonnes, less than last week's 581k metric tonnes, but within traders' expectations of 435k-680k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 169k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 131k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 23%. Yemen (79k), Japan (70k), Ethiopia (69k), and the Philippines (65k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,568k metric tonnes, more than last week's 1,331k metric tonnes and more than the traders' range of 898k-1,279k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 9%. China (536k), Mexico (168k), the Netherlands (141k), Japan (133k), Portugal (111k), and Egypt (105k) were the main destinations.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending October 24, 2019.

Source: USDA

As of Sunday, October 27, corn harvested is at 41%, well ahead of 2009 and equivalent to 2008; soybeans harvested stands at 62%

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of October 27, corn matured was at 93%. That's slightly behind both last year's 100% and the 5-year average pace of 99%. Corn harvested is at 41%. That's behind both last year's 61% and the 5-year average pace of 61%. Of the corn planted, 58% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 68% last year.

Figure 6 below is a graph comparing the years (from 1995) of the corn progress in the harvested phase of development.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Winter wheat planted is at 85%. That's slightly ahead of both last year's 77% and the 5-year average's 82%. Winter wheat emerged is at 63%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 62%, but slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 64%.

Soybeans dropping leaves is at 97%. That's slightly behind the 5-year average of 99% and last year's pace of 100%. Soybeans harvested is at 62%. That's behind both last year's 69% and the 5-year average pace of 78%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 77% harvested (up 10% from the prior week)

Rice - 97% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 58% harvested (up 16% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 65% harvested (up 16% from the prior week)

Cotton - 46% harvested (up 6% from the prior week; 40% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sunflowers - 17% harvested (up 8% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

A decisively colder, stormier, and at times wintrier pattern to envelop much of North America including the central U.S./grain belt

A large and deep upper level vortex over central Canada, supported by a persistent eastern Pacific ridge further upstream, will play a significant role in the weather pattern across the nation over the next couple of weeks. This broad cyclonic upper level feature rotating around central Canada will send continuous/incessant reinforcing shots of cold air into the western and northern U.S. over the next couple of weeks. This will ultimately result in colder than average temperatures across much of the country for the balance of the next couple of weeks. The coldest of temperatures will be found over the Rockies/Plains over the next couple of days before shifting eastward from the Plains to the East Coast late this week and over the weekend. There will be a brief break in the cold November 5-6 before another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in over the northern U.S. November 7-11. The focus of the coldest air mass at that time will be on the North-central and Northeast U.S.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 29-November 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (November 7-12) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The broad upper level vortex/cyclonic flow will not only introduce/reintroduce cold shots into the Lower 48 but will result in an active/stormy weather pattern with several opportunities for rain/snow as cold fronts and storm systems dig down into the northern U.S.

The first of which will come as early as tonight and persist through late week. Atmospheric dynamics/ingredients including the clashing of two very distinct air masses (a reinforcing shot of very cold air from the north vs. warm, moist air from the south) will come together in classic fashion to activate what will be a powerful Autumn storm system late Tuesday/early Wednesday near and/or over New Mexico into the southern Plains. This storm system, in its cold sector, will bring the first accumulating snows to parts of the Great Lakes including the Chicago area (at least parts of the area) while rain and thunderstorms fueled by adequate moisture and warmth in the system's warm sector spread from the southern Plains/southern U.S. into the Ohio Valley and into the East/Northeast U.S. Wednesday through Friday.

Figure 10 below is a snapshot image depicting the placement of this storm system by Thursday night from the 06z GFS model. This storm system is expected to bring the first accumulating snow (in blue) event of the season to parts of the Midwest/Great Lakes.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 11 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Tuesday morning to next Tuesday morning) across the Lower 48. The storm system mentioned above will also bring beneficial rains to the southern and eastern U.S. this week.

Source: NOAA

Overall, the weather will provide some upside support to prices as the cold combined with an increase in wintry conditions will have impacts on corn and soybeans that have not yet been harvested. Weather over the next couple of weeks will have negative impacts across the broader grain market with the worst of impacts felt across the western and northern grain belt.

There are signs as advertised by the forecast models, however, that this persistent cold pattern driven by a stubborn Alaskan Ridge will begin breaking down in the 16-20 day time frame or sometime in mid-November.

Final Trading Thoughts

Monday's inspection report provides upside support for soybeans, neutral support for wheat, and downside risk to corn. Meanwhile, the weather outlook and slow corn/soybean harvest provides upside risk to prices. It's important to note that the markets may not immediately reflect the weather impacts as weather is more of a quality concern to crops which is difficult (in terms of exact impacts) to decipher right away. That said, the weather in the near term may have impacts on the markets later on. Overall, expect for prices to trade sideways with the combination of all of these variables in play.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.