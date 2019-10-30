Antero Midstream's Q3 Was Exactly What We Needed To See To Remain Long

Covered dividend yield of 16.5% continues to pay you to wait, but consider not reinvesting the dividends to limit some risk.

In mid-September, we wrote about how Antero Midstream’s (AM) investment thesis was intact. This relied on a few known factors such as their stable fixed-rate contracts providing plenty of cash flow and their recently announced stock buyback program. The price of natural gas did dip in the past few weeks, but came roaring back recently, touching the mid-$2.60s today. Despite the fact that the price of natural gas largely does not matter to AM, it matters to its joined-at-the-hip partner, Antero Resources (AR). Let’s take a look at how Q3 earnings shaped up.

We knew that for Antero Midstream to have success, it would rely on at least a few of the following:

Growth in overall volumes leading to increased cash flow Higher Distributable Cash Flow coverage Buying back shares at a ~17% yield Health of Antero Resources/improving natural gas prices

There was a marked increase in overall volumes for every aspect of the business except for freshwater delivery, which had already been announced and targeted for reduction on last quarter’s earnings call.

Antero Midstream decided to idle the Antero Clearwater wastewater treatment facility which resulted in a $457 million non-cash impairment that skewed earnings results. Water use reduction by affiliate Antero Resources is helping save them money, but costing AM some income. This is exactly the type of thing that a major point of the bear case rests on: that Antero Midstream will be forced to appease Antero Resource’s weaker financial position.

However, water assets aside, I found it interesting that average low-pressure gathering fees were up 3% and average high-pressure gathering fees were up 11% YoY to $0.33 and $0.21 $/Mcf, respectively. This is the opposite of the water-based declines and frankly unexpected to me. I would settle for flat fees without growth, just underlying volume growth.

All of this leads to an increase in DCF, the most important figure for investors to be looking at, of 8% YoY to $170 million. Remember, DCF last quarter came in at $154 million and represented a 1.0x DCF coverage payout of the dividend. This was making investors, including myself, a little skittish. This quarter’s growth was exactly what we needed to see, with DCF coverage improving to 1.1x and high single-digit growth.

With natural gas strip pricing at the mid-$2.60s, we are in the middle of the DCF growth projections issued/reaffirmed by management last quarter. I know that they kind of stumbled with their original claims of massive dividend growth and have since shot for an easier target of “return of capital,” but it’s nice to see them achieve at least some guidance.

With that excess DCF available, AM can be more aggressive in buying back shares. I understand that some people have been burned by their stocks’ buyback plans in the past and would rather see top line growth, but in this low pricing/glut environment, you take the guaranteed 17% return whenever you can. In the most recent quarter, they repurchased $25 million worth of stock, which is only 0.7% of the float, but more importantly saves the company $4.3 million a year in dividends. With the rest of that $275 million on the buyback authorization, they could retire another 37 million shares, good for 7.3% of the float and savings of $45.5 million a year. This puts an effective floor on the share price around the $7 mark.

Net debt to EBITDA is still a very reasonable 3.3x, which is rather low for the nature of the industry. I believe that this is one of the strengths of AM, allowing them the liquidity to pivot or buy back shares that other peers may not have access to. Their partner, AR, is also keeping a low debt profile of 2.6x net debt to EBITDAX, which is a figure that takes into account certain aspects of the hedging program.

As for the rest of things with Antero Resources, their earnings report was okay, not great. They had a massive write-down of assets based on the current value of natural gas prices. Without this charge on their books, they technically made a profit this quarter. However, with $303 million of capital spending this quarter, they are free-cash-flow negative. This is why it’s so important that they find ways to reduce capex and improve efficiency.

They are still 100% hedged through 2019, but only 91% hedged in 2020 at an average NYMEX price of $2.87 per MMBtu and approximately 89% hedged in 2021 at an average NYMEX price of $2.80 per MMBtu. This means that the company won’t be going bankrupt anytime soon, but it really needs to keep slashing capex to get back to positive FCF.

Summary

I’m sure that in the next few days, we’ll get some more color on the recent results by Antero Midstream and Antero Resources. In the meantime, it looks like AM has stabilized and is slowly gearing up for a sustained movement upwards. Unfortunately, with AR attached to their future, the upside limit is somewhat capped. Until then, enjoy the 16.5% dividends but consider investing them elsewhere until we get more clarity.

