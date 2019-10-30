What Is Seen More Often - All-Time Highs Or Drawdowns?

Drawdowns, both their size and their duration, are what keep you up at night and can take you out in a stretcher the next day.

A look at how often the stock market (using S&P 500 total return index) has been at new all-time highs over the past 25 years shows that it isn't as smooth of a ride as we might expect.

CNBC and the financial press love all-time highs. What else would you put on the front page on a day that all is well in the world and the US stock market is at all-time highs. The story writes itself when the market arbitrarily prints a few points above some prior arbitrary print.

When we read all-time highs, we tend to think of the market grinding higher over hundreds of years where it seems nearly every print is a new all-time high. But is that really how it works? A look at how often the stock market (using S&P 500 total return index) has been at new all-time highs over the past 25 years shows that it isn't as smooth of a ride as we might expect (if it was, there would be consistent blue spikes from left to right in that chart).

Another way to look at it is from the drawdown side. Here's a graph of the S&P 500 total return index from Ben Carlson's wonderful post highlighting that stocks have been moving up and to the right since the early 1800s (but with some rather noticeable drawdown periods).

(Disclaimer: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results)

But we'll submit here that drawdowns are by far the more nefarious risk enemy. Drawdowns, both their size and their duration, are what keep you up at night and can take you out in a stretcher the next day. Drawdowns are the amount of money you are down before the investment makes new highs, and the amount of time you're down before making new highs.

There's an awful lot of those red spots along that line. The most noticeable red is during the Great Depression right around the middle of the graph, followed by the dot-com bubble and the housing bust up in the top right. Still, it looks like you spend more time out of drawdown than in it, but not so fast my friends.

Here's Carlson explaining:

Stocks don't make new highs every single day, so most of the time you're going to be underwater from your portfolio's high-water mark. This means there are plenty of chances to be in a state of regret when investing in stocks.This makes sense when you consider that stocks are positive just a little over half the time when looking at returns on a daily basis, but it can be difficult to wrap your head around this fact.

To make the visuals easier to see just how bad those red areas are, take a look at the opposite of the first chart shown above. Take a look at the % Below all -time highs chart, otherwise known as an underwater equity chart.

You can see here the instances of being 'underwater' or much more frequent and evenly spaced than the amount of time that you are equity highs, leading to that too often feeling (as Carlson points out) that your investment portfolio just isn't getting the job done. In fact, over the past 25 years (since January 1994), stocks have been at all-time highs just 34% of the time, while in some sort of drawdown the rest of the time (64%).

A word on skew

We've put the Credit Suisse managed futures index alongside the stock drawdown timing clocks above to highlight an important difference between investment profiles for short volatility type investments like stocks and long volatility type alternative investments like managed futures. Stocks are a classic example of trading off a. better metrics in that top 'clock,' getting a higher percent of time at all-time highs grinding higher, for b. accepting larger-than-normal losses and a worse-looking 'clock' at the bottom of the table (-20% or more losses). These larger-than-normal should be expected losses given the median skew the return profile to the left (negatively).

Conversely, the long vol managed futures profile is nearly an opposite look, whereby the top all-time highs 'clock' has a much lower reading (returns and all-time highs aren't nearly as consistently seen) in exchange for a healthy 0 on the bottom 'clock.' Long vol products skew returns to the right, away from the outsized losses, at the expense of small gains now.

Neither is right nor wrong. They just are. But just think about that for a minute. Over the past 25 years, stocks have spent 21% of the months down more than -20%. A fifth of the time has been downright scary. The alternative investment has spent 75% of the time being "meh," but none of the time being truly scary. This is what non correlation and different return profile look like in the real world - nuanced, 25-year look back, differences in how returns are delivered.

Disclaimer

The performance data displayed herein is compiled from various sources, including BarclayHedge, and reports directly from the advisors. These performance figures should not be relied on independent of the individual advisor's disclosure document, which has important information regarding the method of calculation used, whether or not the performance includes proprietary results, and other important footnotes on the advisor's track record.

Benchmark index performance is for the constituents of that index only, and does not represent the entire universe of possible investments within that asset class. And further, that there can be limitations and biases to indices such as survivorship, self-reporting, and instant history.

Managed futures accounts can subject to substantial charges for management and advisory fees. The numbers within this website include all such fees, but it may be necessary for those accounts that are subject to these charges to make substantial trading profits in the future to avoid depletion or exhaustion of their assets.

Investors interested in investing with a managed futures program (excepting those programs which are offered exclusively to qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7) will be required to receive and sign off on a disclosure document in compliance with certain CFT rules. The disclosure documents contain a complete description of the principal risk factors and each fee to be charged to your account by the CTA, as well as the composite performance of accounts under the CTA's management over at least the most recent five years. Investors interested in investing in any of the programs on this website are urged to carefully read these disclosure documents, including, but not limited to the performance information, before investing in any such programs.

Those investors who are qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7 and interested in investing in a program exempt from having to provide a disclosure document and considered by the regulations to be sophisticated enough to understand the risks and be able to interpret the accuracy and completeness of any performance information on their own.

RCM receives a portion of the commodity brokerage commissions you pay in connection with your futures trading and/or a portion of the interest income (if any) earned on an account's assets. The listed manager may also pay RCM a portion of the fees they receive from accounts introduced to them by RCM.

See the full terms of use and risk disclaimer here.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.