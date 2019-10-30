Visa Strengthens Its Network

Visa has made four acquisitions in 2019: Earthport, Payworks, Verifi and the tokenization department of Rambus. We look at what each contributes to Visa's network.

Introduction

On Thursday, October 24, Visa (V) announced its Q4 2019 and FY 2019 results. The results were strong, as we have become accustomed to with Visa. Visa also rewarded its shareholders by hiking the dividend from $1 per year to $1.20, a hike of 20%.

We all know that Visa is a strong and high-performing company, but in this article, we will look at how the company positions itself for the future by assessing its four acquisitions of 2019. But first, we have a quick look at the Q4 2019 results.

The Q4 2019 results

Visa has had another strong year in which it was able to grow its business in a meaningful way. Visa is one of those rare stocks that are able to produce above-average growth, return money to their shareholders and invest in the company to set it up for the future.

Visa processed 47B payments in Q4 2019, an increase of 5.3B, or 12.6%, versus Q4 2018 and outpacing the global payment volume of 9%. While 12.6% is not lackluster, Visa's leverage becomes more visible in what it does with that volume growth. 12.6% volume growth translated to 13% revenue growth and even 15% on a constant dollar basis. But the real power of Visa lies in its EPS growth: 21% or 23% on a constant dollar basis. And that is no outlier. This is what the earnings of Visa have done since it became a public company back in 2008:

Data by YCharts

As you can see: the stock price and the EPS growth have gone hand in hand over the years. I expect this to continue. You will always hear that Visa is expensive, but it has always had a premium and will continue to have it for a very long time.

For the FY 2019, the numbers are about the same, since Visa is about as steady as you can find them: revenue growth of 13% on a constant dollar basis and EPS growth of 20% on a constant dollar basis. And that EPS growth was given to the shareholders in the form of a 20% dividend hike.

Visa processed almost $9 trillion in its FY 2019, an amount that makes your jaw drop (or at least mine). The card is accepted in 61M physical stores worldwide, another 14% increase YoY. Great numbers for a company that is so dominant already. And CEO Al Kelly pointed out on the conference call:

And again, keep in mind that this number is 10s of millions higher as partners like PayPal, Stripe and Square only count as one location each.

The two fastest-growing parts of Visa are the B2B payments, where the $1T mark has been crossed now, and Visa direct, for P2P, B2B and P2C, which grew by triple digits. It has already passed the 2B transactions mark. Maybe that is not surprising if you know that Visa Direct is the engine behind popular payment apps such as Square's (SQ) Cash App, PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo, and Zelle. So it's no wonder the service grows so fast. Visa is the shovel in the gold rush of the payment apps.

Strengthening the network

While Visa is firing on all cylinders, it doesn't rest on its laurels. It bought 4 companies to strengthen the networks: Earthport, Verifi, Payworks, and the tokenization department of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). Let's have a look at them.

1. The Earthport acquisition

The acquisition of Earthport was announced at the very end of December 2018 (the 27th), but the deal was closed in May 2019. Earthport, a British company, was taken out for $320M.

(Earthport Logo, source)

Earthport is a provider of cross-border payments for banks, money transfer services and businesses. This acquisition will allow Visa clients to send and/or receive money with an ordinary bank account. With Earthport, Visa can reach nearly all of the world's banked individuals and businesses. Visa will enable them through the Earthport service to send and receive money more quickly and more securely. Security is one of Visa's strengths, after all. One of the examples Visa gave for Earthport use was a global marketplace that employs contractors globally and who have to be paid in their local currency. Earthport adds to Visa's 'beyond the card' functionality.

Earthport will be integrated with Visa Direct.

Again, Al Kelly on the Q4 2019 earnings:

With Earthport, we expect to have an integrated Visa Direct and Earthport offering in the market in the next few months where clients can send payouts to cards or accounts through a single connection to Visa.

2. The Payworks acquisition

In June of 2019, Visa bought the Munich-based German company Payworks. The financial terms were not disclosed. Payworks provides a cloud-based solution for POS (Point of Sale) payments.

(Payworks logo, source)

So this acquisition was mostly to strengthen Visa's in-store payment processing. Visa wants to integrate Payworks with its CyberSource digital payment management platform for in-store, in-app or online payments. Visa had already invested in Payworks in February 2018 and apparently liked it so much, it took it out. This is what Al Kelly had to say about Payworks on the Q4 2019 earnings:

For Payworks, we are extending our pipeline for omni-commerce solutions beyond merchants to include more acquirers who can leverage an integrated CyberSource and Payworks platform.

The omnichannel approach has become very important for merchants and clients and therefore Visa wanted to have its offering even stronger here. It will make it easier for merchants to use any form of electronic payment, both in real life and online.

3. The Verifi acquisition

Visa has also added Verifi to its shopping basket in September 2019.

(Verifi's logo, source)

Los Angeles-based Verifi develops software to secure electronic payments. So another digital risk management acquisition, this time more focused on dispute management. Verifi did a study around card chargebacks in 2018 and it showed that the whole problem costs around $31B in 2017. There is the complicated task of complying with a whole set of complicated rules across all networks and transaction types and of course the handling of disputes themselves.

It's impossible for merchants to have a watertight control and for issuers of cards, too much leniency will bring them in trouble with regulators. But too many security measures will alienate the customer from the card. The difficult balance between the three parties (card issuer, merchant and customers) is what Verifi calls the chargeback triangle. It has specialized in bringing balance between the three components of the triangle and that is what it will keep doing for Visa but on a much larger scale.

4. The Rambus tokenization acquisition

Visa completed the acquisition of the tokenization department of Rambus in October 2019. This was an acquisition in the battle against payment fraud and to boost user convenience. Rambus designs and develops chip interface technology and architecture, so it's not really in Visa's playground. But it also had acquired two companies: Bell ID and Ecebs Ltd. Bell ID was a Dutch company that was bought in 2016 by Rambus, but Bell ID itself had acquired the Scottish Ecebs in 2012. Can you still follow?

Together, the two are world-class in tokenization. That is a security technology that allows clients to replace fraud-sensitive information (for example, the 16 digits on your credit card) with a digital identifier called a token.

Visa already had tokenization, but just for card-based payments on its network. This acquisition brings tokenization to the domestic card networks, real-time payments and from account to account.

This is what Visa's CEO Al Kelly had to say about the Rambus tokenization acquisition on the Q4 2019 earnings:

For the Rambus token capabilities, we look to grow in two ways. One, by deepening relationships with existing Rambus clients through our large portfolio of value-added services. And two, by expanding the tokenization offerings for more alternative payment rails.

As you see, a quite general comment, but I think that is because the intentions of Visa with this acquisition were clear from the start.

Conclusion

Visa has printed another excellent quarter. The 20% growth in EPS was given to shareholders in the form of a 20% dividend hike. But it is clear that Visa doesn't want to become complacent because of its great results. It's preparing for the future.

That future is looking more and more cashless and Visa is one of the big engines of this new wave: its Visa Direct is what makes CashApp, Venmo and other direct-payment apps work. To be even better prepared, Visa keeps buying companies for very targeted purposes. Its focus is on efficiency and ease of use but also definitely on security. In that way, it has built, in the words of Visa's CEO Al Kelly, a 'network of networks'.

If you have enjoyed this article and would like to read more articles from a long-term perspective, feel free to hit the "Follow" button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

P.S. Can I ask you to keep an eye for my upcoming Marketplace: Potential Multibaggers? It should be launched within a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA, PYPL, SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.