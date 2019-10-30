Why Outfront Media Isn't My Favorite In The Space

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

I recently published an article on Lamar Advertising (LAMR). A few readers asked me to compare Lamar to Outfront Media (OUT), a competing out of home advertising space provider. Rather than give a few vague pointers in the comment section, I decided to write a piece analyzing OUT. Throughout the article, I will often compare to LAMR, for investors to be able to choose between both.

Outfront Media is currently trading at $26.57 and yields 5.42%. My M.A.D Assessment gives OUT a Dividend Strength score of 45 and a Stock Strength score of 52.

While I believe OUT is a decent company, I believe Lamar is a better stock to own from here onwards.

OUTFRONT Media engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites.

I will first analyze OUT from the perspective of the income investor before moving on to assessing its potential for capital gains from current prices.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks have safe dividends and a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. For stocks like OUT which don’t grow their dividend, I need the dividend yield to be very high for me to consider investing in them. I will demonstrate this with a simulation comparing LAMR to OUT.

Dividend Safety

Outfront Media has an FFO payout ratio of 65%. This is very reasonable for a REIT and in line with its major competitor, Lamar Advertising, which pays out 67% of FFO.

OUT pays 90% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 9% of dividend stocks.

OUT pays 605% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 2% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.7600 $1.3600 $1.4000 $1.4400 $1.4400 Cash From Operations $1.97 $2.34 $1.87 $1.71 $1.60 Payout Ratio 89% 58% 75% 84% 90% Free Cash Flow $1.06 $1.47 $0.54 $0.36 $0.23 Payout Ratio 165% 92% 255% 390% 600%

If we focus mainly on FFO, OUT’s dividend doesn’t seem at risk. While I don’t have long term FFO data handy, the company has generated enough operating cashflow to cover its dividend in the past 5 years.

The only aspect of OUT’s dividend that I’m not super satisfied with is the trajectory it followed since the inception of the company as a standalone REIT. After 3 quarters of paying a $0.37 dividend, it was reduced to $0.34 for 8 quarters before increasing to $0.36, where it has remained since March 2017.

Nonetheless, OUT’s dividend seems safe. Business is booming, which will result in improved coverage over the next year. During the past 3 quarters, revenues have grown at double digit rates. This is expected to continue for the 3rd quarter which should be announced with a week or two. In the fourth quarter, comps will get more challenging as the company will be compared to a tougher comp.

This aggressive growth in revenues has been allowed by the company, transitioning some of its billboards from traditional posters to digital screens, which allow the company to charge a lot more for ad space, rotating ads throughout the day, and optimizing delivery based on the time of day. Digital has grown 41% for the company YoY, which is phenomenal. In my article on LAMR, I discussed the ongoing growth of the Out Of Home (OOH) industry, mentioning digital innovation as one of the leading factors pushing growth in the media. As OUT continues to capitalize on this, it will continue to drive growth, keeping its dividend safe.

Dividend Potential

Outfront Media has a dividend yield of 5.42% which is better than 85% of dividend stocks. Like I mentioned above, the trajectory of the dividend has been underwhelming with not much movement in dividends worth mentioning since the stock started trading, just over 5 years ago.

How does this fare compared to LAMR, the competitor I recently covered? The yield is somewhat higher, since LAMR “only” pays 4.69%. However, while LAMR trades in line with its 5 year median dividend yield, the market has historically assigned OUT a yield which was 0.5 points higher. This means that relative to recent history, from an income perspective, it might not be the best timing to buy OUT. Furthermore LAMR has the potential to keep growing its dividend at a 5% CAGR, and has shown commitment to doing so in the past 5 years.

What’s better? 4.69% yield growing at 5% or a 5.42% yield with no growth? No need to speculate on this, instead we can run a small simulation. Let’s assume we purchased $10,000 of LAMR and $10,000 of OUT. We assume LAMR will continue growing at 5% while OUT will have no growth in dividends.

Assuming no reinvestment of dividends, it would only take 3 years for an investor to receive as much dividends from their LAMR position as their OUT position, outpacing it thereafter.

This simulation makes sense for retired investors who aren’t reinvesting their dividends. For investors who reinvest dividends, it would be nice to know how that would impact the simulation.

The chart below shows the growth in annual dividends forecasted from a $10,000 investment with dividends reinvested at the current 5.4% dividend yield.

By year 2030 Dividend investors could expect $913 in annual dividends.

If we produce the same simulation for LAMR, assuming 5% dividend growth and reinvestment at a 4.7% dividend yield we get the following:

As you can see comparing both charts, it would take LAMR an extra year to outpace income from a position in OUT, as this would happen in year 2023 rather than 2022. However by year 2030 investors could expect to receive $1,263 in annual dividends, or 38% more than a position in OUT.

Now while this is a very theoretical exercise, it goes to show that from an income perspective, it can be a better decision to accept a slightly lower yield if it means getting some dividend growth. This is why I usually expect at least 2% dividend growth potential from positions which yield between 5 and 6%.

If you bought OUT at a yield greater than 6%, you got a great deal. Below that, the opportunity cost of investing in a competitor like LAMR seems quite high.

As such, for a non-growing income stock, the yield is slightly below what I’d expect. I should note that investors had multiple opportunities to purchase OUT at a better dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

OUT has a dividend strength score of 45 / 100. While its dividend seems safe, what OUT lacks is commitment to paying a rising dividend. Maybe this will come in the future, but for now, I can only assume a flat dividend payment. At current prices, that makes its dividend less attractive than LAMR’s, which has the potential to continue growing at a 4-6% CAGR for upcoming years.

Stock Strength

But what of OUT’s stock strength? The stock is up an impressive 44% in the past 12 months. If you bought the stock in late 2018 or early 2019, you likely did quite well for yourself. But what are its prospects of increasing from here? I’ll look at four factors - value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality - to assess where it’s going from here.

Value

OUT has a P/E of 23.72x (P/FFO of 12x)

P/S of 2.24x

P/CFO of 16.54x

Dividend yield of 5.42%

Buyback yield of -2.66%

Shareholder yield of 2.76%.

According to these values, OUT is more undervalued than 66% of stocks, which doesn’t make it look too expensive. 16x operating cash is the sector median. While this is slightly higher than LAMR’s 14x cash, the lower P/FFO makes up for it.

This would suggest that OUT could still have some space to run higher on more good news.

Value Score: 66 / 100

Momentum

Outfront Media trades at $26.57 and is down -1.63% these last 3 months, despite being up 11.03% these last 6 months & up 44.25% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 78% of stocks, which looks very good, if it weren’t for the slower performance these past 3 months. During the past 3 months, REIT have increased 4.5%, but like LAMR, OUT has remained flat and even lost just shy of a couple percent. I should note that this is very close to the median 3 month performance of all US stocks.

In the past month, the stock price crossed below both its 20 day and 50 day SMA. The former acted as resistance for the better part of the aggressive rise in stock price this year, while the latter was previously tested in September before being shrugged off. If the stock is unable to brush off this short term stall in price appreciation, the 20 day will cross the 50 day SMA, which could see the stock come down significantly.

I rarely share charts with moving averages as I prefer to look at performance relative to the total market. Moving averages have lots of fake signals, and I don’t want readers to read too much into this situation. I do want to note that with 3rd quarter earnings expected to be reported soon, and with high expectations for growth, the company must make sure it meets this expectations if it doesn’t want to see its valuation stall and even revert. A reversal to the stock’s 5 year median dividend yield would imply a loss of about 10% in value from current levels.

However, if the firm publishes good results, beats estimates, and guides higher for Q4 (OUT only guides one quarter ahead), the stock could push past fears and consolidate even higher. I struggle to see OUT yield more than 5%, suggesting that the stock price could be capped 8% above the current price.

Momentum score: 78 / 100

Financial Strength

OUT has a gearing ratio of 4.1, which is better than 22% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 71% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 5.1% of liabilities. This makes OUT more financially sound than 10% of U.S. listed stocks. While the level of gearing is similar to that of LAMR, OUT’s operating cashflow can cover a significantly lower amount of its liabilities.

The massive growth in reported liabilities is mainly attributed to the adoption of new accounting measures regarding the recognition of operating leases on balance sheets. Yet if we exclude that from the calculation, liabilities are still up 24% YoY, mainly due to an increase in the amount of debt. While the financial strength score of 10 / 100 seems quite harsh, I believe it is fair to say that OUT’s balance sheets do not look as good as LAMR’s. In comparison, LAMR has a financial strength score of 30/100. Both the company’s scores slightly undermine their financial strength because of the artificial increase in liabilities.

Financial Strength Score: 10/100

Earnings Quality

OUT has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -3.3%, which is better than 33% of companies. It depreciates 251.5% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 78% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 36% of stocks. This makes OUT’s earnings quality better than 54% of stocks. The rate of depreciation is certainly appreciated, especially in a capital intensive business like this. This should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years, and balances out nicely the low level of negative accruals and low asset turnover.

Earnings Quality Score: 54 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 52 / 100. The stock is telling a different story it did a year ago, when it was yielding a ridiculously high percentage and was about to go on a multi quarter double digit growth spree.

Further movements in price are going to depend on one thing: Q4 guidance. If investors are satisfied with guidance which management will provide when announcing Q3 earnings, the stock could consolidate and edge higher. Otherwise, the stock’s valuation might plateau or even decline somewhat from current levels.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 45 & a stock strength of 52, Outfront Media is a dividend stock which has made a bunch of money for investors who bought a year ago. However a repeat of the last years change in price seems unlikely, and as the company starts comparing to tougher YoY comps in Q4, upside might be capped at just a few points higher.

The tremendous 12 month performance should also be put into context with the stock’s performance since it started trading in 2014: It has lost value.

If we look at OUT, LAMR and Clear Channel (CCO), only LAMR has generated positive returns (excluding dividends).

To a certain extent, this seems unfair to OUT, which generates 20% more revenues than it did 5 years ago. Investors will be looking for the ability from the company to generate more growth before its price can go much higher. For the stock to let go of its high yield status, it might need to start initiating regular dividend growth, even if modest.

The industry has the wind in its back: It’s growing rapidly on the back of digital innovation, and both LAMR and OUT stand to benefit. But because of LAMR’s track record of increasing dividends, and the reduced spread between the two stocks’ dividend yields, LAMR seems like the best choice from here onwards.

