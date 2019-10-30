PCM: Underlying Holdings Could Justify Premium Price

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) as an investment option at its current market price. Earlier this year, I reiterated caution on PCM due to the fund's rising premium. Looking back, PCM, along with many PIMCO CEFs, have continued to trade at lofty valuations as investors pay up for above-average yields. In the short-term, PCM has seen positive gains, and continues to deliver income in the 8%-9% range. Furthermore, the fund has undergone a portfolio change, shifting predominately in to the non-agency MBS sector, which is an area I have favored for some time.

However, I believe caution is still warranted. The fund's valuation remains high, to the point where I still believe patient investors will find better entry points in the near-term. Additionally, the fund's income metrics remain weak. PCM now has negative UNII, and coverage ratios that have not improved much since my last review. Therefore, I see both positives and negatives for PCM right now, and believe maintaining a "neutral" rating is appropriate.

Background

First, a little about PCM. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and home equity asset-backed securities". Currently, the fund is trading at $11.29 and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.50%. I covered PCM most recently in May, when I maintained a "neutral" rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was a correct call, as PCM's return has shown a small gain since then:

Given the strength we have seen in the equity markets of late, I am re-evaluating all the fixed-income funds I cover. The purpose is to determine which ones are likely to out-perform going forward given that the "risk-on" trade is back. After review, I continue to believe a "neutral" rating on PCM is most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Remains High

PCM has been a fund I have recommend multiple times in the past, but shifted to a more neutral rating this year primarily due to the rising cost of ownership. During my May review, I highlighted PCM's above-average premium to NAV as a reason to be cautious on positions. Now, over five months later, a similar story continues. To illustrate how PCM's current premium stacks up against its trading history, I have compiled some relevant metrics in the table below:

Current Premium 12.7% Premium in May Review 13.2% Average Year-To-Date Premium 10.5% Year-To-Date Premium High 15.4% Year-To-Date Premium Low 3.5%

As you can see, while PCM's premium has come down slightly since May, it is still sitting near the upper-end of its range. In fact, the premium is noticeably higher than the year-to-date average, and is about three percentage points away from the year-to-date high.

Of course, this does not mean that PCM can not head higher still, for its trading history shows the fund is capable at trading at a more lofty valuation. Furthermore, one of the reasons for the slight decline in premium has been continued gains to the fund's underlying value. In fact, PCM has seen its NAV rise over 2% since 2019 began, all while paying out a distribution in excess of 8%, as the table below illustrates:

NAV 1/1/19 NAV 10/25/19 YTD NAV Gain $9.81/share $10.02/share 2.14%

Therefore, the takeaway here is not all bad. PCM is expensive, yes, but its premium is still within its annual range and the fund is seeing underlying price appreciation. However, we cannot get around the fact that PCM is nowhere near a "value" level. The fund sits at a price above its average, and well above its year-to-date low. This tells me that while further upside is possible, investors will want to be cautious here, and make sure they are not initiating too large a position when a cheaper price could easily be forthcoming.

UNII Report - Still A Mixed Bag

The second point I will make is on the fund's income production, which continues to be an area I have mixed feelings about. On the one hand, PCM has a very solid history of paying its stated distribution rate. The fund does not see regular distribution cuts the way other PIMCO CEFs do, and investors have come to rely on PCM's income stream as rock solid. While I do not see an income cut any time soon, it is worth noting that PCM's income production continues to show some weakness, which was a point I mentioned back in May. Since then, PCM has seen its UNII balance drop, but has also modestly improved its fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio, as shown in the tables below (top table is from May, lower table is current):

As you can see, PCM's income story is similar to its valuation in the sense it presents a mixed picture. While I view the improvement in coverage ratios positively, the noticeable drop in the UNII balance is a cause for a concern. Back in May, PCM had an income cushion of $.06/share to cover any potential shortfall in income. As it turns out, this was necessary, as PCM continues to see its coverage ratios sit in the 80%-range, requiring it to tap in to that balance. However, that balance has now been depleted, and its in negative territory. This means PCM will need to markedly improve its earning power in the short-term in order to avoid any type of distribution cut. While the fund's positive history tells me this will likely happen, I want to see the metrics improve before getting back to a "bullish" rating on the fund. For now, considering its premium price, it is hard to justify buying new positions when the UNII report looks the way it does.

Portfolio Shift To Non-Agency MBS: I Welcome The Move

I now want to shift the focus to the underlying assets of PCM, which has seen a big change since my last review. Specifically, the fund used to hold a substantial portion of Home Equity asset-backed securities, but appears to have largely divested this exposure. In its place, PCM has become heavily invested in the non-agency MBS sector, which represents over two-thirds of total fund assets, as illustrated in the chart below:

As you can see, non-agency MBS is by far the largest sector weighting in PCM's portfolio, so examining this sector is critical for investors interested in the fund.

Fortunately, this is an area that I have been bullish on for a few years, and continue to be today. Therefore, while the fund's overweight exposure to this area does lack diversity, it is, in my opinion, a positive development overall.

There are a few reasons why I have been, and continue to be, long this space. The primary reason has been the overall health of the U.S. housing market, which has improved dramatically over the past ten years. This type of debt is notorious from the 2008-09 recession, as the debt became largely under-performing and sparked a national crisis. However, prudent fund managers such as PIMCO were able to pick up these assets on the cheap, and have been rewarded by their improving performance ever since.

Another reason I view the inclusion of this debt positive is the supply story. Simply, the level of supply of this type of debt remains constrained, which is supporting asset prices. This is happening for a number of reasons. One, some of this debt has been paid off or otherwise refinanced. Two, as lenders have improved underwriting standards for mortgages following the recession, the amount of non-agency loans written has decline. Three, as the employment market in the U.S. has improved over the past decade, more borrowers are qualifying for agency-backed mortgages, which is capping the demand for non-agency loans on the consumer side. Add this all up, and the amount of outstanding non-agency MBS has been declining substantially over the past decade. In fact, the total amount of outstanding debt in this sector declined consistently all the way through Q1 of 2018, and has remained fairly steady since then, according to data published by SIFMA, shown below:

As you can see, while there has been a slight uptick in outstanding debt on a year-over-year comparison in 2019, the debt is still down from levels in Q2 2017 and prior.

My takeaway here is the supply story has been helping support asset prices for PCM, as there has been substantial investor demand for this type of debt, but the supply of it remains constrained. For funds like PCM that hold on to this debt, this is good news.

Of course, this debt will only be valuable and in-demand if the housing market is showing signs of strength. If foreclosures pick up or home prices decline, non-agency MBS will likely be the type of debt investors shun, as it is riskier than agency-backed mortgages. Fortunately, the housing market has continued to improve throughout 2019, which is keeping me bullish on this debt. According to a report released by CoreLogic earlier this month, national delinquency rates continued to decline through July, as shown below:

The takeaway here is quite positive as delinquency rates have either dropped or stayed steady on a year-over-year comparison across time-frames. This means homeowners have been making good on their mortgage obligations, which is great news for the economy as a whole, and PCM. Furthermore, I believe this trend will continue, as home prices have continued to climb through September of this year, which is continuing a multi-year trend, as shown below:

Overall, these figures are very positive for housing in general, and PCM. Delinquency and foreclosure rates are down, and home prices continue to increase, which gives homeowners further incentive to continue to pay off the debt on those assets. Couple this housing strength with the tight supply in the non-agency MBS debt market, and these underlying holdings should continue to perform well for PCM.

Bottom line

There is quite a bit to like about PCM. The fund's distribution history is very strong, and its current yield remains attractive. Underlying holdings in the non-agency MBS space continue to perform well, helping drive NAV gains this calendar year. With delinquency rates on mortgages declining and home prices rising, I don't see a change in this performance any time soon. Furthermore, limited supply will keep supporting asset prices across the space, especially as investor demand remains high.

However, PCM's income metrics are less than desirable, which makes me cautious on new positions. If the fund traded at a cheaper price, I may be willing to overlook that given the fund's history, but its premium price tells me investors are paying for near perfection. With negative UNII and coverage ratios seeing pressure, I find it hard to justify a double-digit premium, even if I like the fund's top sector. Therefore, I see both pros and cons for PCM right now, and continue to maintain a "wait and see" approach, and leave it up to investors to decide if this fund is right for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF, PNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.