Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Financials Portfolio

While a recession still looks likely, I plan to hold these companies for five years or more as I expect them to outperform tremendously throughout the next bull market.

I have created a portfolio of twelve financial stocks from insurance to banking that I believe make for the best deep-value opportunities.

If the "reflation trade" returns (as I suspect), financial companies with the lowest price-to-book ratios will likely be winners.

Many of the old risks in the financial sector like over-leveraging and excessive spending are no longer extant.

I recently published an article called "XLF: Prepare For Another Potential 'Reflation Trade'" that detailed the many value opportunities available today in financials. To summarize, if markets continue higher, it is likely that the 2016-2017 'reflation trade' will return to the markets due to rising long-term rates. This will likely boost financials more than any other sector.

On top of that, financials are not only much cheaper than most stocks (typical "P/E" ratios are 7-14X), but are also extremely healthy by historical standards. Even more, many have drastically improved technology that has enabled very high-profit margins despite the flat yield curve.

You could take advantage of this via the popular SPDR financials ETF (XLF), but that fund includes many overvalued firms and higher returns are likely by picking individual companies. As promised in my article, I have created a diversified portfolio that focuses on low price-to-book financial companies that are profitable and have lower debt-to-assets than their peers.

While many of these companies are small and less known by the public, I expect them to outperform other financial companies on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. Even more, I have picked them such that the portfolio's net correlation to the general stock market is minimized to decrease systemic risk.

Banks, REITs, Insurance, And More

There are a few industries within 'financials' that do not appear to be good opportunities today. These include brokerages (IAI) due to the ongoing fee war as well as exchanges and research/data providers like MSCI (MSCI) due to extreme overvaluation.

My main criterion is price-to-book and almost all of the stocks chosen trade at or below their tangible value. Since that is my focus, I included REITs into the bunch even though their placement in financials is debated. It is worth noting that U.S real estate is nearly the most inexpensive in the world so many value opportunities still exist in the space (so long as you avoid the West Coast and Northeast).

The portfolio is designed by picking the three best stocks I could find from the three seemingly best industries within financials: Banks, REITs, and Insurance. I also added a fourth section for 'miscellaneous' which includes companies engaged in multiple industries.

It is worth noting that all of these industries besides REITs have been underperforming the market since around 2011. The bank ETF (KBE) remains below its 2007 peak while the Insurance ETF (KIE) is delivered about half of the S&P 500's performance since 2007. These are industries that most investors remain fearful of despite huge margins of safety and increasing profitability.

Looking back, I have found that often the worst-performing sectors in a given bull market are often the best-performing sectors in the following bull market. As an example, Technology (XLK) was best from 1994-2000, subpar from 2002-2007, and the best again from 2009 to today. Financials, specifically banking, had the exact opposite pattern.

If that pattern continues, financials are set to be overperformers for the next decade. Accordingly, I am picking these stocks, not for short-term gains, but for long-term buy and hold investments.

The Portfolio

Without further ado, here is a table of the chosen companies and their allocation:

Ticker Name Sector Portfolio Allocation (STAR) iStar Inc. REIT 11.2% (CMCT) CIM Commercial Trust Corp. REIT 11.2% (TCI) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. REIT 11.1% (CADE) Cadence Bancorp Bank 11.4% (JEF) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Bank 10.8% (CFG) Citizens Financial Group Inc. Bank 11.0% (MMAC) MMA Capital Holdings Inc. Misc (Energy investing) 10.8% (SRL) Scully Royalty Ltd. Misc (Merchant Banking) 11.1% (COOP) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Misc (Mortgage Shadow-Bank) 11.3% (EIG) Employers Holdings, Inc. Insurance 11.2% (NWLI) National Western Life Group Inc. Insurance 10.3% (ANAT) American National Insurance Company Insurance 9.1%

Here are the select fundamental statistics for the stocks:

Data Source: Unclestock

As you can see, these are very much "deep value" companies. They have a median "P/E" ratio of only 5.6X and a median "P/B" ratio of 0.7X. In fact, all but one are trading below book value. The median company is also trading at a 10% discount on a historical price-to-sales perspective (one of my favorite metrics).

Usually, companies with valuations like this would have an extremely high risk. Indeed, half of them have a market capitalization under $1B with Scully being the lowest at $131M. Only three companies have a market cap above $2B. This is a risk factor for many because smaller financial companies tend to have a higher bankruptcy rate and offer less liquidity to investors.

That said, the bulk of the value opportunities today seem to exist among very small firms. This is likely because institutions and ETFs cannot easily invest in them. Not only has this created less "smart-money" investment into micro-caps, but it has also caused analysts to avoid researching them, making for poor price discovery.

If we look at the important risk metrics like net margins, revenue growth, and debt ratios, we can see that these companies are pretty safe. The median company has a debt ratio of 76% which is lower for their respective industries. The non-bank mortgage lender Mr. Cooper does have more balance sheet risks and is probably the most "high risk-high reward" of the bunch.

Performance And Exposure Metrics

While these are smaller and more volatile companies, they generally carry less systemic risk exposure than their larger peers. The average company has a very high annualized volatility of 37%, but the portfolio has a much more healthy level of 18.7%.

For me, volatility is a subpar measure of risk because it can be mitigated with diversification. What matters is systemic risk factors like correlation to the S&P 500, because those risks cannot be diversified away. Here is a table of the correlation of the daily changes of the portfolio to that of major asset classes:

Asset Class ETF Used to Estimate Daily Return Correlation U.S Equities (SPY) 0.53 Short-Term Treasuries (SHY) -0.30 Long-Term Treasuries (TLT) -0.28 Crude Oil (USO) 0.23 Gold (GLD) -0.20 U.S Dollar (UUP) -0.01

The most notable point is the portfolio's generally low correlation to the S&P 500 at 0.53. Financial stocks tend to have an extremely high correlation to the S&P 500. In fact, the financials ETF (XLF) has a 0.85 correlation to the S&P 500, so this portfolio has less systemic risk than most.

Here is the portfolio's backtested performance (using daily rebalancing):

Price Data Source: Google Finance

As you can see, the portfolio had great returns from mid-2016 to mid-2017 during the "reflation trade" and rose about 40% in that time frame. Since then it has fluctuated within a roughly 15% range and suffered a 25% decline peak-to-trough last year.

Overall, I generally prefer portfolios and stocks that have been in a trading range if I'm making a long-term buy. Many chase high performance and find performance to wane after they bought. Others plummeting stocks when in fact they have much further to fall. By buying during a trading range, these "trend risks" can be slightly mitigated.

The Bottom Line

Following the recent all-time-high in the S&P 500 and the broad global equity breakout, I've been shifting back toward long equities. In general, my current strategy is to buy deep-value stocks and hedge with put options on very expensive stocks. Ideally, this will create a straddle-like trade on the market as explained here.

Accordingly, I own shares in each of the companies mentioned and expect them to outperform the S&P 500 even if a recession occurs. After an inevitable crash in the U.S stock market, I expect financials and these companies in specific to outperform for a long period of time. Unlike most companies today, they have room to increase leverage, are cheap, and are generally well-run.

It will be interesting to see if my expectations become reality over the coming months and years. I may make changes to the portfolio if a large move occurs in the market so feel free to give my account a "follow" if you'd like to stay in the loop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAR,CMCT,TCI,CADE,JEF,CFG,MMAC,SRL,COOP,EIG,NWILI,ANAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.