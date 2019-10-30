Turning Points For The Week Of October 21-25

Although the yield curve has improved, corporate durable goods orders are still weak.

While corporate credit components of the long-leading indicators are good, corporate profits are weak and money-market problems are continuing.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: I'm keeping my recession probability in the next six to 12 months at 20%. While the yield curve has improved, corporate earnings of publicly traded companies are softer and the Fed is resuming cash injections into the short-term money market. In addition, new orders for durable goods are still weak, indicating corporate investment growth is muted.

Long Leading Indicators

Corporate earnings of publicly traded companies are soft. From FactSet (emphasis added):

The blended revenue growth rate for the third quarter is 2.8%, which is slightly above the revenue growth rate of 2.6% last week.... If 2.8% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q3 2016 (2.7%). Eight sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care sector. Three sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials and Energy sectors... The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings decline for the third quarter is -3.7%, which is smaller than the earnings decline of -4.8% last week.... If -3.7% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016. It will also mark the largest year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since Q1 2016 (-6.9%). Five sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Utilities and Real Estate sectors. Six sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy, Materials, and Information Technology sectors.

The last time the market had a period like this was in 2015-2016, when a drop in oil prices hit the energy sector. While that market segment is contributing to the latest decline, basic materials and some technology sectors are also experiencing weakness. FactSet also notes that companies with international exposure are the primary reason for the decline. Finally, remember that this data is for public companies; BEA data indicates that corporate earnings rebounded in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve also announced that they are increasing liquidity injections into the money market:

The Desk has released an update to the schedule of repurchase agreement (REPO) operations for the current monthly period. Consistent with the most recent FOMC directive, to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample even during periods of sharp increases in non-reserve liabilities, and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation, the amount offered in overnight repo operations will increase to at least $120 billion starting Thursday, October 24, 2019. The amount offered for the term repo operations scheduled for Thursday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 29, 2019, which span October month end, will increase to at least $45 billion.

When this first happened, it was explained as a temporary event. That explanation is no longer valid.

Other long-term indicators are positive. Corporate interest rates are low, or, in the case of junk bonds, are contained, and the money supply is growing.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: While most measures of stress in the fixed income market are positive, the Fed's continuing injections into the short-term funding market are no longer explained by temporary factors. Something is forcing the Fed's hand; until we know these causes, this is a potential warning signal. Corporate profits are also a bit weaker.

Leading Indicators

Here, there's clearly a change occurring. Let's start with the yield curve.

The 10-3 spread has turned positive. The spread has been rising since the beginning of September -- nearly two months.

The 7/5/3-year-1-year spreads reached their lowest levels at the beginning of September and have been rising since. The 7-1 and 5-1 spreads are now at their best levels since March.

We see a similar pattern in the 10/7/5-year-3-month spreads. This section of the curve has been rising since the beginning of September; sections haven't been this positive since May.

On the other end of the news are durable goods orders, which declined in the latest report:

The overall trend is lower:

Total durable goods orders have been declining since early 2018 (upper left panel). The Y/Y pace of increase is now modestly negative (upper right). Durable goods ex-transportation orders (or, as I like to say, ex-Boeing (NYSE:BA)) have been stable most of this year (lower left panel). But, like the broader average, that pace of Y/Y growth is also negative (lower right pane).

Other key sub-indexes are also weak:

Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft are stable in absolute terms (left chart) but the Y/Y pace is now modestly negative (right chart).

Machinery orders are following the same pattern as non-defense capital goods.

Leading indicator conclusion: here, the data is mixed. The best news is the yield curve's less-inverted structure. However, business orders for new capital equipment are still soft, indicating that corporate investment appetite is weak.

In the big picture, it appears that consumer spending will continue to be the primary driver of economic growth in the next few GDP reports. That places a great deal of emphasis on one economic sector.

Coincidental Data

There was no news this week.

