Beyond Meat: The Deceleration Continues

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported its quarterly results after Monday's close, and managed to beat on both the top and bottom line, while also seeing sequential expansion in gross margins. Despite the excellent quarter, the company still saw material deceleration in its revenue growth rates on a sequential basis and thus far has seen earnings estimates dragged lower from September levels. While the report and simultaneous lock-up expiration may end up being a "sell the rumor, buy the news" type of event, the stock remains a high-risk, high-reward proposition due to the still lofty valuation. I continue to see the stock as an avoid here given the continued deceleration, but a bounce would not be surprising given the negativity on the stock. However, any bounces that cannot reclaim the $135.00 level on a weekly close can be considered as noise and would not improve the technical picture.

(Source: Company Slide Deck)

Beyond Meat smashed its Q3 earnings estimates, somehow managing to beat already ambitious revenue estimates by nearly 10%. Q3 revenues came in at $92.0 million, up 250% year over year, and well above the revenue estimates of $83.4 million. As for the bottom line, the company managed to turn its first profit, with quarterly earnings per share of $0.06. Finally, in more positive news, the company managed to see sequential margin expansion, with gross margins for the quarter moving up 180 basis points to 35.8%. Despite these beats, the company still saw sequential deceleration in revenue growth from 287% in the prior quarter, to 250% this quarter. Q4 revenue estimates are forecasting further deceleration unless the company can pull another rabbit out of its hat like it did this quarter with massive beats on both the top line and bottom line.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

I first wrote on Beyond Meat just over a month ago and discussed that the $134.00 level was a must-hold level for the bulls on a weekly closing basis. Support broke earlier this month, as shown above, and the stock has seen a waterfall decline since. This isn't terribly surprising, as the only thing propelling the stock higher in Q2 and Q3 was positive momentum and hype around the company's offering and potential disruption in a massive $1 trillion dollar market. However, while momentum was pushing the stock higher, the stock's valuation was headed into the stratosphere at nearly 70x price to sales. This overvaluation made the stock very fragile if momentum ended up waning, as it did after the stock's parabolic peak in July. The good news for investors is that the valuation has calmed down considerably, and we're now sitting below 30x price to sales, but the fact that deceleration is likely to continue remains a minor problem. Let's take a closer look at the growth metrics below:

Taking a look at annual earnings per share (EPS) below, we can see that the company is expected to post its first positive year of earnings in FY-2020. While earnings estimates have been sliding the past few weeks from $0.28 in September to $0.25 most recently, there's a good chance these earnings estimates will be pulled higher after the strong Q3 report. Generally, I would consider downward revisions in EPS to be bearish, but it seems that the analysts got it wrong as the company posted a profit earlier than anticipated in Q3. The fact that the company should have positive EPS by FY-2020 is a bullish sign, but the main driver of this growth story is revenues. While it's a great sign to see positive earnings per share likely on the horizon, growth stocks live and die by sales growth.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at revenue growth rates, we can see that the company has seen wild swings with revenue growth ranging between 107% and 287% over the past two years. Q2 revenue growth was the company's strongest quarter in the past two years at 287%, and we saw sequential deceleration to 250% for Q3. While I wouldn't call this all that material as it came after the company's strongest quarter in two years, I would call the Q4 revenue estimates quite material unless they are off by a country mile. Q4 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $78.2 million, and this is forecasting only 146% growth year over year from the Q4 2018 figures of $31.5 million. This figure would mark a massive sequential deceleration, and the company is going to need to blow these numbers out of the water to stop the uptrend in sales growth from rolling over completely.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the trend has been up for the two-quarter average for the past two years, despite the volatility from quarter to quarter in the raw quarterly numbers. However, the two-quarter average displayed by the white line is expected to plunge in Q4 based on current estimates. To avoid this, the company would need to report over $115.0 million in revenues for Q4 or better, as this would stabilize the two-quarter average growth rate. Based on current forecasts, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slip from 268.5% in Q3 to 198% to finish Q4. While I wouldn't rule out a significant beat for the company like they've put together in Q3, a beat of over $36.0 million based on the current estimates is a tall order to accomplish. Based on this, I don't see any way the company avoids material deceleration outside of a significant purchase order from a major player.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to margins, the company had gross margins sitting at 33.8% as of last quarter, and this improved by 180 basis points to 35.6% in the current report. This is what helped to drive profitability for the company, and was due to an increase in the volume of products sold. In addition, a higher proportion of revenues from the company's fresh platform helped to drive this margin expansion.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

While the profitability in Q3, the fact that the company is expected to be profitable on an EPS for FY-2020, and gross margin are expansion are great, sales growth is the most important metric here. Beyond Meat has grown so fast that it's up against very challenging comps from its prior year, and deceleration is not ideal at all for a growth stock. While the stock isn't as at risk as it was at 42x sales when I discussed deceleration was a big problem just over a month ago, it is still not ideal and leaves a lot riding on the Q4 results.

Based on a trailing-twelve-month basis, and after a 40% skid in two months, Beyond Meat is now sitting at just over 27.0x price to sales, which is a more palatable valuation. However, it is still not cheap by any means. If the company can trounce the revenue estimates for Q4 and come in at well over $100.0 million, the stock is likely to see some decent upside as it further grows into its valuation. However, a miss on these numbers will lead to material deceleration, and likely keep a further lid on the stock. As mentioned, I am confident the company can easily beat the current estimates of $78.2 million for Q4, but I'm less convinced they can beat them by $30.0 million or more.

The after-hours drop to below the $86.00 level may end up being more of a "sell the rumor, buy the news" type of event, especially as the stock has fallen in a straight line by 40% in 20 trading days. However, the company remains a hard sell for investors at nearly 27.5x sales. The stock was clearly overvalued as I noted at 43.4x sales, but even compared to growth leaders of the past 20 years, a 27x price to sales ratio is not cheap.

(Source: YCharts.com)

As we can see in the above chart, the median peak for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Blackberry (BB), Abiomed (ABMD), Ebix (EBIX), Amazon (AMZN), and Momo (MOMO) at their peak was 29.5x sales. After hitting their peaks, they never returned to these levels. Beyond Meat peaked at 72x sales in July, and at current levels is still sitting near the median peak of past high-flyers. Based on this, it is hard to argue that the stock is cheap, even after its 60% decline.

As the below chart displays, Beyond Meat is currently trading near 29.0x sales, but this is before the most recent report. Using the new trailing-12-month sales totals, Beyond Meat is valued closer to 27.5x.

(Source: YCharts.com)

So what's the best course of action here?

Beyond Meat is growing a cult following similar to the TSLAQ (TSLA) crowd, with many calling for its demise. With so much negativity, I believe this drop has the potential to be a sell the rumor and buy the news event. By this, I mean that the stock has seen the worst of this drop, and sold off ahead of the lock-up expiration and Q3 report. Nothing goes down in a straight line, and a sharp rally at some point would not surprise me to remove semi-oversold conditions. However, the problem lies in the technical picture.

Even if the stock does bounce, the stock now has strong resistance at the $135.00 level on a weekly close. I would view any rallies to this level as just oversold bounces, as prior support often becomes a new resistance level for a stock. The stock would also be trading back over 30x sales if it happened to see a bounce, and valuation would also be working against the stock if we saw a bit of a squeeze. Based on this, I see it as a high-risk high-reward opportunity and not worth jumping in for investors. Unless one likes volatility and is very experienced, I would be waiting for a better setup to get interested in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beyond Meat might be a great concept with a massive addressable market, but more deceleration looks inevitable given the challenging comps the stock is up against currently. With momentum to the downside, a lock-up expiration having arrived, and a valuation that is still not cheap by any means, I see the stock as an avoid for investors. If I wanted to try to play for a bounce after the earnings swoon to $86.00, I'd be looking to take profits into the $115.00 - $130.00 level. As noted, any bounces to this level would just be rallies within a downtrend, and below broken support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.