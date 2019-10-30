Diamond Offshore: One Sunny Day Doesn't Make A Summer

I recommend being extremely careful when it comes to investing in this sector until a time when the "recovery" is noticeable in the balance sheet.

The backlog now stands at $1.8 billion as of October 28, 2019, with about ~$141 million remaining in 2019.

Diamond Offshore posted $254.02 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11.3% when compared to its revenues of $286.322 million in the same period last year.

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the offshore drillers that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha.

As I said in my preceding articles, the company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet, but up until now, Diamond Offshore had its balance sheet quite in order.

However, they are quickly weakening now, and are not healthy anymore.

Sadly, this strong positive for Diamond Offshore versus all its peers has vanished.

Diamond Offshore continues to shrink in size, and it is taking a severe toll on its balance sheet.

However, one substantial asset segment for the company is the moored assets class right now (e.g., Ocean Onyx, Ocean Apex, etc.), which appears in demand, especially in the North Sea and Australia, where the market is tightening.

The new fleet status is confirming that trend, and most of the additional backlog is coming from this segment. Marc Edwards, the CEO, said on the conference call:

Diamond is the only offshore driller that has been allocating capital to these water depths. And as a result, we now have the most desirable moored asset fleet in the market. Furthermore, of the 125 floaters that have been scrapped, the vast majority were moored rigs. We now have six of the seven best 12 moored rigs in this asset class, which from a supply and demand perspective is balancing faster than all others.

Looking at the overall situation, they are not more advanced than a quarter ago. Despite some few contracts that brought less than $100 million in additional backlog, I am far from being impressed by the pace and the strength of the "recovery," even if the moored assets seem dominated by the company.

Thus, I recommend being extremely cautious when it comes to investing in this sector until a time when the recovery is noticeable in the balance sheet with better margins and free cash flow. Meanwhile, trading the offshore drilling sector short term is highly recommended and perhaps the only way to make a decent profit.

Note: Diamond Offshore is 53% owned by Loews Corp. (L), which gives some credibility and safety long term.

Diamond Offshore - 3Q'19 and Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Diamond Offshore 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 295.5 268.9 286.3 232.52 233.54 216.71 254.02 Net Income in $ Million 19.3 -69.2 -51.1 -72.2 -73.33 -113.99 -95.13 EBITDA $ Million 85.0 32.1 60.3 59.0 39.4 -21.93 17.18 EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 -0.50 -0.37 -0.58 -0.53 -0.83 -0.69 Cash from operations in $ Million 83.8 47.0 58.0 43.3 2.86 -5.55 -11.53 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 31.5 59.0 69.3 62.66 85.9 86.45 77.48 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 52.3 -12.0 -11.3 -19.4 -83.0 -92.0 -89.0 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 430 419 477 453.9 372.7 297.5 209.1 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,973 1,973 1,973 1,974 1,974 1,975 1,975 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.50 137.43 137.43 137.44 137.52 137.69 137.69

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenue of $254.02 million in 3Q'19

Diamond Offshore posted $254.02 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11.3% when compared to its revenues of $286.322 million in the same period last year. Diamond dropped to a $95.128 million loss in its 3Q 2019 (EPS $0.69 per share) from a loss of $113.988 million in the prior-year quarter. Also, adjusting for one-time asset sales, net loss was $92 million or negative $0.67 per share.

During the third quarter of 2019, the average company dayrate was $253K/d, a decrease compared to $333K/d in the corresponding quarter of last year. Utilization was up to 65% from 54% in 3Q'18.

Marc Edwards, the CEO, said on the conference call:

The decline year-over-year was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk and Ocean BlackHornet being off rate, while undertaking their special survey and technology upgrades in the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, the now sold Ocean Guardian was on rate in the third quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the year-over-year decrease was the start-up of two premier moored rigs, the Ocean Apex and the previously cold-stacked Ocean Endeavor.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $89.0 million in 3Q'19

Diamond Offshore is generating negative free cash flow yearly. The loss in FCF annually ("TTM") is $283.4 million, with a loss of $89.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

As we can see, Diamond Offshore is bleeding free cash flow regularly despite the recent new contracts awarded, confirming an uptrend in daily rates. The issue is that the loss in free cash flow is not related to an increased CapEx but a decrease in profit margin. The fourth quarter will not change much to this depressing situation. Scott Kornblau, the CFO, said in the conference call:

For the fourth quarter, we expect contract drilling revenue to remain relatively flat at between $235 million and $245 million [...] We expect contract drilling expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 to remain relatively flat at $195 million – between $195 million and $205 million compared to $202 million in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter will experience a decrease of about 6% with about the same contract drilling expenses or $200 million (midpoint) versus $201.568 million, which is not encouraging.

3 - Quarterly backlog history and discussion

Diamond Offshore released its fleet status on October 28, 2019.

What happened since the last fleet status?

The company added a total of $90 million in the backlog.

1 - Woodside had awarded a contract to semisub Ocean Apex after ending its contract with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP). The deal starts in early January 2021 until mid-November 2021. The dayrate estimate for the Woodside contract is $220k/d.

2 - The Semisub Ocean GreatWhite will work for BP until the end of October.

3 - The Semisub Ocean Onyx contract is scheduled between 1Q'20 and 1Q'21. She is currently undergoing upgrades and reactivation in the shipyard.

4 - The Semisub Ocean Monarch is extended for two months.

5- The Semisub Ocean Endeavor is extended to 4Q'21

6 - The drillship Ocean BlackRhino is scheduled to work for Woodside off Senegal between 1Q'21 and 1Q'24, after ending in May 2020 its contract with Hess in the Gulf of Mexico.

7 - The Ocean Confidence is now stacked and held for sale.

Below is the backlog repartition per year (2023 includes 2024 as well):

And below is the contract backlog repartition per year with ~$141 million remaining in 2019:

The backlog now stands at $1.8 billion as of October 28, 2019, with about ~$141 million remaining in 2019 (not including the effect of the projected out-of-service time for the remainder of the year).

CEO Marc Edwards said on the conference call:

The Ocean Apex has been awarded over 300 days of work with Woodside at a rate that disclose to double the trough seen for similar rigs in the Asia-Pac region. This rate exceeds recent dayrate fixtures that we have seen for sixth and seventh-generation drillships, and with the Apex having a lower operating cost compared to a drillship, this will lead to a higher margin. This new contract is also the fourth consecutive fixture that has seen an increase in dayrate for this rig. The Apex is now contracted through to the fourth quarter of 2021. Further, Shell exercised a two-well option for the Ocean Endeavor in the North Sea. This will keep the rig also working until the fourth quarter of 2021.

4 - Net debt is $1.77 billion in 3Q'19

Net debt is now $1.766 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 20.6x, which is very high and means that the company can repay its net debt in about 20.6 years based on its EBITDA ("TTM"), which is $85.68 million.

On October 5, 2019, Moody's downgraded Diamond's debt:

The negative outlook reflects the risk that a meaningful and sustained offshore drilling recovery does not take hold before Diamond's negative free cash flow increases and its interest coverage further shrinks. If EBITDA/Interest falls below 1.5x then the ratings could be downgraded. Debt funded acquisitions or newbuild construction could also result in a ratings downgrade.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore's recent results were not inspiring, but the market turned to a slight positive tone, after reacting to the better-than-expected results released today by Transocean (RIG).

Is it a temporary relief or a real turnaround situation?

It is challenging to be optimistic when you get such a weak "additional backlog" from the entire Industry. Diamond Offshore, Transocean, Noble Corp. (NE), and Valaris PLC (VAL) continue to disappoint while their contract backlog keeps shrinking to record low levels.

I said in my preceding article on Diamond Offshore that the present business model is not working anymore and has to be replaced with another one more adapted. The daily rates are below the survival level, which means that drillers are steadily losing money by working a costly and challenging task. It can't go on forever.

It is even more puzzling when we know that the oil operators are replacing only 1 barrel for every 6 barrels consumed so far in 2019.

Discoveries have died down in 2019, and we have now, according to the Norwegian-based Rystad Energy, a resource replacement ratio at 20-year record low of 1:6 so far in 2019. Worse, most of the discoveries are natural gas and are located in the deepwater region.

That fact alone should be a positive statement for offshore drillers, but it seems that we are not getting to a panicky situation yet, and exploration CapEx continues to shrink.

Thus, the only strategy that can be applied to the sector and DO mainly is trading short-term volatility.

Technical Analysis

In the DO case, the chart is showing reliable line support, which is now at $4.80. However, the trading pattern is not easy to define and not yet apparent. In my opinion, I believe that DO is developing a slight descending channel pattern using the low in February and the low early August as a parallel to actual line support, which produces resistance at $6.50 now. The short-term strategy is to sell at $6.50, about 50% of your position, and wait for a retracement to $5.00-$4.80, which will be here sooner or later.

The high percentage recommended selling is justified by financial weakness and low expectations for the fourth quarter. Further, the general trend is down, and it will likely happen soon due to a weak oil price outlook. However, if oil prices turn bullish, DO may continue its trend up and cross decisively the resistance indicated above. In this bullish case, the new resistance is at $7.75.

