Enerplus Has Virtually No Debt, Positive Free Cash Flow

Introduction

Sometimes your attention gets drawn back to companies you haven’t checked up on in ages. Back in 2016 I was keeping close tabs on Enerplus (ERF) and since I discussed the death spiral of the company’s share price in January 2016 the company’s shares threefolded in the subsequent years only to fall back to just over $6 right now. This could be an interesting opportunity.

The first six months of the year looked promising, but Enerplus will have to maintain its momentum

Enerplus remains a large oil producer with a combined production of just over 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 14% over the 88,000 boe/day in the first quarter of the year. The total amount of liquids (oil and natural gas liquids) account for approximately 52.4% of the oil-equivalent output with the balance consisting of natural gas.

In the entire first semester (which had an average production rate of almost 95,000 Boe/day due to a weak first quarter) Enerplus sold its oil at an average of C$71/barrel, the NGLs at C$18.5/barrel (which is a 40% decrease compared to the average price north of C$30/barrel received in the first half of 2018). The natural gas price also remained relatively strong at C$3.46 per Mcf. Enerplus shouldn’t complain about the commodity prices in the first half of the year as I don’t think it will get any better than that in the near future.

The total revenue in the first six months of the year increased to C$552M which already includes a C$57.5M loss on the hedge book. The total amount of operating expenses came in at almost C$436M resulting in a pre-tax income of C$116M and a net income of C$104M or C$0.44 per share in the first half of the year. The majority of the net income was generated in the second quarter thanks to the higher oil prices (and the profit generated on the hedge book) but some of Enerplus’ operating expenses are fixed. Despite producing 14% more barrels of oil-equivalent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, the operating expenses increased by just 3% so the higher output definitely seems to create some economies of scale.

Perhaps even more important than the income statement (which contains a bunch of non-cash items) is the cash flow statement. Enerplus’ financial statements contain a C$346M operating cash flow and after deducting the C$5M cash payments related to share-based payments and the C$285M in capex, the free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately C$56M.

That’s fine but not fantastic and although this means the current dividend yield of almost 2% is obviously more than fully covered, I would like to see a higher free cash flow result as from 2020 on, some of the debt will have to be repaid (see later). Considering the full-year capex is now expected to be C$610-630M, the capex bill will come in even higher in the second half of the year and although this should go hand in hand with a higher output (Enerplus is guiding for an average production rate of 99-102,000 boe/day which implies an average production rate of 106,500 boe/day in the second half of the year), Enerplus will have to take a slightly lower revenue per barrel into account so I wouldn’t expect the operating cash flow increase in the second semester to be spectacular.

The balance sheet is so much stronger than a few years ago

Back in 2015 and 2016, my main concerns related to the balance sheet as Enerplus had to tackle its high net debt position.

Fast forward to the first semester of this year, and we see Enerplus has C$253M in cash on the balance sheet and a total debt position of C$610M, resulting in a net debt of C$357M. An important improvement but it looks like Enerplus is playing with its working capital to reduce the net debt: the total amount of accounts receivable is C$158M but there are almost C$347M in payables on the balance sheet as well.

An important element for Enerplus will start to kick in from next year as it will have to start repaying the principal amounts of some of its senior bonds. Let’s have a look at the footnotes of the financial statements:

So in 2020, Enerplus will have to start repaying 1/5 th of US$298M 2024 bonds and 1/2 nd of US$44M 2021 bonds. This means that in 2020 it will have to spend US$82M (or approximately C$109M) on the repayment of these principal amounts followed by another C$109M in 2021 and C$134M in 2022.

So although there is no near-term pressure (even if Enerplus wouldn’t generate a single dollar of free cash flow in 2019, 2020 and 2021 it would still be able to make those payments using its existing cash position but it should probably take action to already figure out the 2021+ payments. A simple line of credit will probably be the easiest solution. Banks will definitely be willing to provide capital considering the total debt will have decreased by a few hundred million dollar while the interest expenses will come in much lower as well.

After repaying the tranches in 2020 and 2021, Enerplus should be saving C$11.6M per year on interest expenses.

Investment thesis

Enerplus is heading in the right direction but it should continue to focus on its net debt as it will be facing an uptick in the annual principal debt repayments. It’s absolutely nothing the company won’t be able to handle and replacing the senior debt with a simple credit facility will be the most straightforward solution. Enerplus currently has a C$800M credit facility so it will basically just have to finetune the details and perhaps extend the end date of the credit facility further into the future.

That being said, the free cash flow generation was a bit low in the first semester (notwithstanding the low Q1 production rate) and will continue to remain relatively low due to the increased capex spending in H2. That being said, I’m looking forward to the capex guidance for 2020 and as I’m not interested in ‘growth at any cost’, I hope Enerplus will throttle back on its production growth plans to optimize and maximize its free cash flow.

