An Update On U.S. Oil Inventories

US oil growth to stall in Q4 2019: Take a look at Frac spreads and rig counts.

KSA+Iraq exports to US at historical lows and a strong demand will almost guarantee lower US core petroleum inventories by year end.

KSA: A lot of work still has to be done.

It´s been almost a year since KSA realized they made a mistake by increasing exports and oversupplying the market in 2018. This year´s oil price action is in thrall to last year events. However, KSA was really gone 180 degrees since December 2018.

Once they recognized their mistake, their goal was to reduce US stocks until 10Y average or ~390MM US crude inventories, where historically one could see much higher prices, and keep them tight in order to enjoy higher for longer prices.

Almost one year after, we have this:

"Source: Author based on EIA"

KSA imports peaked in November 2018 at 1164kbd (4 week average). By then, US crude inventories were at ~450MM and core petroleum (crude+gasoline+distillates+jet fuel+residual) were at 865MM. Last week these same metrics were at 415kbd, 433MM and 845MM.

As we can see below, KSA is trying to do their best drying up US inventories:

"Source: Author based on EIA"

US crude imports fell to record level lows, whilst exports are now at the highest level since June. As a result, US core petroleum inventories have experienced its second sharpest drop since 2015. Ironically, and despite the fact inventories are slightly above September 2018, WTI is trading ~$15 lower than last year:

"Source: Author based on EIA"

Counter seasonal draws?

Crude stocks could draw counter-seasonally due to the Saudi outage and extremely low imports. Given that we are seeing very low crude imports for US, we could see a combination of total liquid draw similar to that of 2017 as net product imports and refinery throughput are set to drop for this time of the year. We have seen also large petroleum product draws across the board:

"Source: Author based on EIA"

"Source: Author based on EIA"

"Source: Author based on EIA"

US refining throughput continued the recent pattern of decline, falling by 0.3 mb/d y-o-y. Lower refinery throughput translated to gasoline and diesel draws of 3.1M barrels and 2.7M barrels, respectively. These were heavy draws, supported by a strong final demand, which is still stronger than last year:

"Source: Author based on EIA"

"Source: Author based on EIA"

"Source: Author based on EIA"

US oil output decelerates in response to lower prices

U.S. crude oil output fell for a third straight month in July, dropping by 274kbd to 11.806mbd. That means that even if you add back the GoM production decline, US production has been flat since the end of 2018. US production is not growing as much as forecasts predicted, and we think it will remain stalled with these prices. Yet, weekly U.S. crude production jumped to 12.6mbd. However, we find this difficult to believe if one takes a look at frac spreads and rig count year to date.

For starters, frac spread is a grouping of equipment that an oil field service company used to hydraulically fracture a well. A frac spread includes a combination of fracturing pumps, data trucks, storage tanks, chemical additive and hydration units, blenders and other equipment needed to perform frac simulation. See the trend year to date:

"Source: EIA, Bloomberg"

"Source: EIA, Bloomberg "

A slowdown in activity since the start of the year has held output from the Lower-48 relatively steady, with July production up only ~190 kb/d compared with end-2018 levels. Just for the record, over the comparable period in 2018, production rose by 740 kb/d with even stronger additional gains of 1 mb/d recorded for the remainder of the year.

A marked slowdown in the US shale patch since the start of the year should lead investors to lower their expectations for US crude production for 2019 and 2020. Despite many new pipeline projects coming on-line during 2H19, operators continue to lay off rigs and instead prioritise investor returns.

Conclusion

Oil prices continue to defy fundamentals as the market is fretting about demand. However, most of these fears are already priced in. Also, there should be talk of a geopolitical premium on top of oil prices. For now, though, there is little sign of this with security fears having been overtaken by weaker demand growth and the prospect of a wave of new oil production coming on stream.

However, if we gather all the information mentioned above, we can conclude that US oil inventories might decline counter seasonally. In essence, the main reasons are:

Lower KSA crude exports to US Lower US product net imports Stronger US final demand Shale Oil Production Growth Disappointment

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.