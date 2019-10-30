Natural Gas: Persistent Cold Pattern Through Mid-November Provides Upside Support

Forecast models continue to prolong the cold deeper into November; 1st half of the month locked in on colder than average temperatures/above average demand.

After strong gains over the past couple of trading sessions, natural gas prices should be able to hold onto those gains with plenty of cold in the forecast and cold looking to persist into mid-November. Forecast models continue to push back moderating temperatures keeping the cold in play deeper into the month.

November, Winter contracts finish Tuesday up big amid cold weather persisting deeper into November

On Tuesday, or on its day of expiry, the now expired November natural gas futures contract settled higher double digits for a second consecutive day, up a whopping 15.1 cents ($0.151), to $2.597/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the new prompt-month December contract settled higher 8.4 cents ($0.084) to $2.639/MMBtu, while the January contract also settled higher 7.7 cents ($0.077) to $2.724/MMBtu, and the February contract higher 7.2 cents ($0.072) to $2.678/MMBtu. On Monday, the now expired November natural gas futures contract settled higher double digits 14.6 cents ($0.146), to $2.446/MMBtu. Further down the strip, on Monday, the new prompt-month December contract settled higher 9.6 cents ($0.096) to $2.555/MMBtu, while the January contract also settled higher 8.6 cents ($0.086) to $2.647/MMBtu, and the February contract higher 8.1 cents ($0.081) to $2.606/MMBtu. That's two-day gains of 29.7, 18, 16.3, and 15.3 cents for the November, December, January, and February contracts, respectively.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 2.37% to $20.74.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 7.08% and 3.73% to $15.73 and $13.07, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 7.58% and 4.09% at $117.42 and $28.16, respectively.

Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the natural gas contract futures over the next 7 months.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Cold weather a lock into mid-November as forecast models continue to delay the warming of temperatures

The weather outlook unanimously shifted colder this past weekend that resulted in huge gains in natural gas prices leading to Tuesday's November contract expiry. Forecast models across the board including the GFS and the ECMWF have shifted and locked in on the cold at least into mid-November.

A large and deep upper level vortex over central Canada, supported by a persistent eastern Pacific ridge further upstream, will play a significant role in the weather pattern across the nation over the next couple of weeks. This broad cyclonic upper level feature rotating around central Canada will send continuous/incessant reinforcing shots of cold air into the western and northern U.S. over the next couple of weeks. This will ultimately result in colder than average temperatures across much of the country for the balance of the next couple of weeks. The coldest of temperatures will be found over the Rockies/Plains over the next couple of days before shifting eastward from the Plains to the East Coast late this week and over the weekend. There will be a brief break in the cold November 5-6 before another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in over the northern U.S. November 7-11. The focus of the coldest air mass at that time will be on the North-central and Northeast U.S.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 30-November 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (November 8-13) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The broad upper level vortex/cyclonic flow will not only introduce/re-introduce cold shots into the Lower 48, but will result in an active/stormy weather pattern with several opportunities for rain/snow as cold fronts and storm systems dig down into the northern U.S.

The first of which will come as early as Tuesday tonight and persist through late week. Atmospheric dynamics/ingredients including the clashing of two very distinct air masses (a reinforcing shot of very cold air from the north vs. warm, moist air from the south) will come together in classic fashion to activate what will be a powerful Autumn storm system late Tuesday/early Wednesday near and/or over New Mexico into the southern Plains. This storm system, in its cold sector, will bring the first accumulating snows to parts of the Great Lakes including the Chicago area (at least parts of the area) while rain and thunderstorms fueled by adequate moisture and warmth in the system's warm sector spread from the southern Plains/southern U.S. into the Ohio Valley and into the East/Northeast U.S. Wednesday through Friday.

There are signs as advertised by the forecast models, however, that this persistent cold pattern driven by a stubborn Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific Ridge will begin breaking down. The timing of that, however, keeps getting pushed back deeper into the month of November adding more support to natural gas prices/bulls. The persistent Gulf of Alaska/Eastern Pacific Ridge is being fed by warm ocean waters in the eastern Pacific and could very well be a major player this winter season. For now, we'll maintain the cold across much of the country through November 14-15 with the potential for temperatures to moderate after November 14.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z GFS ensemble depicting the 15-16 day (November 13-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

According to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), natural gas net short positioning continued its growth for a fifth straight week as shorts reached 198,000 contracts last week. This is not far removed from the net short level of 211,000 contracts back from the massive short-cover rally late August. Additionally, CFTC also revealed that managed money increased its short exposure last week. As of October 22, managed money short positions increased week over week by 19,250 contracts, while managed money long positions increased by 1,459 contracts. The large number of short positions increases the risks for short-covering and price volatility in the case of additional bullish weather/cold air outbreaks heading into the withdrawal season. For now, however, those short positions are safe given that the overall natural gas market sentiment remains bearish even despite the cold pattern into mid-November triggering double-digit gains for two consecutive days.

Natural gas has rallied nicely over the past couple of trading sessions (November contract up 29.7 cents, December up 18 cents) in support of the cold pattern through early November into mid-November. Natural gas prices should be able to hold onto its gains and trade within a range over the next week as there's enough cold air support and forecast models continue to extend the cold deeper into the month of November. At some point, temperatures will begin to moderate, but for now we are locked in on the cold through November 14-15 time frame.

Expect a price range between $2.50 and $2.70 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.50 and $21.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

