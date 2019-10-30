Agnico Eagle Mines: Where There Is Light, There Must Be Shadow

As always there are concerns - which the market has decided to ignore for now.

Where There Is Light, There Must Be Shadow -(Haruki Murakami, Picture source)

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was first out the gate among the larger gold miners releasing Q3 results. And as always, we couldn't help ourselves and listen to CEO Mr Sean Boyd's video message to ease into earning season mood. The familiar music in the lead-in, the soothing voice of arguably the best mining CEO on this planet, reports of flawless execution at the mines -- it all seemed oh so familiar on surface. However, this time was different and something was amiss: not even once was the word "measured" mentioned in the CEO's quarterly film clip, a first in several years.

In fact, Mr Boyd managed to keep up the suspense well for more than six minutes into the earnings call, before finally reassuring investors that Agnico would continue to "grow output over the next several years in a measured way". Phew, we thought and relaxed as we proceeded to listen through the remainder of the call and dig through the MD&A and financial statements, before updating our charts which we normally reserve for our subscribers.

We quoted Haruki Murakami in our title, as indeed we found plenty of light in Agnico Eagle's third quarter; but also some distinct shadows which the market and most commentators chose to ignore.

Plenty Of Light

Q3 was a record quarter for Agnico Eagle in many respects. Here are some highlights:

Record production overall thanks to the newly commissioned mines in Nunavut, but perhaps more importantly, also thanks to outstanding results at some of the established and proven mines, most notably in the Abitibi and at Kittila.

A return to a positive print on the free cash flow chart as capex spending started to wind down.

Expanding margins due to a favorable gold price as well as ongoing cost discipline at most mines.

A dividend increase to put Agnico Eagle on the radar of some investors that would not have considered an investment previously.

Some highly promising exploration results which received little mention in the earnings call and analyst reports, but which highlighted the company's project pipeline.

Let's zoom in on some details.

The Abitibi Mines

The Nunavut assets certainly stole the show during the earnings call, but it's the Abitibi assets that really came to shine in Q3, ultimately providing the base for the pleasing financial results. So we would like to start here.

La Ronde proper posted a solid quarter with production numbers printing towards the higher end of the typical range, and costs dropping back again after trending slightly higher in recent quarters.

(Source: filings, author's database)

The real story at La Ronde happened a couple of kilometers to the West where the Z5 zone has ramped up nicely, in essence replacing output from Lapa where production finally wound down last year. Cash costs at the Z5 zone are still higher than at La Ronde proper, but nevertheless, this new mine is living up to expectations and has helped push total output at La Ronde to record levels (beating the former record dating back exactly two years by a mere 1000 ounces plus change).

(Source: filings, author's database)

Mr Sean Boyd was obviously pleased when he commented during the call:

So even after 30-plus years, LaRonde continues to be a significant contributor to the company.

It's actually worth pausing and giving Agnico Eagle credit for its long-term strategic work. The property where the Z5 zone is being developed was purchased from Barrick some 15 years ago for C$7M, equipment from the original open pit was then used at Pinos Altos, and nowadays the underground Z5 zone has a payback of 18 months if operations continue to perform as they have been.

And not far from La Ronde, just under an hour's drive to the East, there is another example of Agnico Eagle's operational excellence. The Goldex mine also achieved a quarterly production record in Q3, coupled with costs at the very lower end of the typical range for this liability-turned-asset.

(Source: filings, author's database)

At Goldex the company benefited from two factors. Firstly, the higher grades from the South Zone; and secondly from the investment made in automation at this mine, namely the implementation of the Rail-Veyor system which is enabling the company to increase volumes, and also adds flexibility for future mine development.

And talking of records, it's also worth mentioning the Canadian Malartic mine, about half-way between La Ronde and Goldex where Agnico Eagle and JV partner Yamana Gold (AUY) achieved record throughput in Q3. When the JV took control of this mine back in 2014 the mill averaged roughly 48.5Ktpd, whereas in Q3 this measure has increased to 57.5Ktpd. This record did not quite translate into record gold output, but it certainly went a long way in masking the lower grades milled during the quarter in the chart below.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Kittila

The Kittila mine in Finland continues to fly under the radar of most commentators, and quite un-deservedly so. This is the largest gold mine in Europe, and it broke not one but three records in Q3: record throughput, record recoveries, and record gold production. A remarkable comeback quarter indeed after the maintenance shut-down in Q2.

Costs at Kittila have ticked up again, mostly due to ore re-handling and increasing contractor costs -- an aspect worth keeping an eye on in future quarters.

Permitting for a mill expansion from 1.6Mtpa to 2.0 Mtpa is ongoing, as is planning for the new deep shaft to 1,044m. The expansion project is scheduled to conclude in 2021 and investors can expect Kittila to be a mainstay of Agnico Eagle's portfolio for many years to come.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Nunavut

The new assets up in Nunavut drew most of the limelight in the chatter following Agnico Eagle's Q3 release. The first full quarter of commercial production at Meliadine was remarkable, indeed. The mine is on track to deliver the planned 230,000 ounces of gold this years, and 385,000 in 2020.

So far Meliadine has not shown any teething problems which in itself is almost un-heard of for a mine this size and complexity, in a remote place such as the Rankin inlet off Hudson Bay. Obviously, Agnico Eagle has drawn all the right conclusions from the lessons taught by Meadowbank over the past nine years. The chart below is still mostly empty, but it illustrates the ramp up achieved at Meliadine so far. Agnico Eagle is already talking of fast-tracking the Phase II expansion in order to benefit from this largest (and growing) resource base in the company's portfolio. And again, one could certainly pause and consider the long-term strategy as Agnico Eagle has morphed into the leading operator in Canada's far North; in fact, the only operator able to mine gold profitable in this inhospitable environment.

(Source: filings, author's database)

The second new mine in Nunavut experienced some set-backs, however. These set-backs have impacted performance at Meadowbank where the Portage pit is mined out now and production will rely on Amaruq going forward. We will talk in more detail about the Amaruq challenges later in this piece.

Overall, Agnico Eagle set an all-time gold production record which we expect to be broken again in coming quarters several times over as the new mines go through their respective optimization programs and reach steady state. The chart below already gives a first taste of what's to come, and it illustrates the importance of Meliadine within Agnico Eagle's portfolio.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Financial Performance

Record-breaking operations and a strong gold price naturally led to pleasing financial results. Margins expanded substantially:

(Source: filings, author's database)

And un-surprisingly, revenues popped:

(Source: filings, author's database)

Free cash-flow re-entered positive territory despite a final uptick in capex spending during Q3. And if we eliminate the growth portion of Agnico Eagles capex spending and consider sustaining capex only, we note underlying sustaining free clash flow generation of more than $200M per quarter from ongoing operations -- that's punching well above weight already.

(Source: filings, author's database)

All those capital projects throughout the past two years have strained the balance sheet, however, and the cash in-flow is very welcome on that front. Q3 brought on the first up-tick in net cash after nine successive drops in the preceding periods, and working capital has also started a recovery after reaching disconcertingly low levels in Q2.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Agnico Eagle is not out of the woods yet, with regards to the balance sheet condition, and we note the $360M in debt that has moved to the current liability section in this context. Re-paying this debt should not pose too much of a problem as long as operations continue to perform; and the balance sheet should return to old glory within a year or two. However, for the time being, Agnico Eagle is almost obliged to maintain its out-performance in order to justify its lofty valuation (more on that towards the end of this article).

The company's board at least seems optimistic, and has raised the dividend, marking the sixth straight year that Agnico Eagle has implemented a dividend increase.

The Shadows

Recalling the Murakami quote in the title, we would also like to seek out the shadows within all the light.

Let's start with the 2020 guidance where the production outlook was cut by 50,000 ounces (using the mid-range). The new Amaruq pit is now the sole ore source for the Meadowbank mill and water management challenges after heavy rainfall at this new pit have led to the production guidance revision. Pit de-watering at Amaruq has been completed now, just in time before temperatures dropped below freezing at the given latitude. Whether or not water management turns out to be the Achilles heel of this operation remains to be seen, as is the ability of the long-haul fleet to keep up ore supply from this satellite deposit throughout the cold season.

As with all new mines, risk levels remain high during ramp-up, and especially so for the two new mines in Nunavut during their first winter season in operation. Agnico Eagle is an experienced operator under these conditions, but nevertheless, risk levels remain elevated for these two assets in our opinion.

Admittedly, the risks associated with the Nunavut assets have been discussed aplenty and should be priced in, although we wonder if the market hasn't become somewhat complacent thanks to the flawless execution by Agnico Eagle so far.

Another aspect, or shadow if you like, has not received as much attention in the discussion of Agnico Eagle's Q3 results; and we wonder if this aspect has in fact been considered in the market's valuation of the miner. We are talking about the company's so-called Southern Business, consisting of three producing mines and several development stage projects in Mexico.

Creston Mascota is winding down, and performance at Pinos Altos as well as La India has been of some concern for several quarters now. The charts for the latter two assets clearly show declining production coupled with a steady increase in costs. At La India the company has battled with recovery issues caused by clay content in the ore; and at Pinos Altos the company has run into difficult ground conditions at the Cerro Colorado underground mine where most of the high-grade ore was supposed to be sourced.

(Source: filings, author's database) (Source: filings, author's database)

In total, the Mexican mines have lost a lot of ground in comparison to the Northern Business arm of the company; and that is partially a function of operational challenges, and partially a follow-on symptom of the Cayden takeover back in 2014. Agnico Eagle had great hopes of turning Cayden's Barqueno project into its next mine in Mexico, but after a couple of years, the company decided to drop the project which left a gaping hole in the Southern Business' development pipeline. Santa Gertrudis is shaping up to take this place in the portfolio now, but it will take a fair bit of additional work and time before we know if this project can clear internal hurdle rates, to eventually join the ranks of producing mines.

The Mexican assets used to represent a pillar of the company, but that has changed. The Southern Business is currently a mere shadow of what it used to represent within Agnico Eagle's portfolio and the Southern Business is currently not living up to expectations implied by the premium the market is paying for Agnico Eagle shares.

Valuation & Investment Thesis

The market has gotten accustomed to pricing Agnico Eagle to perfection. Analyst consensus for the P/NAV ratio is pegged at 1.8x, compared to 1.4x for Barrick Gold (GOLD), 1.1x for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), or just 1.0x for Kinross Gold (KGC). A dollar of cash flow generated by Agnico Eagle is valued twice as dearly as a dollar generate by Kinross Gold. Just check any of the metrics visualized in the chart below, and note how Agnico Eagle's valuation sits head and shoulders above peers.

(Source: analyst consensus, author's database)

Sure, quality comes at a price I hear you say, and we agree; however, we see little upside from multiple expansion from this level, and plenty of downside should Agnico Eagle slip. And here we wonder if Mr Market hasn't become complacent with his valuation as Agnico Eagle is clearly still a company with higher-than-average exposure to development risk. We agree with those pointing out that this development risk has been managed in an exemplary manner so far; but even Agnico Eagle is not immune to some kind of mis-step as evidenced by the original development attempt at Goldex.

Weighing the risks against the potential rewards we have decided to hold our reduced position for the time being, but have no intention of topping up at this point. There may not be a better quality gold miner out there for sale, but there are clearly better offers in terms of risk-reward balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.