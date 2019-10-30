TechnipFMC Refines Strategies To Adapt To The Changing Environment

FTI’s Recovery Can Happen in 2020

TechnipFMC (FTI) provides products, services, and fully integrated solutions that are used in the energy industries as well as in the consumer and industrial markets. I expect the company’s stock price to produce positive returns in the long run. The company’s strategy to split into two entities is expected to add value in the long-term. Over the medium-term, the growth in the LNG market, particularly in the international markets, can boost its growth. In subsea, the company can potentially procure several contracts that integrate iEPCI (integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation) and an advanced Subsea 2.0.

Although the company’s Onshore/Offshore segment new orders declined sharply after Q3. Longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown and weakness in pressure pumping product sales can drag the Surface Technologies segment margin lower in the short-term. The company has an adequately strong balance sheet to maintain the share repurchases and dividend programs, but the management may re-look at the options after the spin-off.

iEPCI And LNG Will Continue To Lead To Improved Performance

FTI’s biggest strength lies in its acceptance of the fact that the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry is undergoing dramatic change, and its ability to respond to it appropriately. In Q3, it unveiled a plan to split the company into two. While one will be a fully integrated technology and services provider (RemainCo), the other (SpinCo) will primarily run as an Engineering and Construction (or E&C) company.

We see that the majority of the RemainCo’s revenue base lies in the Subsea projects and service technologies outside North America. The newfound interest in international projects should help this part of the business to step up the growth. More specifically, the Middle East is likely to lead in onshore energy activity, while emerging markets such as Mozambique and Guyana can fuel strong growth in Subsea activity. The company’s management also considers increased activity in Brazil to be a result of pre-sold asset development. Investors may note that in the subsea equipment installation & services and the drilling & completion equipment and services markets, it has to compete with the industry majors like Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). However, it should not put off the company’s prospect because it has already been competing with these companies for market share.

On the other hand, the SpinCo’s competitive advantage lies in LNG capabilities, a differentiated portfolio of process technologies, executing front end and project management consultancy, and in manufacturing and delivering proprietary products and equipment. SpinCo’s strength lies in the $18 billion backlog, which equates to ~3x the revenue projected for 2019. Most of the projects related to Yamal LNG, Prelude FLNG, Coral FLNG and Arctic LNG 2. I think not only will the split up help FTI capitalize on the energy value chain more intensively, but it will also optimize the capital structure. The management is optimistic that both will retain the investment-grade metrics.

In the Subsea segment, FTI is on track to achieve double-digit growth. In the Gulf of Mexico, it received an award to deliver a high-pressure high-temperature system. The system was a result of an industry collaboration that included five operators. Investors may note that the company is progressively moving towards integrating with the iEPCI projects in SubSea. In 2019 alone, its iEPCI projects accounted for 20% of all the Subsea projects received. The prominent feature of the subsea iEPCI projects is its integration with FTI’s Subsea 2.0 platform. Approximately 60% of the company’s Subsea FEED (front-end engineering design) studies have included Subsea 2.0 technology since 2018. However, the Subsea segment margin is unlikely to see margin expansion in the short-term. Currently, the company has 14 engineering programs underway that can potentially evolve into what the company calls Subsea 3.0 (an advanced version of Subsea 2.0).

Investors should note that in a subsea iEPCI project, the company has to engineer, design, and manufacture the equipment before equipment installation. The entire process can take up to 12 months to 24 months. So, it would be safe to assume that the segment capacity utilization may not increase much before 2021- 2022, at which point we may see an expansion of the margin.

In the LNG market, the company believes that a market shake-out of the EPC project providers in the past have limited the number of players, and there, has increased the opportunity to expand market share. The factor, other than the natural gas price, to consider in the LNG projects is it typically has a seven-year lag between project commission and production. In the past five months, five LNG projects have either been sanctioned or have moved closer to FID (final investment decision). In Mozambique, the company is developing the country’s first construction of a floating LNG structure. Because the LNG projects have a long gestation period, we can expect such projects to deliver value in the long-term to the company.

Inbound Orders

In Q3 2019, FTI’s inbound orders decreased by 77% compared to a quarter ago. The Subsea segment accounted for 58% of the total orders in Q3. The year-to-date book-to-bill is 1.7x, although, in Q3, the ratio fell to 1.1x. The key order in the Onshore/Offshore segment involves engineering, procurement, and construction (or EPC) contract in the Arctic LNG project. The contract value to TechnipFMC for Arctic LNG 2 is $7.6 billion. Also, in July, it received an iEPCI contract for the Seagull project located in the Central North Sea.

Backlog provides greater visibility in generating higher revenues in 2019 and beyond. Currently, the management expects the FY2020 inbound orders to remain unchanged from FY2019, which implies the revenues are likely to remain steady in FY2021.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI’s Subsea segment revenue decreased by 11% in Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2019. The segment operating margin, too, contracted steeply in Q3. The timing of key project milestones changed during the quarter, which shifted the recognition of the anticipated revenue to future periods. Also, competitive pricing in the market affected the margin adversely in Q3.

The company kept 2019 revenue and EBITDA guidance unchanged from the previous guidance, which means the segment revenue would be ~18% higher than FY2018 at the guidance midpoint.

Surface Technologies Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI’s Surface Technologies segment was adversely affected in Q3 by headwinds in North American activity, which resulted in lower volume and pricing pressure. Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was relatively steady in Q3 (down by 3.7% at the end of June from March), neither rig count nor completions activity showed any improvement. From June to September, the fall in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells and drilled wells exceeded the change in completed wells count in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. On top of that, the considerable decline in the upstream capex budget in 2019 can reduce the top line and the bottom line for FTI’s North America operations.

By the end of the year, the EIA expects the crude oil prices to increase from the current level, and then decline in 2020. The latest forecast for 2020 is ~$5/barrel lower than the previous estimate. Higher inventory due to the uncertainty over the global economic and crude oil demand is likely to lead to the price fall. So, the current indicators are bearish to energy companies’ revenue and earnings potential.

In Q4, lower North American activity can continue to impact both volume and price negatively. However, the overall revenues will not be affected too much, because an expected double-digit growth rate in the international operations will mitigate the fall. Revenues from international operations accounted for ~50% of FTI’s Surface Technologies segment revenues. However, the company expects the segment EBITDA margin to decline from 12% in the previous forecast to 10% in its latest guidance.

Onshore/Offshore Segment: Performance And Outlook

From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, the company’s Onshore/Offshore segment revenues increased by 6% while the segment operating income margin contracted marginally during this period. The Yamal project, following an incremental bonus for the successful completion of critical milestones, brought in much improvement at the operating margin level.

Although inbound orders fell considerably in Q3 compared to a quarter ago, the company has recently received an EPC contract in Mozambique's Rovuma LNG project. The final investment decision is expected in 2020. The successful translation of the FIDs into projects will increase the company’s future backlog in this segment. The company’s management has kept the EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 16.5%. But, I think the company may miss the target, given the current underperformance in the segment.

FY2019 Capex And Cash Flows

FTI expects to increase capex by 5% to ~$350 million in FY2019 compared to FY2018. Its cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive in the first nine months of FY2019 compared to a negative CFO in the previous year. Although revenues increased moderately in 9M 2019 over the same period in 2018, the much sharper rise in CFO was led by an improvement in working capital due to significantly lower accounts payable.

Despite the growth in cash flow from operations, the company’s free cash flow remained negative due to a steep rise in the capex in 2019. Much of the company’s recent capex went to the Yamal LNG project.

Balance Sheet

FTI’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.38x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.60x. Halliburton (HAL) has higher leverage (1.1x). National Oilwell Varco’s (BHGE) leverage is lower than the average.

In December 2018, the company disclosed that it would buy an additional $300 million worth of shares. However, following the spin-off decision, it is not clear whether the company will make any changes to its policy. I think, backed by a sufficiently strong balance sheet and adequate earnings, it will continue to make shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

The company pays a dividend per share of $0.52 (annualized), which translates into a forward dividend yield of 2.4%. FTI’s forward dividend yield is significantly lower compared to Schlumberger’s (SLB) 5.7% and Halliburton’s (HAL) yield of 3.5%.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

FTI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.2x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies a higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a discount to the average EV/EBITDA multiple of ~8.1x between FY2015 and FY2018.

The sell-side analysts expect FTI’s EBITDA to increase less steeply than peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower than its peers’ (SLB, NOV, and HAL) average of 13.7x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 28 analysts rated FTI a “buy” in October (includes “outperform”), while four recommended a “hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $30.5, which at the current price, yields ~43% returns.

What’s The Take On FTI?

TechnipFMC’s strength lies in embracing the changes undergoing in a challenging energy market. Its strategy to separate into two entities comprising of subsea energy and LNG equipment & service supplies is expected to add value as it will be able to function as a fully integrated technology and services provider. The growth in the LNG market, particularly in the international markets, can boost its growth. FTI’s Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies differentiate its offerings from the larger OFS companies like Halliburton and Schlumberger. In subsea, the company can potentially procure several contracts that would require integrating iEPCI and an advanced Subsea 2.0.

Although the company has a robust backlog, the Onshore/Offshore segment new orders declined sharply after Q3, which reflects the revenue generation challenges in the industry in the short-to-medium term. Longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown can drag the Surface Technologies segment margin lower in the short-term. The fall in the natural gas price is another concern. Its leverage is low. Although free cash flow has been negative in 2019 so far, I think the company will maintain the share repurchases and dividend programs. I expect the company’s stock price to produce positive returns in the long run.

