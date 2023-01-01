I had a mixed view on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) back in May, as I thought the shares had some appeal on drops below $20, but that there was also still a lot of risk in the outlook as I felt sell-side analysts were too bullish about a second half recovery. That’s all largely come to pass, as ON has continued to struggle with weaker demand in autos and industrials and high inventories, and sell-side expectations have headed down through the year.

Buying below $20 has worked and I continue to believe it will in the near term. I think the market overdid it with the post-earnings jump, as ON’s guidance wasn’t that good, but I guess Texas Instruments (TXN) reset the bar such that any good news was welcomed. While I still believe there are some potholes on the road directly ahead, I like ON’s long-term leverage to EVs, server/cloud power, factory automation/IoT, and renewable energy. Investors can also consider names like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and STMicro (STM) for those same reasons, but I believe a fair value in the low-to-mid $20’s is sufficient to warrant consideration.

Meets On Revenue, Misses On Margins

Given the outsized role margins have in driving semiconductor valuation, I was surprised that the Street overlooked ON’s margin shortfall and weaker guidance, but so be it. Revenue met expectations at the consolidated level, but both gross margin and operating margin missed by over a point as the company sees adverse leverage from reduced production volume and ongoing price pressure.

Revenue fell 10% yoy, but rose almost 3% in the third quarter. The large auto business declined 3% yoy but improved 3% qoq and management reported sequential growth in China during the quarter. Industrial was weak, down 13% yoy and 3% qoq, but management did report improving momentum for its mid/high-voltage FET and IGBT product lines. Communications was down 8% yoy but up 11% sequentially on improving traction for power management products in 5G infrastructure. Computing was down 8% yoy and up 10% qoq on share growth in servers, and Consumer was down 26% yoy and 4% qoq on broad weakness in electronics and white goods – the latter coming as no surprise given reports from Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) and others in the appliance supply chain.

Between ASP pressures (which is nothing new in this business) and weaker utilization, gross margin fell almost three points from the year-ago level and about a point and a half sequentially. That in turn helped fuel a roughly one-third yoy decline in operating profit and a 15% qoq decline, with operating margin contracting almost five points yoy and almost three points qoq.

Inventory levels did improve from the prior quarter (by 10 days), but are still more than 10% above the long-term median. On a more positive note, while ON has seen a brutal correction in lead times since the start of this year (roughly 10 weeks versus 6 for STMicro and 8 for Infineon), this corrective process should be pretty much near the end. End-market demand still clearly matters, but I believe ON is more or less at the bottom now.

Familiar Themes

Like STMicro and Infineon, the rise of hybrid and EV vehicles, as well as the adoption of more advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS), is a major driver for ON in the coming years. Management highlighted another seven product wins for EV traction inverters, and the eventual roll-out of EVs stands to create hundreds of dollars per vehicle in addressable content for ON. I expect competition to be fierce, and I’m also bullish on STMicro, but I believe there’s enough business for grabs that Infineon, STMicro, and ON can all “win” as hybrids and EVs go into wider production over the next five years.

I also expect ON to benefit from growth in its power management portfolio in a host of other markets beyond autos. ON has already been taking share in data centers, and while the factory automation market is in the dumps now, I expect the adoption of more sophisticated and efficient motors will create meaningful incremental demand for ON’s power products. I also see longer-term opportunities in market categories like renewable energy, vehicle charging, and energy storage.

In the short term, I expect to be some ongoing concern from the bearish side of the fence regarding ON’s margins and leverage. ON is clearly a volume-driven story, but I think it’s well worth noting that, if I’m right and this is basically the trough for the company, ON’s margins are bottoming at a higher level than in past cycles, with gross margin staying in the mid-30%’s and operating margin staying in the double digits.

As far as leverage goes, while semiconductor investors don’t tend to be quite as forgiving as industrial stock investors (where net debt below 2x EBITDA is largely ignored), I don’t think ON is in any imminent danger. The debt from the QNTA deal and the settlement with Power Integrations (POWI) will limit near-term buyback capacity, but management should be able to clear that debt by 2023 if they wish (I expect the company will pay down debt to around 1x EBITDA and then hold steady thereafter). I’d also note again that this is the bottom of the cycle; if ON had loaded up on debt going into a downturn, I’d be more concerned.

The Outlook

Not much really changes in my outlook for ON, and I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% and mid-single-digit FCF growth. I expect more growth from STMicro, largely due to that company’s less commodity-like product mix and its incremental opportunities in areas like microcontrollers, sensors, and RF.

Between discounted cash flow and margins-driven approaches (EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA), I believe fair value for ON is still in the low-to-mid-$20’s.

The Bottom Line

With the post-earnings move in ON shares, I’m incrementally more interested in STMicro today, but ON shares have been volatile and I’d keep watching this name for another chance to buy below $20. Buying above $20 could still work out, of course, but I’d like a little more margin of safety given the more volatile margin and inventory situation relative to some of its peers.