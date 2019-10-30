Edwards Lifesciences: Thoughts On Its Growth Plans And Valuation

Most of the "beat" stemmed from a bolus of TAVR patients based on a recently-reported study of EW's valve for severe AS.

Background

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is a well-run company that develops, manufactures and markets cardiovascular products. I peg its GAAP EPS for this year around $5.05. At Monday's closing price of $237.08, that gives it a projected current-year P/E of 47X. Looking to 2020 and 2021, I look for non-GAAP and GAAP EPS to lack the inventory writedowns that - while a core part of EW's business model - carry about $6.10 and $7.00 estimates. These are above Street estimates for GAAP EPS; EW almost always guides low and the Street follows guidance. EW is trading around 34X my GAAP EPS for 2021. Yet I'm sitting tight and looking for 10-12% average annual returns for years to come.

Part of what I am going to say is similar to what I said about EW in July after Q2 results: great company but extended in price. If I were not already long EW, I would have some trouble buying the stock at $237 Tuesday, at least without selling a covered call (say, in an IRA). Yet over the long run, this sort of thinking tends to fade given how frequent the Warren Buffett observation that the most important thing to stock market investing is the quality of the company, not the precise valuation.

This sort of cautious message is different from my unequivocally bullish investment posture reflected in my May 2019 article, Edwards Lifesciences: A Med-Tech Stock Staying Strong For A Reason. Then, the stock was trading in the $178-180 range, and was testing its March-April highs. It dropped another $10 and then took off like a rocket.

Why I use GAAP rather than adjusted EPS for EW

In both Q2 and Q3, the main difference between EW's adjusted and GAAP results stemmed from inventory writedown. This was worth $0.09 per share in Q3 and accounted for most of the difference between GAAP EPS of $1.30 and non-GAAP "earnings" of $1.41. The other major factor was a 3 cent per share charge for amortization of intangibles, a totally normal and appropriate cost that is the intellectual property equivalent of depreciation of machinery.

The reason that EW's periodic inventory writedowns are not extraordinary is that part of its business practice involves testing a number of devices. Some either will not work well and represent the equivalent of an R&D failure, which is a normal cost of running a science-based company. Alternatively, as in the current situation, EW has two successful systems for trans-cather aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and is focusing only on one, causing the writedown of good but unnecessary inventory. It's part of the way it does things, and it all counts as a cost when it happens.

Key takeaway: the more the Street promotes and works off of non-GAAP numbers that obscure true profitability, the greater the risk that a stock will actually be valued on fake, non-GAAP earnings. That may apply here.

However...

A super-premium P/E for EW appears justified

Because we are potentially in somewhat a lull in sales growth from the 26% yoy growth in TAVR revenues in Q3 (to $700M, nearing 65% of total company revenues), this may be a good time to point to what I see as about a 15-20 ramp of different products, indications and geographies in the valve space. This may help some readers organize their thoughts on what I view as an unusually-visible long-term product build-out strategy.

This is the concept (warning: all thoughts are my own and could be erroneous): EW plans to gain or at least maintain market share in TAVR, expand the market geographically, expand indications, push the technology forward, etc. In a few years, it expects to begin the same process for mitral (and, less important, tricuspid regurgitation = MR; TR). I would expect catheter-based fixing of MR/TR to be adopted much faster than TAVR for AS (aortic stenosis). The goal would be for the combined growth of these procedures to far outweigh lost sales of aortic and mitral valves for open-heart surgery.

Some further details follow.

Aortic valve disease treated with EW catheter-valve systems

The industry's plan is to grow the TAVR-eligible population. I have seen one statistic that only 15% of eligible patients have received TAVR. I'm not sure of what geography or geographies this refers to, but this means there are many "excess" cases to be treated before getting to steady state. In addition, as some years go by, if more parts of the world get more prosperous, the addressable population may grow substantially. In effect, it could go beyond a 15-year investment time frame before the condition settles down to steady-state.

EW is also trying to expand the indication to all cases of severe AS, not only symptomatic ones. I am optimistic about success here, which would substantially further expand the TAM (total available market).

Other horizons for trans-catheter aortic valve repair include:

potential TAVR for moderately severe AS (not only severe cases)

TAVR or other procedure for primary AI (aortic insufficiency).

Mitral valve disease (and tricuspid)

I have seen estimates that the MR (mitral regurgitation) population is 4X that of AS. So if AS has a $7B global TAM (total available market) estimated for 2024, which could easily be $8B or more in 2026 if new indications and emerging market uptake come onstream (rising to higher levels beyond that), these numbers suggest $30B for a TAM for transcatheter-based systems when EW's systems and those of its competitors come onstream.

The major existing product in this space is MitraClip from Abbott (ABT), but EW has a broad program. It discussed it in detail last December at its investor's day and will do so again in about 5 weeks. In addition, a brief summary update is found in its June Fact Sheet.

While some of these mitral and tricuspid valve repair/replacement products are beginning sales ramps in the EU, I believe they are all undergoing pivotal trials, so I will consider them pipeline products. There are also competing pipeline products from the other two major competitors, Medtronic (MDT) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

My present value analysis is that with EW above $238 at Tuesday's close and a market cap around $50B is that about half that market cap resides in the potential for mitral and tricuspid valve therapies; i.e., it's totally in the pipeline. Of the two, the mitral opportunity is much larger.

Can this be reasonable and if so, can it allow alpha?

Let's think through possible numbers.

What can mitral-tricuspid transcatheter valve products be worth as of today?

Let us say that it is going to take 10 years for this space to reach $30B in sales to all competitors. Now let's give an aggressive 50% market share to EW and, all-in, a 20% net profit margin. This includes lost sales of mitral valves for surgeons to implant during open-heart surgery as well as attributable R&D. This suggests a $3B profit stream 10 years from now. With a 7.2% discount rate, that's equivalent to a $1.5B profit stream today. Is that worth $25B in market cap today, given all the uncertainties?

Maybe, but I don't see much alpha here.

In addition, EW is so pricey, it's essentially not able to be acquired by a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or the small number of other companies that might be able to afford it. Similarly, share buybacks will not be accretive. So it has to recycle its free cash flow into dividends - which is OK, but not "growthy" - or acquisitions. The latter are not so easy to do in force, because EW is so non-diversified.

The bottom line

Here's my opinion on EW: it's a great company but the stock may be priced for average 10-year returns. Shorter term, the excitement over the growing AS opportunity for TAVR and the larger mitral opportunity may keep the momentum upturn going, but I have sold into the rally and am planning to keep just a modest EW position going unless the stock pulls back as part of a general market retreat.

I also think that many other leading medical device and related stocks, such as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), are overvalued relative to leading biotechs. I plan to discuss some of these biotechs in my next articles. The next biotech (IBB) secular upturn may be at hand!

Institutions and individual investors may have been "hiding" in the device and ISRG-type names out of pricing fears regarding biotechs.

In summary, EW is a great company with a very highly-valued stock. I am staying long but think of it as ultimately a "steady Eddie" play on an important but well-understood secular trend in catheter-based valve repair and replacement. In contrast, biotechs as large as Merck (MRK) and as small as Incyte (INCY) are below their all-time highs set some years ago, and in my view offer new money investors better risk-reward characteristics than EW or any device stock I know.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Tuesday night, EW $238.65.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EW,INCY,MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.