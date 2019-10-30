Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Pacific Biosciences Drops After U.K.'s Competition And Markets Authority Raises Concerns

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States approved the proposed acquisition of Medidata by Dassault Systèmes.

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and four deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 156 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 10 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 71 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.19 trillion

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $4.71 03/31/2020 69.85% 164.49% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.37 $6.38 01/31/2020 31.21% 119.90% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.25 12/31/2019 27.76% 158.35% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.94 12/31/2019 23.27% 132.69% LPT 10/27/2019 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) $61.33 $50.57 03/31/2020 21.28% 50.11% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $110.65 12/31/2019 12.97% 73.96% CJ 06/17/2019 Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) $10.16 $9.11 12/31/2019 11.49% 65.51% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.31 12/31/2019 11.45% 65.30% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.88 07/31/2020 7.89% 10.40% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $186.57 $173.84 03/31/2020 7.33% 17.25%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.