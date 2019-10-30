TVIX: It's Probably Going To Just Keep Dropping

Over the last week, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) has continued its multi-year decline with a 7% loss, bringing the year-to-date decline to a stunning 86%. As you will see in the following section, I believe that this decline is slated to continue over the next several weeks and that much more downside is in store for the ETN.

Understanding TVIX

In the volatility ETP space, TVIX is one of the most popular and actively traded products since it offers leveraged exposure to something which is already fairly volatile. If you’re unfamiliar with the instrument, TVIX is a double leveraged application of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives an exposure to the front two months of VIX futures contracts such that the weighted-average holding period is roughly one month into the future.

As I’ve said before, this method of weighting is very problematic for holders of TVIX in that it has a nasty tendency to amplify the impact of roll yield in VIX futures. As you can see in the following chart, VIX futures remain in contango across the curve.

The reason why the VIX futures market is currently in contango is that the market is making the assumption that the VIX, at time periods in the future, will likely be higher than the low levels of today. Contango is very bad for holders of TVIX (and basically all long volatility ETPs) in that the effects of roll yield are a drag upon shares.

The basic underlying concept around roll yield is the general tendency in financial markets for prices in the back months of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. The reason why this happens is that as time goes on, the “uncertainty premium” tends to work itself out of the curve and prices tend to move towards the prompt price. This means that for TVIX, since it is giving exposure in the front two months (with a progressively larger share in the back month during a rolling cycle), roll yield is currently negative because the back month contract is higher than the front month meaning that holdings will be declining in value in an approach to the front-month contract.

If that last paragraph was confusing, I would encourage investors or traders considering touching TVIX to read over it again because roll yield is a very big deal when it comes to understanding the long-term returns of the product. The reason why roll yield is such a big deal is that the primary form of return in TVIX (movements in the VIX) is generally subdued over long periods of time. To get a numeric grasp for this, here is the historic probability of the S&P 500 increasing in a 1 to 20-day window as well as the historic probability of volatility increasing or decreasing in that same time period using the last 27 years of market data.

If you’re familiar with the S&P 500, then the above data is likely not a surprise – it generally increases in about 63% of all months for the last three decades and volatility is generally unchanged (it averages about 10-20% per year).

Since TVIX gives exposure to the outright changes in volatility, this means that over lengthy periods of time, the theoretical baseline return for the fund should be around zero. What this practically means is that since the VIX basically goes nowhere over lengthy periods of time, roll yield is almost the entire explainer of the long-term returns of TVIX. Since the VIX futures markets are almost always in contango (and really only go backward during strong market selloffs), roll yield is an almost constant drag on the instrument.

To understand the numeric impact of the losses associated with roll in the VIX futures market, here are the 10-year returns of the S&P VIX Short-Term Futures Index provided directly by S&P Global.

Yes, you are reading that correctly. No, you don’t need to clean your glasses. This is the real return of the underlying index for which TVIX provides a two-times leveraged return! Over the last decade, the index which TVIX leverages has fallen by an annualized rate of 53% per year. TVIX is a machine of virtual wealth destruction over lengthy periods of time and purely on the basis of the construction of the ETN, it’s a really bad idea to include this fund in your portfolio.

Despite this underlying nature however, TVIX has a market cap of nearly $1 billion. Quite a few people believe that they can time volatility, however, I would argue that if you believe that you can time volatility, you are better off simply shorting the S&P 500 because changes in the VIX and changes in the S&P 500 are strongly inversely correlated. Or better yet, trade VIX futures on a one-off basis to avoid the impacts of roll.

Additionally, even if you have an edge timing volatility, if you cannot precisely call the exact inflection points of the market, you’re likely to have experienced so much loss from roll yield that the appreciation in the VIX likely won’t even bring a trade to be profitable. For example, the VIX is currently sitting at basically the exact same level as 6 months ago. Despite the fact that the VIX is unchanged over this time period, TVIX has fallen by over 50% due entirely to the impact of roll yield. I can understand the temptation to try and time the volatility markets since they can be quite volatile, but please understand that the impact of roll yield means that utilizing an instrument like TVIX is subject to substantial roll decay.

Timing Volatility

All this said, I believe that further downside is in store for TVIX beyond just the near-constant decay from roll yield. Specifically, given that the S&P 500 has made a fresh 1-month high this week (indeed, an all-time high), volatility is poised to drop even further. As you can see in the following chart which answers the question of, “what happens to volatility following new 1-month highs and lows in the market,” the market odds would strongly favor lower volatility in the immediate future.

Over the last 27 years, when the S&P 500 hits a new high, volatility drops over the next month about 60% of the time. In other words, the market odds strongly suggest that we’re going to see lower volatility over the next few weeks which means that TVIX is likely to continue dropping and do so at an accelerating rate. It’s a great day to short/avoid TVIX.

Conclusion

TVIX offers a leveraged exposure to an index which is notorious for losses to roll yield and is likely not a suitable holding for most portfolios. To utilize TVIX successfully, you have to perfectly time the volatility market which begs the question of why not simply short the S&P 500 instead. The S&P 500 just made a new high which historically leads to a decline in volatility over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.