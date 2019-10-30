International Business Recovery Will Keep Halliburton Rolling

HAL Will See Limited Activity Before Q1 2020

Halliburton (HAL) is the second-largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. The stock price is unlikely to exhibit strong positive momentum in the short-run, but expect it to rebound in 2020. The fracking and completions activity slowdown and upstream capex decline will halt its revenue growth in North America at least until Q1 2020.

In contrast, the pressure on pricing has started to soften up in many international geographies following an uptick in investment. The Drilling & Evaluation and Completion & Production divisions will likely see a margin expansion through investment in technology, lower operating costs, and pricing improvement in 2020. As part of an on-going initiative, Halliburton plans to save $300 million through cost reductions. The company’s cash flow is not steady, while its balance sheet is more leveraged compared to some of its peers.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

A look at the primary indicators in the energy industry will help explain Halliburton’s business dynamics. EIA’s data shows that while the crude oil production in the rest of the world has decreased by 3.5% in the past year until September 2019, it grew by 7.5% in the U.S. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has declined by 18% in the past year. The price volatility does not encourage healthy revenue and margin potential for the oilfield equipment & service (or OFS) providers.

The EIA also expects the crude oil price to increase compared to the levels experienced so far in 2019. However, for 2020, EIA has revised down its estimates by $5 per barrel in its latest short-term outlook compared to the previous forecast. I think higher inventories, following the lack of demand in the market and the trade disruptions arising out of the U.S-China trade negotiation, will keep prices in the first half of next year lower. In an environment when capital commitment from the upstream companies is uncertain, Halliburton, too, has made its adjustments to minimize the damage. But the situation may not improve before late-2020 as the energy supply, and demand balance tightens.

North America Market Strategies

As supply exceeded demand, there was a drastic fall in the price of equipment used in hydraulic fracturing since 2016, which led to equipment and rig stacking. The U.S. rig count, too, dropped by 11% in Q3 compared to Q2. The depression has adversely affected Halliburton’s drilling and completion services. In Q3, the company stacked more equipment than it did in 1H 2019. The excessive stacking has also kept operating costs down. However, the company will continue to hold sufficient material to maintain its position as one of the top suppliers in North America. Approximately 47% of the company’s revenues were generated in North America in Q3 2019.

Despite the reduction in equipment, the oilfield service industry continued to build the service intensity as the multiwell pad penetration continued, lateral length kept growing, and proppant loading increased. I expect the horsepower requirement to fall in the market by the end of 2019 compared to a year ago. Some of the equipment providers can even use components of rigs to use in other operations. For example, in Q3, Schlumberger (SLB) recorded a $1.57 billion impairment charge related to the pressure pumping business in North America following a fall in demand in the market. In this environment, the company focuses on in-house manufacturing, digital preventative maintenance protocols, and automation efforts to increase equipment lifespan.

Apart from the North Sea in Europe, HAL is working on integrated projects in the Bakken and the Permian in the U.S. These projects help upstream companies in rationalizing suppliers and keeping the most efficient service companies. The company aims to increase its market share by providing efficient solutions like this.

So far, the oilfield service companies in the U.S. were mainly benefiting from energy production growth, primarily in the unconventional Basins. However, with the crude oil price volatility and higher decline rates catching up, the overall production will slow down in 2020 compared to the prior years. To address these challenges, HAL offers automated fracturing and distributed fiber optic sensing. While Q4 will decelerate the most, Q1 2020 may see some revival as the new capex funding begins.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

The company has restructured the North America organization by simplifying the management structure, partnering with the supply chain and logistics organization, and returning the under-utilized equipment. Through several re-organization and fixed cost reductions, it reduced ~$1 billion a couple of years ago. Although the operating income margin has decreased by 2% points in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago, it is significantly higher than in FY2016. For example, its integrated well completions offering improves efficiency, minimizes non-productive time, and reduces personnel costs by improving fleet utilization. With several cost management initiatives, I think the company will maintain a steady operating profit margin in the coming quarters.

In 2020, given the customers’ feedback, the company’s management does not expect any revival in the rig count and completions activity, which stems from the concerns about oil demand, upstream companies’ free cash flow generation commitments, and the oversupply in the natural gas market. The company expects to save $300 million through cost savings in the coming quarters.

International Market Strategies

As I was suggesting above, the fall in the U.S. crude oil production growth is likely to be compensated, even if partially, by an increasing international energy market activity. Some of the markets have been improving consistently, including Europe, Asia, and Australia. Quarter-over-quarter, revenues from North America declined by 11.4% in Q3 compared to Q2, while revenue growth in Latin America was the highest (6.5% up) during the same period. In the more mature fields of the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the company executed multiple contract start-ups. In Latin America, the company’s SPECTRUM FUSION hybrid coil tubing has enabled real-time visualization in logging-while-digging, while circulating fluid to clean the well as needed. In Argentina, in the Vaca Muerta shale play, it delivered the highest number of frac stages to date in Q3. In the UK and Norway sectors of the North Sea, completion tools and cementing businesses increased.

The international market is positioned to gain from the offshore market recovery. In 2019 so far, the sanctioned FID volumes are up 20% while the offshore rig count increased 19% year-on-year, led by project sanctions in Guyana, Brazil, and Azerbaijan. In October 2019, Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Well Program was selected by PTTEP, a national petroleum exploration and production company in Thailand, to automate drilling, completions, and engineering processes.

In August 2019, Halliburton won a drilling and completion services for its deepwater field development campaign in offshore Senegal. In July, it won three and six-month integrated services contracts with Petrobras (PBR) for pre-salt development in the Santos Basin in Brazil. Going forward, the company plans to add well testing, well construction services, coring, and coil tubing to its offerings in the project.

The management expects investment in technology, and additional investment in the offshore energy in international markets will start yielding results in Q1 2020. As a result, pricing in the international market will improve, which will drive the international margin upward, going forward.

Recent Performance And Q4 Guidance

From Q2 to Q3, Halliburton’s Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) segment revenues decreased by 3.8%, while the segment operating margin remained unchanged at 7% during this period. The sales decline reflected lower drilling and wireline activity in North America and more moderate project management activity in the Middle East/Asia. In Q4 2019, the company’s management expects revenues to remain flat. By a more aggressive estimate, it can increase by low single-digits. The operating margin is more likely to improve. The brighter outlook reflects year-end software and product sales in international markets, although depleted performance in North America onshore will keep a check on the growth.

The company’s Completion and Production (C&P) division saw a sharper revenue fall (7.9% down) in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. The segment operating margin, however, inflated to 13% in Q3 from 12% a quarter ago. Lower pressure pumping activity, the pricing pressure in North America onshore, reduced completion tool sales in Latin America, and reduced stimulation activity in the Middle East/Asia region contributed to the revenue fall in Q3. The company estimates that in Q4, the revenue will continue to decline by low single-digits. The operating margin, too, can deteriorate in Q4. In this division, sales may weaken in onshore North America, Latin America, and Europe and Eurasia, although increased activity in Asia and the Middle East will mitigate some of the adverse effects.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton pays a $0.18 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 3.0% dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has grown by 6.5%. In comparison, Schlumberger’s (SLB) forward dividend yield is higher (5.7%).

Capex To Fall

HAL’s free cash flow was marginally positive in 9M 2019. Despite that, it was a steep deterioration compared to a year ago. During this period, cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined more sharply than the revenue fall due to deterioration in working capital in 2019.

In FY2019, HAL expects capex to be ~$1.6 billion, while in FY2020, it may fall well short of this figure. The lower capex would address the softness in North America while responding to international growth.

HAL’s debt-to-equity is 1.06x. TecnipFMC’s (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.35x. Schlumberger's (SLB) debt-to-equity stands at 0.67x, while SBM Offshore’s (OTCPK:SBFFY) debt-to-equity stands at 1.2x. So, Halliburton’s debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers’ (HAL, SBFFY, and FIT) average, and therefore, the balance sheet reflects higher financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~13.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-year average.

Halliburton’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with peers because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline in line with peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple, however, is lower than its peers’ (SLB, BHGE, and FTI) average of 8.7x. So, the stock is not overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 25 sell-side analysts rated HAL a “buy” in October 2019 (includes “outperform”), while seven recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $26.4, which at the current price, yields ~29% returns.

What’s The Take On HAL?

Halliburton’s outlook is getting divergent geographically. The upstream capex decline and fracking and completions activity slowdown may halt its revenue growth in North America at least until Q1 2020. On the other hand, activity improvement and margin expansion in many of the international operations can mitigate the adverse effects. While revenue and margin are not expected to improve in the D&E and C&P divisions in Q4, both the divisions will likely see a margin expansion through lower operating costs and pricing improvement in 2020.

To counter the demand slowdown, Halliburton plans to save $300 million through cost reductions. The company’s balance sheet is more leveraged compared to some of its peers. I expect the free cash flow to improve in 2020 when capex falls while earnings start to strengthen. I do not expect the stock price to exhibit positive momentum in the short-run, and expect it to make a strong comeback in 2020.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.