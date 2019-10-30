Simply Good Foods: Expect A Lot Less In 2020

Shares at these levels don't look appealing for a company that believes the best it can do is 4-6% revenue growth after a year in which revenue growth was more than triple that.

Still, guidance going into 2020 once again a muted 4-6% revenue growth. The company views stellar 2019 as an anomaly and was shocked at its own success.

Thesis

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) had an impressive year. Revenue growth topped 20% vs. expectations of 4-6% growth. The stellar growth was attributable to a sharp increase in total buyers and a sharp increase in buy rate. In short, the company attracted more customers and sold more protein bars to those customers than it could have imagined. At one point earlier this year, the company ran out of product because demand was so high.

Going into 2020, the company does not expect a repeat of 2019's success. The company is once again guiding for 4-6% revenue growth. This is absent the pending acquisition of Quest Nutrition, which is expected to close in November.

It's possible we're seeing a setup for another year of grossly exceeding growth expectations. However, I believe the company when it says it was surprised by 2019's growth numbers. It's unusual to see a company so grossly underestimate its own growth potential in a given year. Given the mercurial nature of the protein bar market--there is a ton of competition--and the company's lack of any durable competitive advantages, I am not an investor.

Q4-19: Strong Finish To An Unexpectedly Strong 2019

The nutritional snacking trend shows no signs of slowing and Simply Good Foods benefited in a big way this year. The company sells nutritional protein bars and shakes. It owns the Atkins brand and has a pending acquisition for Quest Nutrition, which produces low-carb protein snacks that have become popular with athletes.

Source

In Q4, the company grew revenue 29%. Revenue for the year was up 21%, crushing the company's own full-year guidance of 4-6% revenue growth. The nutritional snacking category as a whole grew in the high single digits in 2019. With a household penetration rate of 50%, the category has a lot more room to run, the company believes.

Source

Simply Good Foods cited two reasons for unexpectedly strong revenue growth. First, the company attracted more buyers than expected. Second, buy rates of the company's products were higher than expected. However, the company does not expect buy rates in 2020 to match those of 2019.

2020 Guidance: Expect A Lot Less

Despite a stellar 2019, the company does not expect a repeat in 2020. Once again, the company is guiding for 4-6% full year revenue growth. This could be viewed as a low-ball hurdle that can easily be cleared. However, I believe the company truly believes that the 20%-plus growth of 2019 was an outlier. It could very well be that the 4-6% hurdle will be an easy one to cross, but the company is heavily dependent on marketing and promotions in a crowded nutritional snack market that seemingly sees a new entrant every week. There are a lot of protein bar options, and expecting a repeat of 2019 is probably unrealistic.

The 2020 guidance does not account for the potential benefit of the Quest Nutrition acquisition. That deal is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2019. The company used the remainder of its cash and took on debt to buy Quest Nutrition for $1 billion last month. The company is also diluting shares to help finance the deal.

Source

Valuation

If the company is returning to mid-single digit revenue growth, shares look overvalued. The company missed EPS guidance in the recent quarter on higher costs, notably marketing. Because the company is in a highly competitive market and has no competitive moat, marketing spend and promotional discounts are key to driving sales. If the company can continue the mid-teens revenue growth in 2020, shares might be a value. They're nearly 30% off their 52-week highs. But I am skeptical of the company's position in the market and its advantages over other brands, even post-Quest acquisition.

Conclusion

An expectation of revenue growth contraction and increasing costs in a competitive industry make Simply Good Foods a stock I'll pass on for the time being. If the company continues to generate unexpectedly high revenue growth rates, I might reconsider after assessing the impact of Quest post-acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.