Taseko Mines: Florence Copper Progresses Ahead

Florence Copper has significantly lower operating costs than Gibraltar, so it would help Taseko substantially in a $2.75 copper environment once it starts production.

Taseko still needs to arrange financing for the full project and receive commercial operating permits (expected in the Summer of 2020).

Taseko Mines (TGB) is reporting continued progress at Florence Copper, having awarded the basic engineering contract for the commercial facility. It still needs to arrange funding for Florence Copper and is expecting the commercial operating permits in the summer of 2020. This project will be quite important for Taseko to do well in a $2.75 USD copper world, as its operating cost per pound of copper is much lower than Gibraltar's.

Progress At Florence Copper

Taseko continues to make progress at Florence Copper, having announced that test operations have been successful so far, with the main recovery well producing copper in solution at a rate of approximately 600,000 pounds per year. It has awarded Stantec the basic engineering contract for the commercial facility, and work has started on that.

Taseko mentioned that it expects to get the commercial operating permits from the EPA and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in the summer of 2020. I don't anticipate significant problems with getting those permits, although if there are major delays, then there may be some political risk with the EPA due to the 2020 elections and the potential for a change in administrations after that time.

The financing structure for the Florence Copper project also remains an unknown at this point.

Copper Prices

Copper prices remain a bit weak, although they have rebounded a bit since the lows of a couple of months ago. At $2.67 USD per pound, the price of copper is around 9% lower than it was six months ago and around 6% higher than it was a couple of months ago.

Source: InvestmentMine

Concerns about a sluggish global economy and the impact of a continuing trade war between China and the United States have led analysts to reduce their expectations for 2020 copper prices to around $2.75 USD per pound (based on the median forecast of 29 analysts). This is down from expectations for 2020 copper prices of $2.85 USD per pound in a July survey.

In general, these forecasts tend to have some anchoring bias based on current spot prices. The copper spot price has declined a bit since the July survey, contributing to the decline in the forecast for 2020 copper prices. That being said, $2.75 USD copper seems reasonable for 2020 at the moment. It seems challenging for copper to average $3.00 USD during 2020 without a noticeable improvement in the global economy. This would also likely require the trade issues between the United States and China to be resolved, given the importance of the Chinese economy to copper demand and prices.

Taseko's Outlook

At $2.75 USD per pound copper, Taseko is forecast to deliver approximately $50 million USD per year in EBITDAX without Florence Copper. Taseko's average production cost can be significantly reduced with the addition of Florence Copper. By 2022, Taseko may be able to produce nearly 200 million pounds of copper per year, with a weighted average production cost of around $1.50 USD per pound.

Source: Taseko Mines

This compares with the current production of a bit over 100 million pounds of copper per year with a weighted average production cost nearing $2.00 USD per pound. These numbers do not include the impact of capitalized stripping. When that is included, Gibraltar's production cost would likely be a bit over $2.00 USD per pound. The impact of capitalized stripping on 2022 production costs would be less (probably mid-single digits cents per pound) due to Gibraltar only representing around 55% of Taseko's total production.

Conclusion

Taseko's Florence Copper project is continuing to progress smoothly, although there are still financing and permitting issues to be worked out. The commercial operating permits are expected to be granted in summer 2020, ahead of the November 2020 elections.

If Taseko can get Florence Copper into full production, it will be very beneficial for the company as Gibraltar's margins are fairly modest at $2.75 USD copper, which is the forecasted price for 2020 at the moment. Copper prices have also averaged around $2.81 USD per pound over the last three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.