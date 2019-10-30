PGX: Good Time To Take Profits On Preferred Equity

Unfortunately, it is very unlikely this performance will continue since credit spreads are rising and inflation looks to be bottomed out.

Preferred equity ETFs like Invesco's PGX have seen enormous inflows in recent years as income investors have caught on to this trend.

Unlike in the past, many investors today are focused primarily on income and secondarily on growth when building a portfolio. There are many reasons for this shift, including an increase in retirees and a general lack of high-yielding low-risk opportunities. Preferred equity ETFs have been a primary benefactor of this shift and have seen a huge increase in AUM in recent years.

By many measures, preferred equity ETFs such as Invesco's PGX have beaten the market on a risk-adjusted basis. Since March 2009, PGX has had an annualized return of 12.6% with a standard deviation of 9.5%, while the S&P 500 has had a higher annualized return of 16.4%, but at a much higher volatility of 13%. Accordingly, PGX had a great Sharpe ratio of 1.26 while SPY (S&P 500 ETF) has had one of 1.2. (Note, measures sourced from Portfolio Visualizer)

If we focus only on negative volatility using the Sortino ratio (which I generally prefer), we have an extremely high measure of 4.03 for PGX vs. 2.1 for SPY. Obviously, investors in PGX may be conditioned to expect tremendous risk-adjusted performance.

The question is, will it continue? Frankly, macroeconomic trends say no. In fact, preferred equity may be one of the last assets you want to be today, if you're a risk-averse investor due to rising credit spreads and inflation expectations.

The Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF

While PGX and other preferred equity ETFs have had a great performance over the past decade, they began with a very rough start. PGX was launched at the beginning of 2008 and suffered a 70% decline over the following year. Now, I don't expect this to happen again, but I do think investors should realize it could happen again. There has been a huge buildup in corporate debt, and if that debt causes corporate credit spreads to spike, PGX will likely suffer tremendously.

It is safe to say that most (though certainly not all) investors in PGX were not involved in the crash's huge impact on preferred equities. As shown in the chart below, the total AUM in 2008-2009 was about 1-2% of its current level:

Data by YCharts

In situations like this, it is often the case that investor risk perception is far below real risk. These risks range from credit risk to interest rate risk, and both of those are rising today.

The principal value of PGX is negatively correlated to the fund's dividend yield. When the yield is high, PGX usually rallies as interest rates fall back down. When its dividend yield is historically low, PGX often falls. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund's dividend yield has never been this low. Back in 2010, it paid a 10%+ yield, and today, it only pays 5.4%. Of course, quite a few are likely thinking "My savings account only pays 0.5% so 5.4% is still a good deal!" Yes, the expected income is high in PGX, but is 5.4% worth a likely principal 25% loss? In a money market fund like SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), you can get a 2% return with virtually no downside risk.

Rising Inflation Risk

If inflation rises, PGX and other preferred equity ETFs will be hit harder than anything else because they have no fixed maturity date. In general, the yield of preferred stock is equal to the expected future inflation rate, plus a risk premia based on the company's credit rating. Since preferred shares have an exact inverse correlation to their yield, inflation has a huge impact on them.

Inflation expectations today are 1.6%, while PGX has a Strip yield of 5.6%, so it has a risk premium return of 4%. We will begin by assuming the risk premium will not change, but inflation will.

Here is a chart of the price impact of a change in inflation on PGX's principal value:

(Self Sourced) - Redline marks today

As you can see, inflation has a huge negative impact on PGX. If inflation were to rise to 5%, PGX would likely lose about half of its principal value. Of course, investors would receive a 9% yield, but the post-inflation return would still be 4%.

As shown below, long-run inflation expectation as measured by the 10-year TIP spread is back at its 2016 bottom:

Data by YCharts

If the Fed continues to lower interest rates, it will almost certainly move back to 2%. Even if they do not cut rates again, they have cut so much that the bottom seems likely in. While the global economy has been slowing, core inflation has not fallen that much, and most deflation has been from the 2018 drop in oil prices. Put simply, inflation is a very real and material risk to PGX that could cause a rapid devaluation.

I included the impact of negative inflation on PGX too to show potential gains from deflation. If the inflation rate fell to zero, PGX would gain tremendously. Of course, we temporarily had deflation in 2008-2009, but PGX lost the majority of its value. Why? Because deflation almost always occurs during a credit crisis where risk premiums increase (and yielding assets fall). This brings me to the next major risk to PGX.

Rising Credit Risk

In the long-run, I expect inflation to hit PGX the hardest, but in the short-run, credit risk is a larger threat. 94% of the ETF is in less than A rated assets. Two-thirds are in BBBs which have been the source of the majority of recent credit expansion and thus may have quite a few hidden risks. Nearly a third of the fund is in "below investment grade".

PGX's risk premium is historically low today, but other high-yield credit spreads are rising and threaten to push PGX back down. Take a look at the CCC credit spread (average high-risk CCC bond yield minus short-term treasury rate) vs. PGX's dividend yield minus the short-term treasury rate:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see, the two generally track each other very closely but occasionally diverge. In 2014, PGX's spread went a bit too high compared to CCC which made for a good time to buy PGX. Today, the CCC spread is rising while PGX's is flat. This either means that CCC bonds have sold off too much or PGX is about to fall. Considering we are so late in the economic cycle, I'd bet on the latter.

If the PGX's dividend yield rises 1% due to an increase in risk perception, PGX is expected to fall to $12.5. If there is a recession, then risk premium would likely rise to at least 6%, which would be expected to bring the ETF to about $9.50 (a 37% drop). It is worth noting that the fund's risk premium was over briefly 20% in 2009.

The Bottom Line and A Few Alternatives

There is a lot to like about preferred equities if the environment is right. A good environment is in the years immediately following a recession where credit risk is falling and inflation is flat. In that situation, preferred equities are very likely to outperform just about anything else on a risk-adjusted basis.

However, in environments like today, the story is very different. Either inflation, credit risk, or potential both could rise. Even more than traditional equities, preferred equities tend to hide their volatility until it explodes from these factors.

I don't believe the probable decline in PGX will be as bad as in 2008, but I still think it will be far worse than most investors expect. In my opinion, if you are looking for yield you are much better off in non-inflation sensitive assets. For conservative investors, this includes T-Bills (BIL) or inflation-protected treasuries (iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP).

The yield is generally low on those assets, so it may not be suitable for all. If you are OK with credit risk but want to avoid inflation risk (which I find more concerning in the long-run), the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) could be a good alternative. It pays roughly the same yield as PGX and is also invested primarily in banks but holds floating rate loans, so a rise in treasury yields would not impact the price of the fund. Since treasury yields usually track inflation and the loans track treasury yields, it has essentially no inflation risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.