Neutral On Live Cattle Futures, Despite Rising U.S.-Asian Exports

The rise in U.S. beef export to China was insignificant vs. the decrease in global exports from August through October 2019.

Live cattle futures closed trading at 116.118 on October 25, 2019, making a significant uptrend from October 23, 2019. The futures traded at 98.00 in mid-September 2019. The difference shows a price hike of 18.56%. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there has been an increase in the month-to-month exports of U.S. beef to China. In fact, the beef forecasts for 2020 have been revised upwards due to the growing Asian demand. In this article, I will explain why I am neutral on a long position in the live cattle futures.

Figure 1: Cattle in a ranch

Source:Drovers

Reduced Global exports and imports

The monthly U.S. trade analysis of meats and livestock in 20 countries showed a decline of exports from 288,289 (Carcass weight per 1000 pounds) in August 2018 to 261,251 (per 1000 pounds) August 2019.

Figure 2: International Trade (US-exports from 2018-2019)

Source: USDA

Mexico, an ardent U.S. partner in beef and veal was perhaps a significant beneficiary in this trade lapse. It reduced its U.S. import to 34,609 (see figure 2) and increased its exports to 48,738. The amount of cattle heads also imported from Canada and Mexico was 98,408 down from 119,865 (in August 2018) while the exports stood at 20,589. This amount further establishes the claim of a neutral commodity position, with exports remaining almost constant from 20,024 in August 2018.

Decreased supply of Corn

Harvested acres of corn sales in the U.S. were reduced by 200,000 acres despite the increase in crop yield by 0.2 bushel per acre. This estimate for 2019/2020 meant a reduction of up to 19.8 bushels in the month of October 2019. Low carrying capacity, means there is low supply of corn, a major feedlot for cattle. According to the Economic Research Service of the USDA, this decline amounted to 350.8 million bushels. This decrease in supply resulted in an increased demand of the crop. The price surged from $0.20 to $3.80 per bushel (an 18% increase). A company such as Aztec Land and Cattle Company, Ltd. (OTCPK:AZLCZ) has benefited from such leases that have turned arable land into development storehouses.

The competitiveness of U.S. corn price is minimal owing to the slow pace of corn exports. Competitors such as Brazil and Russia have taken advantage of the slow supplies of corn in the U.S. and increased their domestic production. Brazil did not import any corn from the U.S. in August 2019, while at the same time pumping its beef and veal export to 18,076. A five year analysis shows that approximately 27% of corn was harvested on October 2014 against a backdrop of 15% harvested in 2019.

In an analysis of the corn condition in 18 U.S.-states (in the financial year 2017/2018) the amount of corn regarded to be in good condition was 68%. In 2019, the amount reduced by 12% to reach 56%.

Figure 3:

Source: ERS-USDA

The presence of more ending stocks meant a boost to the corn feeds as well as other residuals. However, sorghum remained constant. There was a decline in the price of barley, oats, and wheat. This decline strengthens the neutral position as it the shortage is supplemented by the rise in projected corn feeds.

Unfavorable weather

Cold and wet weather conditions have dampened offerings, plantings (in early 2019) and auction demands during the month of October. Late plantings will definitely lead to a late harvest. This condition will in turn reduce the demand for calves ready for the feedlot. According to the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) report on the October beef sale in "Miles City Livestock Commission in Montana":

The biggest price gaps between preconditioned and non-preconditioned calves existed in grass cattle as very few takers could be found for calves with only one round or no shots.

Bad roads in South Dakota, also meant further cancellations of the Mobridge Auction. These weather trends and poor yard conditions will increase the unwillingness of feeders to consider calves. The probability of calves getting sick at this time will also reduce their sale. Such tendencies will tighten the margins. There are basically three options when cattle reach the feeder-stage:

Use the home as a feeding ground for cattle Custom-feed the cattle in a commercial setting. This option ensures the owner retains ownership Auction or sell the cattle.

If the conditions at home do not support the first option, then the feeder is forced to sell the cattle at a considerable loss to evade diseases.

Decreased economic value

According to a beef magazine research in 2004, the economic value calculated for a heifer scheduled to bear up to 7 calves, consecutively is $1,560. This investment to a rancher will represent a 6% return on his investment. Poor ranching conditions will in turn reduce the production capacity (by at least 1 calf per year). In this regard, when the same heifer bears 6 calves, then the value will reduce to $1,489. It will later decrease to $1,398 (with five calves); then $1,290 (with 4 calves); $1,159 (with 3 consecutive calves) and finally $1,049 (when there are two consecutive calves).

As at 2019, there was an increase in herd morbidity and mortality.The decrease in economic value will be ten-fold worse if the heifer fails to give birth to calves on a consecutive basis.

Tyson Beef Plant Fire

The market is yet to recover from a fire that razed down the Tyson Beef Processing Plant (in Kansas) on August 09, 2019. The plant that processes a daily amount of 6000 heads accounts to 6% of the U.S. cattle processing herd. This situation did not just increase the price risk but also reduced the market leverage of the feeders. The running capacities of beef processing plants in Iowa, Texas, Nebraska and others needed to increase by 0.5% to 8.5% to cover the deficit.

Bottom Line

Beef production in the U.S. is slowly picking up after the fire incidence at the Tyson Beef Processing Plant (in Kansas). Live cattle futures were increased following this incident. However, while the projections were carried into 2020, the rise may not be significant. In regard to overall production, there has been constant production of beef in the fiscal year 2019/2020. The U.S. has decreased its export of cattle heads as well as beef and increased its imports. Brazil and Russia have recorded improvements in beef trade. The economic value for heifers is also reducing from the survey done in 2014. My call in this regard is to remain neutral about a long position in live cattle futures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.