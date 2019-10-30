Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund: Recent Weakness Represents A Buying Opportunity

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) with $164 million in total assets under management is a closed end fund which invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and bank loans along with related derivatives. ACP serves a good purpose by offering exposure to an important segment of the fixed income market not typically available for trading to retail investors. The fund presents a 12.7% distribution yield through a monthly payment which is made possible with the use of leverage. One of the recent trends we've noticed is the fund trading at a widening discount to NAV relative to its historical average. Some of this move is based on a recent rights offering intended to raise approximately $50 million for new investments. We discuss the fund and our view on why the recent weakness may present an attractive buying opportunity.

Source: Finviz.com

Fund Background

There are a number of moving parts to the fund strategy that is largely focused on high-yield bonds otherwise known as "junk bonds." While the term may sound condescending, it includes debt holdings from well-known publicly traded firms like Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS), General Motors Corp. (GM), Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX). Regardless of the stock price performance of these firms, as long as they don't go bankrupt, ACP investors can expect these companies to continue making their interest payments which flows into the fund's investment income and ultimately the distributions for ACP shareholders.

Source: Aberdeen

We like the sector diversification of ACP although the portfolio is relatively concentrated among 100 issuers. The fund has a 24.5% weighting towards financial and the telecommunications sector is the second most well represented at 16.7%.

Source: Aberdeen

Performance

With official data through September 30th, ACP management notes that the fund has generated a cumulative total return of 48.8% based on the market price and 57.3% from NAV since its inception date in January 2011. Keep in mind the data here includes the 2.33% expense ratio. The distribution yield is also net of any fees. The fee is consistent with the asset class and profile of an actively managed credit fund.

Source: Aberdeen

While the fund doesn't have a stated benchmark, we use the iShares IBOOX $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:HYG) as a reference. HYG is a large and actively traded exchange traded fund with a similar focus although it is unleveraged as a key difference. Data shows that ACP has had a similar return to HYG over the past 5 years, returning 23.5% on a cumulative total return basis, with larger volatility. It can be expected that ACP would outperform to the upside and underperform to the downside to trends in credit spreads given the funds leveraged strategy. The advantage of ACP is the yield profile offering some more flexibility for shareholders in terms of income and reinvestment opportunities. Overall, we rate the performance here is to be expected given the strategy and fulfilling its purpose of providing investors exposure to the asset class through a CEF.

Data by YCharts

Distributions

As mentioned, ACP pays a monthly distribution, which currently yields 12.7%. The rate of $0.12 per share has been made this fiscal year entirely from net investment income and net realized short-term capital gains. Compared to some other CEFs with "double-digit" distribution yields, it's favorable that ACP hasn't relied on NAV destroying return of capital distributions. The NAV of the fund has naturally declined lower over time as the distributions outweigh annual investment income, but the process is controlled, while the NAV has generated positive returns. For ACP, the high-yield credit focus is conducive to these types of distribution yields. In the context of near-term rates trending lower, the dynamic creates an opportunity for the fund to realize short-term capital gains which is favorable to the portfolio management process.

Source: Aberdeen

Discount To NAV

ACP's current discount to NAV has reached 10.3%, widening sharply in recent weeks from 2.0% in early October. The discount here is also wider than the fund's 3-year average at 6.8% and 1-year average at 5.6%. By this measure, ACP appears relatively cheap. The current dynamic has been based on a recent announcement of a rights offering, with the fund looking to raise approximately $46 million. While the extent of the dilution for existing shareholders won't be fully known until the subscription termination date in mid-November, the market move lower in the share price may have already priced in the potential negative impacts of the offering. For new investors, we think there is value at the current level.

Data by YCharts

Rights Offering

On October 2nd, Aberdeen announced a rights offering with a record date of October 16th entitling shareholders to purchase one new common share for every three rights held (1 for 3). The fund intends to raise approximately $46 million for the purpose of expanding the investment portfolio. From the offering prospectus:

The Advisers believe that a variety of factors indicate that there may continue to be a robust opportunity to invest in U.S. and European high yield and leveraged loan instruments and new opportunities in emerging markets. The Advisers believe that the Fund would benefit from increased diversification, additional U.S. and European issuer exposure and emerging market debt exposure. Using the proceeds of the Offer, the Fund will seek to capitalize on these developments and enhance its returns by making investments in companies the Advisers believe offer attractive opportunities for yield enhancement and/or net asset value appreciation potential.

The main concern here is the potential dilution effects to current shareholders and the pricing impact of the market value in shares of ACP. The observation is that the fund's discount to NAV has already widened considerably in recent weeks, essentially driven by the share pricing dropping by more than the net asset value. The actual pricing of the subscription will be set on November 13, 2019 and based on a formula discussed in the prospectus. For our purposes, we believe the market has already repriced shares accordingly reflected in a wider discount to NAV in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

Even as Aberdeen describes a scenario where the NAV will be reduced by 4.2% as a result from the rights offering, the share price has already declined by 9.3% in the past two weeks. Note that the NAV has actually increased to a current $12.55 from the original $12.50 from October 11th. We believe this spread presents a compelling buying opportunity as the selloff in the shares beyond the NAV implies the market's expected dilution effects.

Source: Aberdeen

The 4.2% reduction to NAV in the example assumes the full subscription amount at the NAV price on October 11th. By this measure, shares of ACP trading down by 8.6% since has essentially "front-run" the move and is implying less than the full amount will ultimately be subscribed which is often the case in these types of rights offerings. This dynamic is to be expected since not every shareholder takes advantage of the rights offering and the market discounts these events given a level of uncertainty.

Data by YCharts

Regardless of the final formula-based subscription price, the wider discount now has created something of a margin of safety for new investors in our opinion. There is still the risk that the discount to NAV could further widen from here or simply remain at the current level for an extended period of time, but the context is that the fund itself presents favorable fundamentals which make it a compelling investment.

Credit Outlook

Fund manager Aberdeen includes a market outlook in the prospectus for the rights offering highlighting what it sees as a favorable environment for credit. A couple of points it uses in its marketing material include the view that high-yield credit spreads are at attractive levels relative to historic averages. It's also argued that moves by global Central Banks including the Fed and ECB setting a dovish tone for monetary policy should support the current credit cycle. The graphic below presents evidence that high-yield single B rated corporate bonds are "relatively cheap."

Source: Aberdeen

The last time high-yield and "junk credit" spreads really spiked goes back to late 2015 and into 2016 period which was at the depths of the collapse in commodity prices that year which was devastating for energy and mining sector corporates in particular. Following a trend lower through 2017, spreads widened but have been at relatively stable levels for much of this year. Credit rating agency Moody's Analytics notes that the 5-year median spread for global high yield at the B2 credit rating is at 426 basis points but is forecasting a slight widening towards 480bps as a year-end target.

Source: Moody's Analytics

Our take is that credit spreads are balancing the supportive effects of accommodative monetary policy against what has been a more muted economic growth environment. Even in a scenario where the global economy slows going forward, there isn't really a reason to expect a "financial crisis." Given the fund's medium-term average maturity and exposure to floating rate instruments, the fund can also generate income during periods of rising interest rates. The base case of steady and moderate global growth makes for a dynamic investing environment in corporate credit for relative yield and that's exactly what ACP is focused on.

Takeaway

ACP is a good option among high-yield debt closed-end-funds with a credible management team and favorable performance history. The recent share price weakness based on the dynamics of the rights offering has led to a widening discount to NAV that presents a compelling buying opportunity for new investors. Take a look at the fund's semi-annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.