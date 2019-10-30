China MeiDong: Automobile Dealer Focused On Lower-Tier Cities Thrives On Single-City, Single-Store Strategy

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed automobile dealer China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] is trading at a significant premium to its listed peers, which is justified by its focus on lower-tier cities; its Single-City, Single-Store strategy; a strong luxury brand portfolio; and growing revenue contribution from after-sales services.

China MeiDong trades at 16.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a premium to its Hong Kong-listed automobile dealer peers, which are trading at 5-13 times forward FY2019 P/E and 4-11 times forward FY2020 P/E. China MeiDong offers a trailing 1.8% dividend yield and a consensus forward dividend yield of 2.4%.

With positives on the stock already priced in, I assign a "Neutral" rating to China MeiDong. My suggested entry price for China MeiDong is HK$6.40 pegged to 10 times FY2020 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 2004 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013, China MeiDong is a Mainland China automobile dealer with 54 self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu and Anhui as of end-June 2019. It derived 88% of its 1H2019 revenue from the sale of new passenger vehicles, and the remaining 12% of its top line from the provision of after-sales services. China MeiDong's brand portfolio includes Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Lexus, Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF).

China MeiDong delivered a very strong set of financial results for 1H2019, where its revenue and net profit were up +57.4% YoY and +49.6% YoY at RMB6,843.0 million and RMB235.8 million, respectively. China MeiDong's share price is up +165% year-to-date, excluding dividends. I explain the drivers of China MeiDong's earnings growth and share price performance in the sections below.

Focus On Lower-Tier Cities

China MeiDong focuses on operating stores in lower-tier cities where the company claims that penetration rate of luxury automobile brands is lower and competition is less intense. China MeiDong has only three stores in first-tier city Beijing, while its remaining 51 stores are primarily located in second-, third- and fourth-tier Chinese cities in the Guangdong, Hunan and Fujian provinces.

China MeiDong's Store Footprint

Source: China MeiDong's 1H2019 Results Presentation

In China MeiDong's listing prospectus published in 2013, it was quoted that the CAGRs for new passenger vehicle registrations in third- and fourth-tier cities between 2006 and 2012 were approximately 19.5% and 20.2%, respectively, compared with a CAGR of 7.0% for first-tier cities over the same period. There are indicators suggesting that lower-tier cities will continue to be the growth driver for China's automobile industry.

In an article written for Forbes in March 2019, Jack Perkowski, a former Wall Street banker who currently runs an advisory firm focused on China called JFP Holdings, highlights that "the key to future (automobile) industry growth may lie in China’s lower-tier cities and interior provinces" which he attributes to a larger proportion of young consumers currently working and living in third- and fourth-tier Chinese cities who will be the ones buying the new cars in future. A South China Morning Post article published in February 2019 has the numbers to back up Jack's views. In the South China Morning Post article, it is stated that retail sales in lower-tier cities have grown in the double digits in the past few years outpacing larger first-tier cities, largely due to a greater propensity to spend for consumers in lower-tier cities. It is estimated that consumers in lower-tier Chinese cities and rural areas spend 70-75% of their disposable income, compared with a ratio of 60-65% for consumers in larger first-tier cities.

While there is definitely significant growth potential in China's lower-tier cities, it does not mean that companies have done enough to meet the demands of consumers living and working in the lower-tier cities. In fact, McKinsey's research finds that consumers in China's lower-tier cities are under-served, which lends support to China MeiDong's strategy on having the bulk of its stores outside first-tier cities in China. In a report on China's luxury sector published in April 2019, McKinsey suggests that luxury brands’ current store footprint captures under 50% of China’s affluent households (defined as those with annual income exceeding RMB300,000), as luxury brands have failed to expand into lower-tier cities, as luxury consumers become more widely dispersed across the country. McKinsey specifically states that "there is unparalleled opportunity to tap demand for luxury among the affluent residents of China’s lower-tier cities," something that China MeiDong has already capitalized on and continues to do.

Single-City, Single-Store Strategy

China MeiDong has also implemented what it refers to as the Single-City, Single-Store strategy for years, which means that the company restricts itself to opening a single store for a specific brand in any single city. It is estimated that over half of China MeiDong's stores belong to the Single-City, Single-Store category. In 3Q 2018, China MeiDong acquired six new BMW stores in the Anhui province, and all six of them were Single-City Single-Stores in fourth- and fifth-tier cities.

There are multiple advantages associated with China MeiDong's Single-City Single-Store strategy. Firstly, China MeiDong avoids competing with other automobile dealers carrying the same brands in the cities it operates in. Secondly, China MeiDong has a first mover advantage and a temporary monopoly over automobiles of that specific brand in the city unless the automobile OEM chooses to allow another automobile dealer to set up a second store for its brand in the city. This allows it to capture the complete share of that specific brand's loyal consumers and gives it significant pricing power over these consumers. Thirdly, China MeiDong's after-sales services business also benefits from being the single store supplying that specific brand's automobiles, as buyers have no other alternatives for after-sales services in that city.

All of the above play a significant role in China MeiDong's industry-high gross margin and ROE above 10% and 30%, respectively.

To drive future growth, China MeiDong is modifying its Single-City, Single-Store strategy slightly. It considers either opening new stores carrying other brands in the cities it already operates in or opening a second store of the same brand in a specific city. The latter is interesting, as China MeiDong has the bargaining power with automobile OEMs to request to open a second store, if it has done well with the first store and demand for the specific brand continues to grow. With a second store carrying the same brand in a specific city, this raises the entry barriers for competing dealers (of the same brand) to enter the city as the automobile OEM will consider whether the specific city will be able to support that many dealers. If China MeiDong does well to build awareness and customer loyalty for the particular automobile brand with its first store in that city, the incremental demand for the automobile brand will offset any cannibalization related to the opening of a second store in that city.

Strong Luxury Brand Portfolio

China MeiDong started selling Toyota and Hyundai cars initially, but added the Lexus, BMW and Porsche brands in 2008, 2012 and 2014, respectively. As of 1H 2019, luxury brands BMW, Lexus and Porsche contributed 34.6%, 19.0% and 16.7% or a combined 70% of total revenue. If after-sales services were included, the luxury brands accounted for 80% of the company's total revenue for 1H 2019.

China MeiDong's Revenue And Sales Volumes By Brand

Source: China MeiDong's 1H 2019 Results Presentation

China MeiDong's revenue from new car sales increased +59% YoY in 1H 2019, on the back of a 34% YoY growth in same-store new car sales revenue and a +41% YoY rise in overall sales volumes. On an annual basis, China MeiDong's revenue and net profit have grown by five-year CAGRs of +26.0% and +27.9% between FY2013 and FY2018. The increased contribution of luxury brands has played a significant role in China MeiDong's earnings growth over the years. Luxury brands' contribution as a percentage of total revenue has more than doubled from 36.0% in FY2013 to 75.9% in FY2018.

Looking ahead, China MeiDong continues to maintain its focus on luxury brands. It has guided for the addition of seven new stores in 2H 2019, all of which are stores selling the company's three core luxury brands: four Lexus stores, two BMW stores and one Porsche store. In the longer run, luxury car brands still have a long growth runway. A sell-side broker has estimated that luxury car penetration in China will grow from 10% in 2017 to 11% by 2020, which is still below the global average of 15%.

Growing After-Sales Services Should Increase Revenue Predictability

Although luxury cars have been the bright spot in China's automobile market and sales of luxury cars continue to grow, there is an element of uncertainty when it comes to new car sales. In contrast, revenue from after-sales services is a relatively more stable and recurring source of revenue growth.

China MeiDong's revenue from after-sales services grew by +46% YoY from RMB567 million in 1H 2018 to RMB828 million in 1H 2019. In the past four years between FY2015 and FY2018, the company's annual after-sales services revenue growth has been consistently above +30%, while its automobile dealer peers have delivered relatively lower after-sales services revenue growth rates of 10-30% over the same period.

My research on major U.S. automobile dealers suggest that most of them derive only 40-60% of their top line from new vehicle sales. With China MeiDong generating a mere 12% of 1H 2019 revenue from the provision of after-sales services and the bulk or 88% of revenue from new passenger vehicles, there is significant room for the growth in after-sales services.

Valuation

China MeiDong trades at 16.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.85 as of October 28, 2019. The stock is valued by a premium to its Hong Kong-listed automobile dealer peers.

Hong Kong-listed Automobile Dealer Peer Comparison Table

Consensus Forward FY2019 P/E Consensus Forward FY2020 P/E China Yongda Auto (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 7.4 6.0 China ZhengTong (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 5.1 3.8 Zhongsheng Group (OTCPK:ZSHGY) [881:HK] 12.7 10.6 China Harmony New Energy [3836:HK] 7.3 6.7

Source: Author

China MeiDong offers a trailing 1.8% dividend yield and a consensus forward dividend yield of 2.4%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China MeiDong includes competitors copying China MeiDong's winning formula with respect to lower-tier cities and single-city single-stores, new car sales below expectations, price competition among automobile dealers, and store footprint expansion slower than expected.

