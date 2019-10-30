Home BancShares: Low Yield And Greater Risk Keeps Me Away

Thesis

I have been writing a series of articles on community banks. Conservatively run community banks can provide stable and growing dividend income. In general, the banks that I have already written about showed up as one of five banks passing several screens assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. Most of the banks I have covered are comparatively small with market capitalizations of roughly $500M - $1.2B. At the request of a reader I am writing about Home BancShares Inc (HOMB), a larger community bank with over 150 branches and a market capitalization of over $3B. This bank has a yield of only 2.8% but the dividend is growing at a fast rate of 25%+ in the trailing 5-years. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run with decent credit metrics and capital position.

However, Home BancShares is different than many other community banks in that it is growing rapidly by M&A. Furthermore, the bank is more dependent on interest income and commercial loans than other community banks. Hence, the combination of low yield and greater risks for a community bank means that I am not a buyer of this stock.

Source: Home Bancshares

Overview of Home BancShares

Home BancShares is a regional bank with 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in southern Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. The bank operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary Centennial Bank. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and mortgages. Home BancShares is active in M&A and has completed numerous acquisitions in its relatively short operating history. Most recently, it acquired Stonegate Bank in 2017 expanding in Florida. In 2018 the bank acquired Shore Premier Finance, which provides consumer financing for U.S. Coast Guard registered high-end sail boats and power boats. Home BancShares had over $10.67B in loans, $11.09B in deposits, and $14.9B in assets at end of Q3 2019.

Source: Home BancShares 2018 Annual Report

Home BancShares Profitability and Growth

Home BancShares top line is derived from interest income and non-interest income. For interest income, the bank gathers deposits at low rates and then makes loans at higher rates or invests in safe securities. A conservatively run community bank will invest in U.S. Treasuries, government agency securities, State and municipal securities, and mortgage-backed securities. Home BancShares does have a fairly large quantity of investments that fall into those categories. But the bank also holds a relatively large amount of commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Home BancShares investments were divided approximately into 32.5% mortgage-backed securities, 20.2% U.S. Treasuries, 21.3% in State and municipal, and 24.3% in commercial mortgage-backed securities at end of Q2 2019. This is unlike most community banks which generally do not invest in CMBS or own only very low percentages of this type of security. The benefit to Home BancShares is that CMBS in general have higher interest rates than the other bond categories. But at the same time, CMBS tend to be more volatile and are affected by the underlying property value and the commercial real estate market.

Home BancShares Investments at End of Q2 2019

Source: Home BancShares Q2 2019 10-Q.

Home BancShares does not have significant exposure to non-interest income. At end of Q3 2019, total interest income was $182,082M while total non-interest income was only $24,749M giving a ratio of ~7.4 or roughly 12% of all income was from non-interest sources. This value is much lower than some other more diversified community banks that I have recently written about. For example, Arrow Financial (AROW) derives about 20% of net income from non-interest sources, Washington Trust (WASH) receives about the same percentage from non-interest sources, and Sandy Spring (SASR) also has an 80:20 split between these income sources.

Clearly Home BancShares profitability is tied to its net interest margin and its credit quality more than some other community banks. Home BancShares, like most community banks tries to keep its net interest margin stable but its credit losses low. The bank's most recent quarterly net interest margin was 4.32%. Since mid-2018, the net interest margin has ranged from 4.30% - 4.46%. Based on this metric, Home BancShares is much more profitable than the average U.S. bank, which as a group had an average net interest margin of 3.37% in Q2 2019.

The net interest margin is trending down now for most banks since the Federal Funds Rate is being lowered. This affects the Prime Rate and in turn causes variable rate commercial, residential, and consumer loans to reprice lower. Additionally, fixed rate residential mortgages are often refinanced. If the Federal Funds Rate drops again then Home BancShares and other community banks will face further headwinds to maintain its net interest margin. With that said, Home BancShares has been successful in controlling the net interest margin for the past several quarters with only a slight decline, as seen in the chart below.

Home BancShares Net Interest Margin

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 4.32% 4.28% 4.30% 4.30% 4.46%

Source: Home BancShares Q3 2019 Earnings Release

This is due partly to the higher amount of CMBS investments that tend to have pre-payment penalties likely leading to lower levels of refinancing. In addition, the bank has a relatively low dollar value of residential real estate loans compared to commercial real estate loans, as seen in the chart below. Commercial real estate loans tend to have more fees and prepayment penalties leading to lower levels of refinancing. In turn, this likely helps keep the bank's net interest margin stable over time.

Home BancShares Loans at End of Q2 2019.

Source: HomeBancShares Q2 2019 10-Q.

From a growth perspective, Home BancShares operates in Florida which has excellent population growth. On the other hand, Florida's median household income is only $52.6k, which is lower than the national median of about $63.4k. The current unemployment rate is also lower at 3.2% compared to the national average of 3.9%. But during recessions, Florida's unemployment rate tends to spike much higher, as seen in the chart below providing risk to Home BancShares.

A contracting Florida economy combined with the bank's exposure to commercial real estate loans could lead to higher losses and charge-offs. Home BancShares also operates in Arkansas which has moderate population growth but a very low median income of only $45.9k. The current unemployment rate is 3.5% better than the national average and the State does not have the same cyclicality as Florida's unemployment. Overall, the incomes and demographics in Home Bancshares two major geographic regions are not as good as other community banks that I have written about.

Florida Unemployment Rate History

Source: St. Louis Fed

Home BancShares' Dividend Safety

Home BancShares' dividend can be considered very safe. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 30.2% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 and consensus 2019 EPS of $1.72. This is well below my criteria of 65%. Even if the bank raises EPS 8% annually and has dividend growth of 8% annually the payout ratio will range from 30% - 35% over the next several years. Home BancShares has a trailing 5-year dividend growth rate of over 26%.

This rate is likely to slow as the bank used stock to purchase Stonegate Bank in 2017. The bank may again use stock to make another acquisition in the future. However, I currently do not believe that acquisitions place the dividend at risk. The regular dividend is also well covered by free cash flow of $0.29B and a regular dividend requirement of about $0.08B in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 27.6%, well below my threshold of 70% and provides some confidence that the dividend will continue growing.

One must always look at capital position for banks. From this perspective, Home BancShares has a good capital position as seen in the chart below. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. The bank's capital position ratios are also trending up.

Furthermore, the bank has decent credit metrics with a non-performing loans-to-total loans at only 0.54%, non-performing assets-to-total assets at only 0.45%, and net charge-offs at only 0.06% in the most recent quarter. This is lower than most large banks and on par to slightly higher than the other conservatively run community banks that I have highlighted in this series. This small difference is likely due to higher exposure to commercial real estate.

Home BancShares' Capital Position

Capital Ratios Minimums Well Capitalized Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Tier 1 risk-based capital 6.0% 8.0% 12.15% 11.99% 11.93% Total risk-based capital 8.0% 10.0% 15.47% 15.36% 15.31% Tier 1 leverage ratio 4.0% 5.0% 10.49% 10.21% 10.36% Common Equity Tier 1 4.5% 6.5% 11.57% 11.40% 11.34%

Source: HomeBancShares Q2 2019 10-Q, and Q1 2019 10-Q.

Home BancShares' Valuation

Now, let's take a look at Home BancShares' valuation. I use consensus 2019 EPS of $1.72, and a P/E ratio of 14.0, which is lower than the bank's average 8-year valuation multiple of ~17.9. I discount for lowering interest rates, execution risks from acquisitions, relatively greater number of commercial loans, and to match average valuation of other community banks.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 I obtain a fair value range from $22.36 to $25.80. The current stock price is ~72% to ~83% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$18.56 suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $22.36 $24.08 $25.80 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 83% 77% 72%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $19.40. An average of these two models is ~$21.74 and thus we can say that Home BancShares is undervalued at the current stock price. Home BancShares' conservative capital position and generally good operational execution must be balanced with higher risks associated with more commercial loans and low incomes in its operational areas. I personally view a stock price about 20% lower or ~$17.40 as a good entry point. The stock has traded this low in the past year several times and if the Fed Funds Rate is lowered again then that price may be seen again.

Final Thoughts on Home BancShares

Home BancShares is a community bank that is expanding in Florida and Arkansas. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run. The capital position is solid relative to the minimum requirements, and the bank can be considered well capitalized. Non-performing loans and charge-offs are below the national average. But with that said, the bank has greater exposure to commercial loans, comparatively low percentage of non-interest income, and a low yield for a community bank. This keeps from being a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.