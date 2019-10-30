Transocean: Potential Near-Term Catalysts Ahead

Without another leg down in oil prices, expect investors to become somewhat more constructive on the offshore drilling industry going into 2020. Given potential short-term catalysts, Transocean's shares might provide an interesting trading opportunity at current levels.

Management hinted to a potential, second 20,000 PSI contract for its remaining, uncontracted newbuild drillship until the end of the year.

Company expects to announce new ultra-deepwater contract awards at materially increased dayrates over the next couple of months.

On the conference call, management not only reiterated its notoriously optimistic industry outlook, but actually provided some encouraging data points to underscore its assessment.

Company reports an uneventful Q3/2019 and provides guidance roughly in line with expectations.

Note:

I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Monday's regular session, leading offshore driller Transocean reported a rather uneventful Q3/2019 with key metrics generally in line with market expectations:

Figures in millions, except %

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Bassoe Offshore, Author's own work.

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed the company's earnings as well as the most recent fleet status report, so I won't go into further detail here.

Instead, my focus will be on statements made by management on Tuesday's conference call which caused the company's shares to jump up to 15% in the regular session. While the rally ran out of steam over the course of the afternoon, the stock still finished higher by more than 8%.

CEO Jeremy Thigpen first addressed the recent, rather disappointing fleet status report (emphasis added by author):

In total, we added approximately $130 million in new backlog since our second quarter conference call. While this gross number may seem slightly lower than normal to some it is the direct result of our commitment to remain disciplined in our approach, pushing day rates to levels that improve our cash flow from operations and are more reflective of the value that we bring to our customers' drilling programs. (...) Our execution of this strategy is yielding some very solid results and although we do not disclose the details of conditional LOIs and LOAs until they become finalized contracts we are very pleased to see that our first-class operational delivery and disciplined bidding strategy has been rewarded with several LOIs that place near-term ultra-deepwater fixture rates firmly in the mid-$200,000 per day range.

While it is not entirely clear if the potential awards will be for short- or long-term work, an increase in dayrates for ultra-deepwater rigs to $250,000 would clearly signal some decent progress from most recently reported levels of around $200,000.

Photo: Recently abandoned 7th generation drillship "Ocean Rig Crete" still under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in September 2018 - Source: ShipSpotting.com

In addition, during the question-and-answer session, management pointed to an increase in average contract duration to 11 months during the quarter, almost double the 2018 number of about six months and even hinted to the potential for new multi-year campaigns "with options behind those" going forward.

Management's market commentary also turned out to be even more bullish as usual:

Of note when we look at the overall number of floating rig opportunities, we identify 90 likely programs spanning approximately 64 rig years. These numbers have continued to grow throughout the year and importantly the average contract durations are lengthening. We're announcing multiple markets in both the ultra-deepwater and harsh environment where the number of opportunities are either at/or above the number of marketable rigs currently available. As such, we anticipate new contracts to reflect materially increased day rates, which will generate significantly improved cash flow. This may come as a surprise to many, but even with the dip we've seen in oil prices over the last couple of months, customer interest is now at a five-year high.

Basically for all regions, Transocean expects positive, near-term developments:

1. Gulf of Mexico

The company remains confident about securing a second 20,000 psi contract for its last remaining, uncontracted newbuild after Transocean decided to give up on the former Ocean Rig 7th generation drillship newbuilds "Ocean Rig Santorini" and "Ocean Rig Crete" last month:

And with some customers indicating a desired commencement of activity in late 2020, it's not unreasonable to expect a final investment decision to occur in the coming months. In addition to the 20,000-psi opportunity, a number of players continue to inquire about ultra-deepwater rig availability in the Gulf, largely for activity commencing in the first half of 2020.

Management also stated its expectations for further exploration activity offshore Mexico as well as some imminent development opportunities.

2. Brazil

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is anticipated to contract an additional three ultra-deepwater rigs early next year and "another handful of rigs are likely to be contracted through 2020 as a number of international players begin kicking off their pre-salt programs."

3. West Africa

Management noted dayrates of "comfortably above $200,000" and pointed to a number of opportunities offshore Angola, Nigeria, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

4. East Africa

Three IOCs are expected to finally kick off long-anticipated projects in the region.

5. Asia Pacific

Management anticipates further activity from a number of countries including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The strongest market in that region remains Australia where awards continue to support day rates solidly in the mid to high $200,000 per day range and we expect fixtures later in 2020 ready to push closer to the $300,000 per day mark as supply tightens.

6. Norway

Market is expected to remain strong with compliant rigs remaining fully utilized, supporting higher dayrate expectations.

7. Canada

Commentary on this region was more guarded as the semi-submersible "Henry Goodrich" will soon be idle and the semi-submersible "Transocean Barents" only secured some short-term work with Equinor in 2020 so far. Should Transocean fail to secure sufficient follow-on work, the rig might be relocated to Norway.

Overall, management's outlook was perhaps the most positive over the course of 2019 so far:

In summary, we remain pleased with the direction of the high-specification and harsh environment markets, where our top-tier assets that are fully utilized and day rates for such assets are approaching and in some specialized cases exceeding $400,000 per day. And we're becoming increasingly encouraged by the ultra-deepwater market with the list of opportunities continues to grow rapidly and longer-term campaigns are beginning to surface. The combination of which will inevitably lead to higher day rates for our high-specification assets that are most coveted by our customers.

During the Q&A session, CEO Thigpen also commented on the encouraging increase in rig year awards in the modern drillship segment from approximately 15 rig years in 2018 to 28 years in 2019 and an anticipated 64 years in 2020.

Let's know turn to the company's CFO commentary and outlook:

1. Short-Term Debt

During the quarter, the company bought back $251 million in near-dated debt and will utilize cash on hand to retire the remaining 2020 and 2021 debt obligations. Over the course of the year, Transocean has been particularly focused in reducing the outstanding amount under its 9% senior notes due in July 2023 in order to avoid an early expiration of the company's $1.3 billion secured credit facility in April 2023.

2. Q4/2019 Financial Expectations

Adjusted contract drilling revenues are expected to be approximately $825 million while operating and maintenance expense was projected at $585 million which includes $28 million originally anticipated for recognition in Q3.

3. Relocation of cold-stacked Drillships

Cold-stacked 6th generation drillships "Deepwater Champion" and "Deepwater Americas" will be moved from Trinidad to Greece at a total cost of $10 million including thruster removal and inventory offloading in Las Palmas, Canary Islands. Annual savings are expected to be $5 million due to lower stacking costs in Greece.

At this point, it seems quite clear that these rigs will not join the active fleet again but scrapping both drillships would likely result in an estimated $0.8 billion impairment charge thus putting further pressure on the company's debt-to-capitalization ratio.

4. Capital Expenditures

Q4 capex was projected at $153 million, including $47 million for the company's remaining two newbuilds. The sizeable increase relative to Q3 will likely result in another quarter of negative free cash flow. Projections for both 2020 and 2021 remained unchanged from previous guidance at $900 million each.

5. Liquidity Projections

Year end 2021 liquidity was projected at $0.9 to $1.1 billion, slightly down from the range of $1.0 to $1.2 billion provided on the Q2 conference call, likely as a result of the above discussed debt buyback.

During the Q&A session, management also stated that Transocean is unlikely to draw under its $1.3 billion revolving credit facility until late in 2021 and perhaps not at all if the company manages to refinance the new 20,000 PSI drillship "Deepwater Titan" in due time once the rig has commenced operations.

6. FY2020 Guidance

Adjusted revenues are expected to be at or above FY2019 levels with current consensus estimates calling for an approximately 7% increase. Full year 2020 operating and maintenance expense were guided to around $2.1 billion while general and administrative expenses are anticipated to be between $175 and $185 million.

Bottom Line:

While I would advise investors to take Transocean management's notoriously optimistic projections with a huge grain of salt, some of the data points provided on the conference call are undoubtedly positive.

The promise for a 25% short-term increase in ultra-deepwater dayrates is very encouraging while the potential award of a second 20,000 PSI contract for the company's last remaining, uncontracted drillship could act as another, major catalyst for the company's ailing stock price.

Without another leg down in oil prices, I would expect investors to become a little bit more constructive on the offshore drilling industry going into 2020.

Particularly Transocean's shares might see good demand as management hinted to a number of new contract announcements at vastly improved terms until the end of the year.

That said, the general picture hasn't really changed. The industry desperately needs a return of real pricing power to proactively deal with outsized debt maturities kicking in around 2022/2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.