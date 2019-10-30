Health Catalyst: Health Company - Less Healthy Valuation

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

A more nuanced look at this name

Health Catalyst (HCAT) is a fairly recent IPO (July 30th) that, as its name implies, specializes on providing a massive patient data base and analytics to the health care community primarily in the US. The shares were priced at $26, started trading at $39 and made a high just shy of $50/share. Now the shares are selling at $29 in the wake of one OK, but not spectacular earnings report, and in the wake of a nasty correction in the valuation of recent IPO’s and more highly valued tech names.

In the wake of that kind of pullback, and considering our initial article on the name, which was published when the shares were $44, we decided to try to update our perspective. Simply put, all is well at Health Catalyst. The company is progressing along the path it laid out in its strategy charts which were made available a few weeks ago, and is expected to report earnings on November 12th. We expect that the earnings report for Health Catalyst will show a modest upside from the current consensus forecast of about 30% organic growth-or $38 million in quarterly revenues. The company is still a couple of years away from profitability and cash generation, but we expect to see steady progress in that direction and the EPS upside may be more significant than the potential upside in revenues. The company forecast for earnings is particularly conservative, and the likelihood is that EPS will exceed that forecast.

Not terribly surprisingly, in the wake of pullback of more than 40%, the shares have fallen to a level significantly beneath the average for the company’s growth cohort which the company maintains will be in the range of 25%-30%. As we will describe in some detail in the balance of this article, the company at this time believes that organic revenue growth of 25%-30% is an optimal level given the nature of its customers and its specific strategy of maximizing user satisfaction. It is worth noting that this appears conservative given the historic organic growth the company has achieved in the 30%-35% range.

One factor in the company’s conservative outlook is its dollar based net expansion rate. The company offers its users a variety of solutions but has been cautious in anticipating results that are much beyond a modest 110% dollar based net expansion. That rate is not quite the same as the one which is reported by other IT vendors as it is based on services and product; almost every other IT vendor reports the rate based on product.

In addition, the company is just now starting its activity to replace the Medicity installed base with Health Cat solutions and in particular, the HealthCat data platform, and that element of demand tailwind is not really encompassed in its current forecasts. Essentially, HealthCat bought Medicity in order to migrate its customers to the HealthCat platform and the first signs of that happening are just now on the horizon.

HealthCat’s Business Strategy-Can it succeed where others have met problems

The broadly defined health IT space, once considered a major growth opportunity, has not seen the prettiest of results. Cerner (CERN) has spent years not growing and other competitors in the space have really not done much better. Many company’s that were once thought of as growth opportunities such as Allscripts (MDRX), Epic, and perhaps even Athena Health have turned out to be poor investments (of course it matters when an investor bought Athena Health).

It is difficult to suggest one specific reason as to the poor operational performance of the health care IT companies. But of course it isn’t all about sales execution-easy as it might be to blame that. Usually, poor performance across an industry vertical suggests that the ROI of what is being offered by vendors is too low-that the assumptions used by vendors in a payback analysis do not resonate with potential customers. This may seem very simplistic to readers-but one of the major issues in software investing is to focus on companies that are creating value for clients.

While EHR does create a value for its users if implemented properly, and EHR these days is a compliance requirement, it seems straightforward enough to suggest that health care software providers simply have been unable to meet many of the commitments made to their clients. In turn, the less than positive experiences, have left hospitals scarred and dubious about investing in software, and have lead to very slow periods of decision making and implementation. I can only compare this paradigm to the early adoption of supply chain solutions from ITWO and Manugistics and others in the early years of this century. The solution was over-hyped, the implementations were very difficult and the paybacks never happened as promised. In a couple of cases-Nike Shoes (NIKE) for example-the customers were almost driven out of business because they had the wrong models, sizes and colors in the wrong places at the wrong time. I haven’t heard any EHR horror stories quite like that, but at the end of the day, the EHR story, at least in part, is that same kind of dreary software story that investors have heard many times.

Despite that backdrop, it can be very easy to get too enthusiastic about health care IT. Almost all readers will have had interaction with hospitals and have seen how inefficient their processes are and how a multitude of inefficient processes have lead to excessive costs that are rarely reimbursed. If someone actually can provide a platform that encompasses unique health care data, and uses that platform to create a set of solution to solve the many data pain points faced by hospital, the potential is very substantial. And it appears that is what HCAT has created, and is in the process of harvesting a very large potential.

The most important thing for investors/readers to understand about HealthCat is that the solutions they have actually sold have been producing notable returns for clients. I can’t say that I am fond of the trendy value words that one sees in HealthCat’s printed material. But there is a certain resonance to just the bare facts relating to what the company does and its positioning. The company measures its success to a certain extent based on documented improvements its service has created. The company calls this their flywheel. The flywheel starts with the data platform coupled with analytic applications. The company has a major service component to its business which is quite a bit beyond the typical software implementation use cases. While not typical, in some cases, notably that of the company’s showcase user/partner, Alinea Health, HealthCat has taken over the actual data analysis function for clients, and hospital employees have been moved to the HealthCat payroll. That said, I would not view HealthCat as an outsourcing vendor; it is a technology vendor with a substantial service component. As a concomitant to the services emphasis, the company has limited organic growth due to resource constraints.

HealthCat has been rated at the leader in the enterprise healthcare BI market based on specific realized improvements by KLAS, the leading 3rd party consultant in the health care field. HCAT set out to create a unique data warehouse for the health care space and its has spent literally a decade on that endeavor. Much of the company’s research and development investment has been focused on creating the unique warehouse, and this is a major differentiator/competitive moat. It turns out that a health care information repository is quite different from the standard data warehouses that have been available for some time. I do not want to pretend that I have the domain expertise to describe the HealthCat Data Warehouse, and its Data Operating System. It is really the heart of what the company does, and why it has such a substantial moat.

Hospitals use the capability of the warehouse to achieve better patient care as well as to improve their financial results. The improvement in financial results partially comes through improvement in operational processes but is most notable because of the improvement in reimbursement based on the collection of better data and capturing of additional information. The company offers several different kinds of analytic applications including ones relating to Accountable Care, Benchmarking and Comparative analytics, Care Management and Patient Relationships, Clinical Analytics, Performance Management and Patient Safety.

Not surprisingly, given this background, the company measures its progress in part by the number of “documented improvements” its clients have achieved. I do not want to say that in my function as an analyst I am able to validate the data of that kind that the company presents. But for what it is worth, the company achieved more documented improvements in the first half of its year than it achieved for the full year of 2018.

The company signed its first international agreement during the past quarter and it also closed a deal in the life sciences market. Just how substantial these initiatives might become is not clear to this writer-management hasn’t really shared data at that level of granularity. The company is likely to continue to broaden its set of analytic solutions. Apparently something called Population Health Foundation is considered to be an important component of the offering and is expected to move the needle over time. There have been several other enhancements and new applications, and the addition of further analytic capabilities might be reasonably anticipated in the coming years.

While I do not want to try to draw to many analogs between HealthCat and Alteryx, some of the concepts are similar between the two companies. Alteryx is trying to empower Citizen Data Scientists by making it easier to move and integrate data, while providing self-service capabilities. Hospitals have loads of citizen data scientists, most of whom apparently spend the vast bulk of their time integrating data. Health Cat, with its newly introduced Rapid Response Analytics solution is focused on developing a more efficient analytic paradigm for hospitals. The company is optimistic with regard to the market potential of this specific offering.

What is a reasonable growth expectation?

Well, one number it isn’t is the 22% consensus that is shown by First Call. At the moment, the company is followed by 7 analysts, and all of the analysts are recommending the shares. Their average forecast growth for next year comes to 22%, and their average price target comes to $51. No one could construct a DCF model for a company like this that is still rather far from cash-flow breakeven, and construct a credible model that reaches a $51 price target and 22% growth.

The healthcare analytics market is forecast to achieve one of the more rapid growth rates of any area that I try to cover. I think it is reasonable to believe that the solutions that are offered by HCAT are best defined in this space. The linked forecast suggests that the market will explode to $50 billion by 2024, and enjoy a 28% growth rate- https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/healthcare-analytics-market-to-grow-at-28-3-cagr-to-2024-led-by-north-america-reportsnreports-889942938.html

This study breaks the market into various slices and niches. For the most part, HCAT is a leading player in the most rapidly growing slices and it has an offering-as will be shown below that is described as superior. I would be surprised if HCAT were not able to exceed market growth rates for a considerable time period-although to some extent that is dependent of sales execution and the desire to maximize growth by ramping opex.

One issue in terms of growth for HealthCat is the integration/emphasis of Medicity. Medicity is a company that has offered what is called a Health Data Exchange and which had been part of Aetna (Private). Medicity had about 60 clients and a $25 million revenue run rate. That run rate is about 16% of total revenues, so based on management commentary, in which it expects Medicity going forward to be see revenues flat to down modestly, the drag in the forecast seems far over-estimated.

The concept of the acquisition is to move Medicity clients to the Health Cat data platform. The company has provided guidance that forecasts revenues from Medicity that will be either flat or slightly declining. This in itself appears to be a reasonable forecast, but one that does not recognize the potential of those clients to migrate to Health Cat solutions. Given what the company has disclosed, it is hard to evaluate with any specificity the size and likely cadence of that opportunity, but I expect that it presents a significant element of conservatism in the company’s forecast.

In the company’s S-1, the dollar based net expansion rate for 2018 was reported at 107%, compared to 108% in the prior year. In its earnings conference call, the company said it was comfortable with that kind of rate going forward. The company points out that it calculates the dollar based net expansion rate including services which is a different basis than other IT vendors. I have personally been puzzled that there has not been more of land/expand selling motion. Obviously, as an outsider, I don’t suggest I know more about HealthCat’s business environment than they do-but I would have thought that expanding within the user base would be a major business opportunity substantially beyond the range forecast by the company. In fact, there are some major users including Alinea who have started with a small engagement with HealthCat and then became a major customer. I have to imagine that this is an area of conservatism in the forecast.

About 70% of users have what is called an all-access subscription model. The company basically gives users access to all of its software offerings. But inevitably, to access those offerings, professional services are needed. In addition, the company’s standard contracts have built in annual escalators. During the last call, the company suggested a fully penetrated customer could reach $100 million year in terms of recurring revenue. While that seems more than a little high, it does seem likely that annual revenue contributions from customers will grow over time. Obviously, that $100 million target is a consummation to be wished, rather than something that has already taken place.

At the moment, this company has a user base of about 50 active customers. It believes that the target in the US for its services is about 1200 potential customers, with a total TAM of $8 billion. This TAM excludes any potential from international opportunities and from opportunities in the Health Sciences area. Again, I do not want to suggest that I understand the selling motion for Health Cat better than they do. But last quarter, the organic growth rate was 33%. It is just a bit difficult for me to imagine that the company will continue to spend prodigiously on opex, with a very large opportunity and a unique set of apparently valuable functionality and not at least continue to achieve an organic growth rate of 30%. I have used a 3 year growth rate projection of 30% in evaluating the company’s valuation.

Competition

There are many competitors who offer health care data, analytics and decision support applications. The company mentioned, in its latest call, that it counts more than 1000 competitors in the space with some kind of analytical application. IBM’s Truven is probably the largest…but it now belongs to IBM and that may represent an issue for its competitive velocity. Management suggested that it regards the field, for the most part, as one of opportunity for tuck-in acquisitions.

Most recently, HealthCat received a top rating from a leading 3rd party consulting firm in the space. I have linked to the study here- https://www.healthcatalyst.com/news/health-catalyst-receives-top-marks-for-healthcare-analytics-in-chilmark-research-report/

As I have tried to point out, the EHR vendors, while numerous in the space, have simply not been able to achieve results for their customers that have fulfilled their promises. While needless to say HealthCat faces fierce competitors, the following quote from the Chilmark analysis seems dispositive. “for hospitals and health systems are a strong and stronger alternative to the offerings of the hospital EHR vendors.” Moreover, Health Catalyst “is moving more quickly than other vendors to make AI and (machine learning) both relevant and usable for rank and file healthcare developers,” the report said.”

One of the growth issues, as least so far as I can determine, is that the management of HealthCat is well aware that many health IT projects wind up as failures due to lack of support capabilities. While I have no real perspective to evaluate HCAT’s success metrics, the focus of the company is to insure that its users achieve at least the preponderance of their goals from projects, and serve as part of a reference community.

Based on what I can determine, the specialized data warehouse that has been created by HealthCat is its single greatest differentiator. Again, I don’t purport to offer specifics, but the reviews by users seem to support that contention. Further, the emphasis the company has placed on its services component, seems to have resonated substantially with users and reviewers.

I have every reason to believe that Health Cat is positioned to take a significant share of the rapidly growing market for health care analytics.

Health Cat’s Business model and valuation

HCAT is not yet a profitable company, although it has outlined a path that will take it to profitability by 2022. The company has a current cash balance of just short of $250 million after receiving the proceeds from its IPO.

The company has been able to achieve an organic CAGR of 33% so far this year. The organic growth rate was similar between software and services. In the 2nd half of 2018, the company billed revenue for performance-based contracts. These kind of revenue arrangements are forecast to decline in the next two quarters, which is why the company has forecast relatively modest sequential growth. Analysts have not been provided with any specifics regarding this trend, In Q2, the company had total gross margins of 52%, a 490 basis point improvement year on year. Technology-or software gross margins-were 65%, which was a decline of about 460 basis points, due to transitioning current customers to 3rd party data centers and to the use of Microsoft (MSFT) Azure. This decline is transitory in nature and one that has been seen in other transitions in other vendors.

Services gross margins reached 37%, a sharp increase from year earlier levels, and one not likely to be sustained. The company said hiring for professional services capability was below plan, and hiring would accelerate over the balance of the year.

Given these projections, the company is forecasting a business model gross margin forecast in the range of the high 50% range. That is probably lower than average for most recent IT companies. Total gross margins are capped because of the higher than average professional services contribution to revenues.

The company’s evolution of opex spend was a little puzzling last quarter. Opex declined year on year and showed a nominal sequential increase. Exactly why that might have evolved has not been explained in detail.

Overall, opex ratios are high, but one normally expects to see them fall based on rising revenues and stable spending more than anything else. The company spent 28% of revenues on sales and marketing and spent a further 26% of revenues on research and development. Given that professional services are 46% of revenue, these numbers would be outliers in the IT group, and the spending on research and development is really quite extraordinary, especially given its narrow focus.

Management projected rather significant growth in opex in the current quarter-perhaps in the range of 20% sequentially, although a significant part of that is coming from the company’s major sales event-the Health Care Analytics Summit.

Overall, the company has forecast a model that shows software revenues with a mid-70’s margin coupled with professional services gross margin in the mid 30% range. The company expects to reach break-even EBITDA sometime in 2022. At this point, stock based compensation is running at minimal levels.

The company had an operational cash burn of $13.6 million in the first half of the year, a substantial improvement from year earlier results. The company had an increased in its deferred revenue balance that was noticeably improved from the year earlier metric. The calculated bookings metric is rising somewhat faster than the reported growth in revenues. I expect over time, that operating cash flow will exceed reported non-GAAP earnings.

At this point, HCAT shares are trading at an EV/S of less than 5X. That is far below average for the 30% growth cohort. In fact, it is below average for the 20% growth cohort. We have another set of valuation parameters that include subjective items like competitive moat and sector excitement. This company is still below average, even using those items.

I imagine that its recent share price performance has to do with its first public quarter being mainly in-line and its guidance being substantially less than some-including this writer-were hoping to see.

We think, however that as investors dig a bit deeper into this story, the company can see valuation rising to levels closer to average for a 30% growth rate. While at this point we do not own the shares, we plan to initiate positions on an opportunistic basis. We see significant positive alpha ahead from this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.