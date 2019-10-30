Steel Dynamics Holding Up Through Tough Demand Conditions

Expectations continue to erode for the steel sector on weaker pricing, utilization, and margins, but Steel Dynamics is managing the downturn as well as can be expected.

I wasn’t bullish on the prospects for the U.S. steel sector when I last wrote about Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE), and the additional destocking and steel price weakness that I expected back then has in fact taken place. While both Steel Dynamics and Nucor saw nasty declines into late August, the share prices have since recovered, reducing the incremental declines in the share prices to the low single digits.

As the market gets more realistic about the real health of the steel market (and the U.S. industrial economy), I get a little more bullish on Steel Dynamics, as this earning cycle has seen another $165 million come out of the average sell-side 2019 EBITDA estimate and about $225M come out of the 2020 number (after roughly $100M adjustments back during second quarter earnings). I’m still concerned about the health of the U.S. economy, the prospects for an end to the U.S.-China trade dispute, and potential competitive capacity additions, but were Steel Dynamics to take another trip toward the mid-$20’s, I’d have to consider picking the shares as a cyclical trade idea.

Stabilizing Margins, But Weaker Demand

Steel Dynamics updated its third quarter expectations in September (lowering, again), so analysts had a chance to dial in their numbers before the actual report. Even so reported revenue was about 6% below expectations, with EBITDA slightly weaker. At a high level, Steel Dynamics is doing a good job of managing this weaker environment, and lower input costs are helping, but destocking and price weakness have remained problematic.

Revenue fell 22% year over year and 9% quarter over quarter, with the Steel business down 22% and 9% on a small decline in shipments (down about 1%) and further price declines (realized prices down 18% yoy and 8% qoq). Fabrication revenue fell 2% yoy and rose 2% qoq as shipments picked up sequentially (up 7% qoq) but prices eased further (down 5% qoq). Recycling is a small contributor to revenue, but declined 28% yoy and 13% qoq on both weaker shipments and realized prices.

Lower input costs may help more in the next quarter, but Steel Dynamics is doing a commendable job of managing this downturn in utilization. Gross margin declined about seven points from last year, but just one point on a sequential basis. Still, that was enough to send EBITDA down 50% yoy and about 14% qoq, with an even greater fall in operating income (down 57% and 20%). Steel Dynamics’ EBITDA per ton did tick up slightly on a sequential basis, though (up to $154/ton), and this company remains one of the most efficient and profitable steel companies out there.

Hard To Get Excited About Demand

I was critical of both Steel Dynamics and Nucor around the time of second quarter earnings, as I thought management was too bullish about underlying demand trends and the likelihood of healthier pricing. Destocking was an issue in the third quarter, and while Steel Dynamics again expressed a fairly positive view on auto, construction, and energy markets, I’m a little more skeptical.

True, non-residential construction is definitely hanging in there, and that is a very important market for Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and Commercial Metals (CMC). While destocking from auto customers may not be as much of an issue, I’m not seeing a big upturn in production rates, and sectors like agriculture and other heavy machinery categories are getting incrementally weaker. Energy (oil/gas) remains a hard sector to call, as rig counts are falling and some categories of capex are falling off significantly, but others are holding up.

All of this is bad news for pricing, and U.S. hot-rolled prices were down about 38% yoy at the time of Steel Dynamics’ report (mid-October) and down about 7% over the trailing three months. Plate has also been surprisingly weak, but this is bad for Nucor and not really relevant to Steel Dynamics. Although I think pricing will be more stable, there is still downside risk from a slowing economy, and who knows what may happen in a negotiated trade settlement between the U.S. and China (easing tariffs/restrictions on Chinese steel could certainly be part of that).

While logging my worries, I also want to mention the risk of more competitive capacity additions. There was already about 11Mtpa to 12Mtpa of incremental capacity on the books for 2022, including Steel Dynamics’ new Texas plant and Nucor’s Galatin facility, but now it sounds as though Big River would like to build a new plant in Texas too and target the same sheet metal market as Steel Dynamics (and Ternium (TX) and POSCO (PKX) ).

The Outlook

For all of that doom and gloom, I want to reiterate that I think Steel Dynamics is one of, if not the, best steel companies in the business (Nucor has a credible claim there as well). The problem is that when a great company finds itself in a bad demand environment, it’s usually the environment that has more influence over the share price.

As far as valuation goes, given that Steel Dynamics’ business developed as I expected in the third quarter (and worse than the sell-side averages), I don’t have many changes to make. I still expect long-term revenue growth in the low single digits (from the 2019 starting point) and slightly higher (low-to-mid single-digit) FCF growth, with a big boost in a few years from the new Texas plant. Both discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA (with a sub-7x forward multiple) give me a similar fair value range in the low-to-mid $30’s.

The Bottom Line

I think the market is more attuned to the real state of the steel market now, and I think that’s better for the stock on balance. Were the shares to dive back toward the mid-$20’s I’d have to consider it as a cyclical trade, but I don’t see enough upside here to put new money to work now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.