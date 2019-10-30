This week, I'm launching Tech Insider Research, a premium service with 10-15 page reports on individual tech stocks, market update blogs and stock tips not available elsewhere.

Tech is in a League of its Own

Tech has dominated the market and has surpassed oil as the most valuable industry in the world by market cap. Not all tech stocks are winners, of course. In the same decade that Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Alibaba saw three-digit and even four-digit returns, many tech stocks flatlined, such as Cisco, Yahoo and IBM. This is one reason tech analysis is incredibly important – the winners and losers can make or break your portfolio.

Perhaps your plan is to rotate out of tech stocks as they are perceived too risky during a pullback when growth is out of favor? This was the plan for many investors in 2009 when Apple was priced at $20, Google was at $150, Netflix was priced at $5 and Microsoft at $20.

Point being, a dedicated tech analyst will help guide the best stocks for the best gains in any market. Tech is a critical piece to asset allocation and an analyst specific to the industry is how smart money invests in this sector.

My buy-and-hold readers have made three-digit returns within a year off my stock picks. Others who play momentum have made 100%+ within a month with options trading. Although I can not promise exact gains for every reader, I do promise to deliver information the broader market does not know. My analysis provides a competitive edge by getting ahead of the momentum.

My research is unique because it is written by a tech insider who knows the industry verticals and key metrics in technology better than financial analysts. You can view my free analysis on tech stocks to see many examples of this. In addition, you can access the 12-month history of my calls here.

In the conclusion, I provide a sample PDF of previous stock coverage for a shorter momentum trade my readers had access to in July of 2019.

3 Reasons You Need Tech-Specific Analysis

Typically, in the finance industry, there is hyper-focus on revenue growth for earnings reports, while net income and free cash flow are given broad leniency when evaluating the technology sector. This is a mistake that causes Wall Street investors to suffer losses.

On the other hand, venture capitalists who specialize in high-risk tech investments believe revenue growth is important but product-market fit is critical.

Income is one way to determine product-market fit, however, the best markets for growth potential are often too nascent to show up on the income statement on the first day of listing as a public company. Product-market fit requires further analysis into customer retention and churn to conclude if the revenue growth is sustainable.

1. Tech Growth is Not Linear

Tech growth is typically parabolic and rarely proportional along the x-axis. Hockey-stick growth is the most coveted graph pattern for startups and young tech companies which is not consistent with the 20% year-over-year guidelines. This is due to the evolution phase of early adopters (phase 1), virality (phase 2), to critical mass (phase 3).

This is why tech products struggle to gain traction for many years and then suddenly appear to be an overnight success. The typical growth trajectory for tech stocks is more like -15%, 10%, 70% compared to the 20%-25%-30% the public markets want to see. For example, Twitter had negative revenue in 2017 before posting 30% growth in 2018. Nvidia has issued guidance for the second quarter at a decline of -18% year-over-year.

2. Competitors and Growth Trajectory in Constant Flux

“Build fast and break things” is an oft-quoted motto in Silicon Valley. Tech companies iterate at minimum quarterly, and sometimes monthly, to stay competitive. The ecosystem is constantly changing, which causes surprises in the stock market, especially because most financial analysts were trained to analyze changes in financial statements rather than learning how to track continuous R&D in tech companies.

This goes hand-in-hand with growth companies investing heavily in R&D instead of paying dividends. How often do value stocks iterate, such as Hershey’s, Walgreens or Starbucks? Most value stocks have had the same product lines with little variation for many decades while a tech company can change monthly. A good example was when Facebook announced Audience Network in 2014 at their Developers Conference. This announcement signaled the beginning of third-party programmatic for Facebook, and marks the plot point on the x-axis that precedes the upward parabolic rise.

3. Revenue Too Simplistic for Growth Stocks

Revenue, operating income, net income and free cash flow are very important and should be included in every diligent analysis. Keep in mind, however, that financials don’t tell the story of what is driving the growth. Venture capitalists rely on up to fifty key metrics for each industry vertical to determine if a company will make a good investment --- and they can predict this long before the company is profitable.

The tech sector has hundreds of key metrics that help determine future growth. Generally speaking, you want to look for accelerating revenue and decelerating losses with a discernible path to profitability. For larger investments, you’ll need to rely on a tech analyst who works with key metrics or plan to do this research on your own.

Here is a sample of the key metrics venture capitalists use that are not available on the income statement, balance sheet or free cash flow statement.

About Tech Insider Research:

What I offer is a deep dive research service. Rather than give you a stock tip every day, or converse hourly over a forum, I provide weekly in-depth research reports and blog updates. This research service is similar to the format used by institutional analysts who write PDF reports and perform deep dives for limited partners. Many of these PDF reports are 10-15 pages long on an individual stock.

The research service also provides technical analysis for entry and exit scenarios. This analysis is written by Knox Ridley, who has made excellent returns on my stock picks. He provides technical analysis by drawing on in-depth Elliott Wave, MACD and RSI analysis and by evaluating technical patterns and trends.

Quality over Quantity

My goal is to provide you with 15-20 excellent tech stocks a year. You will receive information from me at minimum once per week. The quality I strive for is measured by providing fewer choices with higher conviction. My typical delivery is one PDF report and 1-2 blog updates per week.

The information I provide is not published to the public for many months. I reserve my very best analysis for my premium members.

This research service is ideal for:

Buy-and-hold growth investors who require conviction through the ups and downs

Momentum investors who want to know which stocks are fundamentally strong – I am often early in my predictions and this allows for higher gains

Investors who trade options, and/or buy long-dated calls and long-dated puts

Anyone who wants deep dive analysis and clarity around tech companies

I do offer sell recommendations. While some people choose to short these stocks or options trade, most of my sell recommendations are designed to warn my readers who may have large holdings in tech companies that I predict will have upcoming, negative surprises.

Our sell recommendation coverage will increase if the market warrants this. We strongly believe you can make money in tech on the way up, and you can make money in tech on the way down.

There is an abundance of research online published by financial analysts. Because my mission is to provide information before the broader market knows the information; financial analysis is only one a piece of the analysis. The primary differentiator is the tech analysis and product analysis, which I firmly believe you will not be able to find elsewhere.

Due to the extensive library of original and unique analysis you will have access to upon signing up, and the long shelf life of the research we produce, we do not offer free trials or discounts at this time.

Here is a sample PDF of the analysis I published on Snap in July. This was a short-term recommendation with many of my readers closing their positions after entering the stock at $14 and hitting the price target of $17.80.

Please note most of our recommendations are long-term and are still in play, thus we don't share them publicly. You will have access to a library of tech stock analysis with over twelve weeks of information available to you upon signing up.

