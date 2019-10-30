Magellan Midstream Partners: Solid Financials Provide Peace Of Mind

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) looks appealing from a long position perspective. The company continues to expand its footprint by adding pipelines and terminals. Furthermore, MMP’s operational performance continues to expand, and the financial leverage continues to shrink. Lastly, the distribution seems sustainable. One tailwind is the recently opened Cactus II line from Plains All American Pipeline running from the Permian to Corpus Christi. It seems that the tariff contraction caused volume pulls from the Permian to Houston pipelines.

MMP’s tailwinds and concerns

MMP’s footprint continues to expand. Last month, MMP mentioned that they had started operations in a new 135-mile, 20-inch diameter refined products pipeline from East Houston to Hearne, Texas. The company also said that the construction of a pipeline spur from the new system to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport was complete, and it would begin operations on November 1, once testing is finalized. Lastly, MMP is constructing a new refined products terminal in Midland, Texas. The company is expecting the terminal to be operational in mid-2020.

Another important driver is the expansion of the Saddlehorn pipeline capacity in 2020. The company mentioned that they are adding 100,000 barrels per day of capacity, which will reach 290K bbl/day, after higher volume commitments from shippers in a July open season.

On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline’s Cactus II line, which opened in August, has shifted the demand of crude oil traveling from the Permian to Houston. Instead, due to cheap tariffs, volumes are traveling from the Permian to Corpus Christi, Texas. MMP will be under pressure as the Longhorn pipeline, which runs from the Permian to the Houston area, saw crude volumes declining to about 208,000 barrels per day from 287,000 barrels per day from October 4 to October 18, according to Genscape and Reuters. It seems that price competition will be fierce now that Plains All American Pipeline is running the Cactus II line. In the next earnings call, it will be essential to hear what MMP’s management comment on the matter.

MMP continues to expand operations. However, it should pay close attention to the trend emerging after the Cactus II pipeline opening. Now, it is important to discuss MMP’s recent operational performance.

MMP’s operating performance is solid

The story behind MMP’s operational performance looks appealing, according to the DuPont ROE analysis. The ROE coefficient tells how many dollars of net income the company produces per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not illustrate what is driving such efficiency. Hence, the importance of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea of the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. The following tables contain the DuPont analysis inputs and summary. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

The ROE metric has remained relatively unchanged over the past six quarters when adjusted for seasonality. Now, it is crucial to understand why MMP’s operational performance has remained constant.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio EBT that the company turns into net income after paying taxes. In other words, the lower the amount of taxes that the company pays, the higher the tax burden coefficient. In this case, the higher is better. Because MMP is an MLP, we should expect a high tax burden because the company is a pass-through entity. The ratio of 1.0 is in-line with expectations.

The second driver is the tax burden. The metric tells the ratio of EBIT that the company keeps as EBT after funding the net interest expense. Ideally, the coefficient should approach 1.0, which means that the company’s interest expense is small, and EBIT and EBT are very similar. On a positive note for MMP, the factor has been stable at around 0.8 for the past six quarters. Great news for investors.

The operating income margin represents the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. On a year-over-year basis, the company's operating income margin has improved slightly from 34.7% in Q2 2018 to 37.0% in Q2 2019.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover. The metric tells the amount of revenue that the company generates per dollar of assets. The coefficient has been stable at 0.1 over the past six quarters. In other words, the company makes ten cents of revenue per dollar of assets.

Lastly, equity multiplier is a form of financial leverage, which considers current and long-term liabilities. In general, a coefficient above 3.0 raises warning flags. MMP’s ratio has declined from 3.5 to 3.0 for Q2 2019 on a year-over-year basis.

In brief, MMP’s ROE has remained unchanged due to an increased operating income margin, offset by declining financial leverage, which is excellent news for investors.

MMP’s long-term debt handling is superb

After seeing that MMP’s equity multiplier has decreased, delving further into its long-term debt level is essential to determine what is driving the falling financial leverage. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio are two tools that provide color on long-term debt. The first describes if the company covers the interest expense from operating income. The second illustrates the financial leverage exclusively from the long-term debt perspective.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story looks appealing. Over the past twelve months, the company has generated $1.02 billion in operating income. Meanwhile, interest expense only amounted to $199 million. The interest coverage ratio is 5.1. In other words, the company can pay its creditors with ease.

From the D/E ratio perspective, the story also looks bullish. Although the long-term debt has increased by $150 million from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, the shareholders’ equity has increased by almost 20% to $2.64 billion. Therefore, the company's financial leverage has decreased due to shrinking long-term debt, resulting in a compressing D/E from 2.2 in Q2 2018 to 1.7 in Q2 2019.

The company's long-term debt level is not concerning. On the contrary, MMP is in a favorable position if it wishes to take on more debt.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

MMP’s distribution

Next, it is crucial to discuss MMP’s distribution, which seems sustainable for now. To assess the distribution sustainability, distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations are two metrics that provide insight.

Over the past four quarters, the company generated $1.37 billion in net income. At the same time, the company distributed $899 million. Therefore, from the net income perspective, the distribution looks sustainable. On the other hand, from the cash flow from the operations perspective, the story seems less bullish. Over the past four quarters, the company generated $1.36 billion in CFO. Meanwhile, the company reported capital expenses and distributions for $820 million and $899 million, respectively. It seems that MMP should expand CFO or cut capital expenses to cover the distribution with peace of mind. Altogether, the distribution appears sustainable for now.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

MMP’s relative valuation seems slightly pricy, but it may be justified

Valuing a company through EV/EBITDA has several advantages. For instance, the enterprise value is based on market prices. Also, the company’s corporate structure does not influence the ratio. Moreover, the metric eliminates the effect of depreciation and amortization. P/E and P/B are also two commonly used metrics for relative valuation. However, the major drawbacks are that companies can post net losses and that balance sheets rarely reflect the real economic value of the assets.

From the trailing-twelve-month EV/EBITDA perspective, the company seems to be slightly overvalued. MMP’s EV/EBITDA is 10.2, compared to an industry median of 8.8. From a forward-looking standpoint, the story is worse.

MMP’s forward EV/EBITDA coefficient is 12.5, compared to an industry median of 8.8. Although MMP seems overvalued compared to its peers, the overvalued status may be justified, as the company has improving operational performance.

In conclusion

MMP’s footprint in Texas continues to expand with the newly added pipelines and terminals. One tailwind could be the new Cactus II line from Plains All American Pipeline. However, it is best to take a wait-and-see approach regarding the impact of the Cactus II line. There is no reason to panic right now. MMP’s operational performance continues to improve, and the distribution is sustainable. It makes sense to have a long position in MMP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.