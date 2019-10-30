Roku: A Bet On Digital Advertising

Roku’s streaming hardware and software is leading to widespread adoption of its platform which could lead to significant revenue growth if user attention can be more effectively monetized.

Advertising on VOD platforms is a fairly new market and is still a relatively inefficient method for monetizing user attention.

Television advertising is a large market and consumers switching to video on demand could create an opportunity for streaming platforms to capture some of this market.

Television advertising has historically been a huge market and remains important to this day, but as consumers shift to video on demand (NASDAQ:VOD) the question arises whether TV advertising dollars will shift to VOD as well or to other forms of media. I believe television advertising serves an important function, helping companies to build brand awareness, which is not adequately met by other forms of media. Data indicates that there is consumer demand for free or lower price VOD supported by advertising and if a significant portion of television advertising spending shifts to VOD there is a huge opportunity, which I believe Roku (ROKU) is well positioned to capitalize on.

Advertising

Global advertising spend is expected to approach $600 billion in 2019, growing at a rate of approximately 5%. Advertising spend is currently depressed relative to recent history, although the reason for this is unclear. The decrease in advertising spending relative to GDP coincides with the rise of the internet and possible explanations for the decline include increased efficiency of digital advertising and consumer attention becoming fragmented making brand building advertising through traditional means like television, radio and newspapers more difficult. While future trends in the global advertising market are difficult to predict due to continued rapid changes in the consumption of media, it remains a giant market which is increasingly dominated by digital advertising.

Figure 1: US National Advertising Spending as a Percentage of GDP

(source: ARK Investment Management)

Global digital advertising spending is approximately a 300 billion USD market in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of approximately 10% per annum going forward. Digital advertising continues to be dominated by Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) with Amazon (AMZN) also rapidly expanding advertising revenue, but the shift to online consumption of music, television and movies is creating an opportunity for other companies.

TV advertising spend is approximately $215 billion globally and growing despite TV’s waning command over consumer attention. With VOD services proliferating it appears a tipping point has been reached in the consumption of television and movies and as younger demographics rapidly move away from traditional television, advertising dollars are likely to follow. If TV advertising spending follows viewing trends it is possible that US TV advertising declines from approximately 60-70 billion USD to 30 billion USD over the next decade.

Figure 2: US TV Consumption vs Advertising Spend

(source: ARK Investment Management)

Advertising on VOD services is in its infancy and is currently an ineffective means of generating revenue given how much consumer attention it garners. This is likely to change as VOD advertisers improve the services they offer marketers and a larger portion of marketing budgets is allocated to VOD, increasing competition for advertising space.

Figure 3: North America Advertising Revenue per User Hour

(source: ARK Investment Management)

While there is obviously a large opportunity, it is unclear how the VOD advertising market will play out and who the winners will be. Most companies competing in the VOD market either do not have an ad supported offering or are more focused on their subscription business. A fragmenting streaming market and a lack of low cost or free streaming services supported by advertising have created an opportunity for Roku, which it is capitalizing on.

The current limited ability of VOD advertising to generate revenue is likely the driving force behind streaming services focusing on their subscription businesses, particularly for producers of original content who have large content budgets they must cover. Market data shows that there is consumer interest in ad supported VOD services and I believe this business will grow as streamers become better at monetizing user attention through advertising and as the user base continues to grow. Approximately 70% of Hulu’s viewers are on the $5.99 per month ad supported plan versus 30% on the $11.99 per month ad free version. Hulu’s ad business generated approximately $1.5 billion revenue from 25 million subscribers in 2018. Hulu’s advertising revenue of $60 per user pales in comparison to subscription revenues which can be upwards of $120-150 per user.

With the likely decline of television and radio advertising in coming years and the continued decline of print advertising, a vacuum for brand building advertising is likely to develop. Brand building is distinct from targeted advertising in that it seeks to build consumer awareness of and fondness for the brand, leading to future not immediate sales. Brand building has traditionally been achieved through mass marketing or sponsorship and it is possible that VOD will replace television as one of the primary mediums for brand building.

VOD is a potentially attractive market for advertisers as the audience is generally younger and has a higher income than the overall population. For example almost half of adults aged 22-45 watch no traditional TV. In addition, digital advertising can provide more data on ad performance to purchasers than traditional television by combining granular information of users’ viewing behavior and advertisements seen along with online behavior across devices.

Roku

Roku segments its business into players and platform, with player revenue coming from the sale of streaming hardware and platform revenue coming from advertising, content distribution, audience development, billing services and licensing activities.

Players

Streaming hardware is a commodity product with most companies using their products as a means to drive add on services. Roku is no different, with their players merely being a means of attracting consumers to the Roku platform. Players are a low margin business and Roku’s player margins have declined over time as they increasingly use the segment as a customer acquisition strategy.

While Roku’s hardware business is currently a source of profit and an effective means of attracting platform subscribers it is also a business which will likely face long-term headwinds due to demographics and changing consumer preferences. There is a general trend amongst American households to own fewer televisions and this is related to age, with younger households having on average significantly less TV’s than older households.

Figure 4: US Televisions per Household

(source: EIA)

Figure 5: US Electronic Devices per Household by Age

(source: EIA)

Platform

Roku’s platform is the future of the company and if they can continue to attract users and better monetize their user base, it could be bright. Account number growth is being driven by selling streaming hardware, partnering with TV brands through the Roku TV licensing program and licensing relationships with service operators (50% of account growth comes through licensing partnerships and service operators).

These are low- or no-economic deals, for a modest upfront licensing fee from [TV manufacturers], we give them the OS, and that's valuable for them because they don’t have to build or source their own.

source: Scott Rosenberg (Roku General Manager of Platform)

Similar to Roku’s hardware business, the Roku TV licensing program is a customer acquisition strategy which is unlikely to be an important source of revenue or profits in the long term. Also similar to hardware, the licensing business may face long-term headwinds as data indicates younger demographics have lower ownership rates of Smart TV’s.

Figure 6: US Smart TV Users 2018 (% Internet Users)

(source: emarketer)

Roku’s primary drivers of revenue going forward are likely to be commissions on subscription VOD and advertising. They also have a premium subscription for the Roku Channel in which they resell ad-free premium content. Advertising is the fastest growing segment and I believe the future of the company. Roku’s platform business has relatively high margins, although this may change in the future if competition increases. Cost of platform revenue consists of advertising inventory acquisition costs, payment processing fees, third-party cloud service fees, content licensing fees and allocated personnel-related costs.

Advertising revenue is generated by the Roku Channel which Roku Platform users have access to and display ads on the Roku homepage. This is a relatively new business but if Roku can demonstrate its efficacy to marketing managers it could lead to significantly greater revenue.

Our deal sizes of dollar amounts per advertiser are much bigger than the traditional digital-sales team but, at the same time, we're still early in the business, and so we're not yet running TV-sized budgets.

source: Scott Rosenburg (Roku General Manager of Platform)

Figure 7: Roku Advertising Revenue

(source: emarketer)

Financial Analysis

Roku’s future success is dependent on establishing itself as the platform of choice for the consumption of VOD services. Investors should therefore not be too concerned with Roku’s current profitability or cash flows provided they continue to establish themselves as the dominant platform in the market. Roku’s transition from hardware to software and advertising makes future profitability highly likely, particularly if there is limited competition in the space.

Figure 8: Roku Operating Profit Margin

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Over the last several years Roku’s platform revenue as a percentage of total revenue has increased dramatically, a trend that appears likely to continue. The transition from a hardware business to a platform business has been the driving force behind improving profitability and not improvements in pricing or expenses.

Figure 9: Roku Platform Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku’s Player business has low margins which have tended to decrease over time as Roku has increasingly used players as a customer acquisition strategy. Roku’s Platform margins are relatively high, although these have also been decreasing over time. It is not clear what the driver of this is, but if this trend continues it could be a cause for concern for investors.

Figure 10: Roku Segment Gross Profit Margin

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku’s operating expenses have been relatively flat or increasing over the last few years. Given the importance of scaling the business, this should not be a cause for concern in my opinion provided the higher R&D and sales & marketing expenses lead to growth in the user base.

Figure 11: Roku Operating Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku’s growth rate has been somewhat erratic but shows no signs of slowing down. This is important as continued high growth is needed for Roku to justify their current valuation.

Figure 12: Roku Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Roku’s user base and average revenue per user continue to increase which is a positive sign for the business. Roku’s average revenue per user is currently quite low and will need to increase significantly to justify the current valuation. For comparison Netflix’s (NFLX) average revenue per user is approximately $120.

Figure 13: Roku Active Accounts and Average Revenue per User

(source: Created by author using data from Roku)

Competitors

Roku’s competitors can be broken into segments; hardware, software, VOD and advertising.

Hardware

There are a number of companies competing in the streaming hardware market, generally as part of a larger ecosystem strategy. Roku is establishing itself as the market leader, likely at least in part due to their neutrality toward streaming services and a strong position in hardware bodes well for Roku’s Platform business.

Figure 14: US Streaming Devices

(Source: Strategy Analytics)

Software

There are a large number of companies competing in the market for Smart TV software including Google, Amazon and Roku with some hardware manufacturers also developing their own software. The larger competitors in the space are using Smart TV software as part of a broader ecosystem strategy and I believe this will be a fairly commoditized market which offers limited profits.

VOD

Although Netflix is the traditional powerhouse, competition in the VOD market is increasingly rapidly with Apple and Disney (DIS) launching services and other providers expanding their offering. Roku has also moved into this space with the launch of the Roku Channel. I believe increased competition in this segment will allow Roku to thrive, as a fragmented streaming services market where users have to subscribe to multiple services to access the content they want increases the value proposition of the Roku Platform. If the VOD market were to become winner take all or even dominated by 2-3 companies, Roku’s function as a service aggregator could become unnecessary.

Advertising

Advertising supported VOD is still in its infancy, but Roku and Amazon are establishing themselves as leaders in the category. 70% of Hulu subscribers are on the ad supported plan and advertising revenue generated $1.5 billion in 2018. Amazon’s pursuit of live sports for their streaming services also places them in a strong competitive position as live sports are a natural fit for advertising. Amazon’s ability to integrate advertising and ecommerce is another strength which competitors will find difficult to replicate. If the VOD advertising market continues to grow it could also lead to services like Disney, HBO and Netflix offering basic packages supported by advertising. This could lead to the cannibalization of subscription revenues though, so it is not necessarily in the best interest of those services.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate an intrinsic value for Roku of approximately 150 USD per share. I believe Roku still offers significant upside but it must continue to scale users rapidly and remain a neutral platform which VOD companies are willing to partner with. Roku must also show an improved ability to convert user attention into advertising revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.