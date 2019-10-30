Why I Bought This Promising Net-Net

It has several catalysts in place for share price recovery, and is priced at a steep discount to its liquidation value with low cash burn and share buybacks authorized, offering.

Net-net investing is a high performance deep-value strategy that works best for smaller portfolios. It bets on inefficient pricing in markets for tiny, undercovered companies that most institutions are barred from owning. It was popularized by Benjamin Graham, known as the father of value investing, and focuses on one single premise: a company should never trade below its liquidation value as if it were to go bankrupt tomorrow. Notably, there are some exceptions: if there’s a massive cash burn, as is common in biotech and resource exploration companies, or if there is such substantial dilution of shares that any value they may have held has been destroyed. However, this company has neither of these factors, and even has a successful activist investor as its new CEO.

How I Found This Net-Net: TenQuant.io

Most net-net investors tend to either start off with a screener or go through a curated list of picks. Screeners can often give bad data, however, since data vendors don’t care very much about micro-cap stocks with very little coverage. This often causes investors to miss opportunities in the space, while hedge funds and others are left paying gobs of money for data that isn’t tailored to their strategy.

After getting tired of dealing with bad data (even from Bloomberg terminals!) for microcaps and inaccurate screeners, I decided to solve this problem for myself. I developed an application that gets accurate data on any company I want, with a special focus on undercovered companies. These stocks tend to offer the most edge as an investor, since there’s relatively little competition and more opportunity to take on an activist role.

TenQuant.io uses artificial intelligence to sort through and standardize data on undercovered companies, primarily from SEC filings, and ensure that it’s accurate before serving it up to an end user. Because my investing process is heavily reliant on software and automation, it’s only available through an application programming interface, or API. This is meant for your own custom computer program to use – here’s the one I made to find the following four stocks trading below their net current asset value.

Business Overview

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) is best known for producing sapphire crystals for LED lights, but it also uses these to make electronic circuits. This clearly a declining business without much competitive edge, evidenced by its rapidly declining revenue (almost 30% over the past year). Fortunately, management seems to be aware of this fact and is quickly downsizing operations and liquidating assets. Rubicon has also hired activist value investor Timothy Brog as CEO, who successfully turned around Peerless Systems for a massive upside once it was acquired at $7 a share. Brog has extensive experience in investing and M&A, and I expect that he will be successful here as well.

An important quirk of the business is that Rubicon is effectively ceasing operations in sapphire crystals and is instead acquiring a pharmacy from Wellfount Corporation. Wellfount Pharmacy is no longer operational, but has some value in its automated Redbox-style pharmacies for dispensing medication at all hours to a patient. Wellfount Pharmacy also offers direct shipments of medication to its customers, which has grown in popularity lately. I view this as a strategic acquisition put on by Brog from the standpoint of buying a decent business at a wonderful price that can then be sold off at a premium or retained for its operating earnings. The terms of the acquisition are highly favorable to Rubicon, with much of the purchase price being contingent on positive revenues or a successful divestment of the pharmacy business.

Valuation

Like all net-net stocks, Rubicon is a deep-value company that trades at an excessively low valuation. I believe it is being improperly valued by the results of the sapphire crystal business, rather than its tangible assets and the possible upside from Wellfount Pharmacy.

As of their latest filing, Rubicon is trading below net cash, holding $25.1mm in cash and equivalents versus a market cap of just $23.05mm. Total liabilities sit at $1.6mm, while receivables and inventory are $0.5 and $6.4mm, respectively. The stock’s net current asset value comes out to $30.4mm, or about 32% greater than the entire market cap. Net-net working capital comes out somewhat lower at $27.08mm, since it discounts receivables and inventories at 25% and 50%, but is still 17.5% greater than the market cap.

The business has some cash burn, with trailing twelve month EBITDA at about $2mm, but this is negligible compared to the substantial discount to current assets alone. Management has also authorized a buyback program, but the impacts of it are not yet apparent.

RBCN also has $2.7mm in net property, plant, and equipment, which may represent an added bonus if it can be successfully liquidated. The option-like acquisition of Wellfount Pharmacy, may further grow shareholder value if it is executed well. Rubicon has another notable item: around $330mm in net operating losses, which it can use to offset future profits or capital gains for tax purposes. This means that Rubicon can generate ten times its market cap in profits and pay zero corporate taxes federally – a huge boon to shareholders.

Catalysts

Catalysts for share price improvement here are obvious: a value investor for a CEO with a strong track record of turnarounds is a fantastic sign, since management is competent. Strategic acquisitions – both future opportunities and Wellfount Pharmacy – provide an opportunity to further unlock value beyond that of the operating business. Cost-cutting measures may right-size the primary operating business to the point of profitability, or at least make the cash burn negligible. With all these factors present, Rubicon has no rational reason to trade at such a steep discount to its firesale liquidation value and I believe shares hold considerable upside.

Strategy

Net-nets work best in a diversified portfolio, and investors should not focus on the performance of one single stock pick and instead examine the performance as a whole. Each business often has great reasons not to buy it, but statistically a group of companies acquired for less than their liquidation value should have positive returns over time as markets reprice them accordingly. Because of their small size and lack of institutional trading or coverage, they can remain mispriced for quite a long time and sometimes attract activist investors seeking to facilitate a turnaround, merger, or liquidation. As follows, net-net investing requires a great deal of patience and mental fortitude to potentially watch prices fall and do nothing or buy more, then sell once a stock jumps up to its net current asset value even when it might go up further. I believe RBCN shares make a worthwhile addition to my own net-net portfolio and present a considerable upside relative to current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.