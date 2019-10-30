FEMSA's Sluggish Margins Give Some Fodder To Bears, But The Business Is Fine

Investing in Jetro and forming a JV to bring the concept to Latin America has been controversial but makes sense in the context of FEMSA's goals, assets, and skillset.

Relative to a slowing Mexican economy, particularly in the consumer sector, FEMSA’s (FMX) third quarter results were pretty good, but Wall Street doesn’t care so much and bears will no doubt fret about the still-weak same-store trends in Health, the sluggish margins at OXXO, and management’s willingness to deploy capital into non-traditional business ventures. I’m tempted to say “let them fret,” as I believe FEMSA management has proved itself many times over, but as a shareholder, of course, I’d like to see the shares trading closer to my assessment of fair value. While I do see some near-term challenges in OXXO’s margins and maybe some longer-term uncertainty in what management may do with the Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) stake, I still like the direction of this business and I think the ADRs should trade over $100 despite some near-term weakness in the Mexican consumer space.

Just “Okay” For The Third Quarter

I suppose FEMSA has established a high bar for itself, and in-line results weren’t quite good enough this quarter. Revenue missed slightly, while EBITDA (adjusted) came in in-line with analyst expectations and net income was higher.

Revenue rose more than 10% as reported and more like 8% on an organic basis. Gross margin improved by about a point, but adjusted EBITDA grew just 6%.

At Coca-Cola FEMSA, revenue rose about 8% on an adjusted basis, with good results in Brazil being the main positive takeaway. While pricing leverage in Mexico remains strong, volume was flat, and Brazil was the bright spot with over 5% volume growth as the company’s restructuring efforts there are really starting to pay off. Gross margin declined more than a point on higher input costs, pushing the adjusted EBITDA performance down to 5% growth.

OXXO revenue rose 10% this quarter, with healthy 5% same-store sales growth that was ahead of the ANTAD average in Mexico for the quarter. Growth was driven by ticket, as traffic declined 1.4%. Gross margin improved 120bp, but EBITDA was up 10% and margin was flat as higher labor costs (related in part to cash handling) counterbalanced the gross margin expansion.

FEMSA Health (the drugstore business) saw organic revenue growth of around 6% with negative 0.7% same-store sales growth (and improvement from the -2.6% of the prior quarter). Sales were healthy in Colombia and flat in Mexico, while Chile was weak. Gross margin declined by a point, largely on promotional activity in Chile, and reported EBITDA rose 21%, with margin down 50bp.

In the Fuel business, revenue rose 1% on a nearly 4% decline in same-store sales driven by a 7% decline in volume. Gross margin improved 130bp, though, and 18% EBITDA growth led to 70bp improvement in margin. Still, Fuel is far and away the lowest-margin business under FEMSA’s umbrella and that will likely always be the case.

Work To Be Done Across The Retail Operations

FEMSA’s various retail ventures are all at very different stages of maturity and scale, but there’s work for management to do across the range. Given past performance, I’m confident management will get that work done in time, but “in time” is a key consideration, as Health and Fuel aren’t going to be superstars overnight.

At OXXO, store openings slowed in the third quarter (232 versus a trailing 12-month total of 1,362), and I could see the full-year number missing prior expectations. OXXO is seeing higher costs from cash-handling transactions, and management is working on both process optimization and new technology solutions to improve efficiency; given that cash transactions (including accepting deposits for Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Banamex, BBVA’s (NYSE:BBVA) Bancomer, and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) and its own Saldazo debit card) drive meaningful traffic, reducing costs here is an important item on the to-do list. I’d also note that the new distribution arrangement with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is taking longer to implement, but I expect this to get worked out promptly.

In Health, I guess there’s not much to do but wait it out. The acquisition in Ecuador should add some growth to the business, but the business still lacks scale in Mexico and I think management is still figuring out and optimizing the logistics for this operation. Likewise in Fuel, an expansion that has yet to really prove critics wrong about it being a low-value use of capital.

The JRD Deal Is Controversial, But Makes Some Sense

In late September, FEMSA announced that it was paying $750 million for an unspecified stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot, a privately-owned cash-and-carry wholesaler in the U.S. As part of the transaction, the two companies are also forming a joint venture to bring the JRD cash-and-carry concept into Latin America, but details on the structure and timing have been basically nonexistent.

JRD is an American company operating more than 130 stores serving largely the small restaurant industry. Operating with a model that is kinda/sorta between Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), JRD’s stores work on a membership basis (though my understanding is memberships are free) and are used by small restaurants to buy/supply themselves with food, produce, other ingredients, equipment, and supplies. The business grosses around $10 billion a year with EBITDA margins that are reportedly in the low double-digits. Accordingly, if FEMSA bought itself a high single-digit stake, the implied EV/EBITDA is a decidedly reasonable 8x-9x.

Bringing the JRD concept into Latin America is an interesting opportunity, as the market that JRD serves (small restaurants) is served largely by inefficient mom-and-pop operators with modest logistical scale and scale. Delivering a more “OXXO-like” experience and leveraging FEMSA’s considerable logistics infrastructure would seem to be a significant opportunity, though it is definitely a step into a different sort of business model (not to mention one that is unfamiliar to many/most of FEMSA’s sell-side coverage list).

Bigger Changes Down The Road?

This is definitely speculation on my part, but I wonder if this arrangement with JRD is a possible hedge against future changes in the relationship between FEMSA, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Coca-Cola has a policing of squeezing its bottlers (part of the reason Coca-Cola FEMSA’s input costs were higher), and FEMSA has previously commented that it won’t stay in the bottling business if the returns aren’t good enough.

I don’t know if that was meant as a shot across Coca-Cola’s bow, but I think it’s a plausible interpretation. Between Coca-Cola pushing for a richer cut and other cost factors like sugar taxes (one of the big issues with the ill-fated foray into the Philippines), it’s getting harder to maintain margins, and Coca-Cola has a bigger say in Coca-Cola FEMSA’s logistics (including what can go on the trucks) than management likely prefers. Remember, too, that when Coca-Cola wouldn’t be flexible with FEMSA/Coca-Cola FEMSA on the Philippine operations, it chose to exercise the put option and kick that entire operation back to Coca-Cola.

I don’t think an exit is imminent, but remember that FEMSA did punt its brewery/beer business (but maintained distribution rights), in part because management didn’t like the prospective margins/returns of the business. If the JRD joint venture amounts to something, that may be an opportunity to leverage the existing logistics infrastructure to different ends and exit the bottling business on its own terms.

The Outlook

I’m a little concerned about the prospect of sluggish near-term margin leverage at OXXO, but I’m not really worried about this beyond a few quarters. Likewise, while I’m not thrilled with the progress to date in the Health business, I think management will get this figured out over time. I have some concerns about weaker consumer spending in Mexico, but given the nature of OXXO’s business, I think same-store sales will likely hold up okay.

I continue to value FEMSA on the basis of modeling inputs that drive a long-term revenue growth rate in the high-single digits and a long-term FCF growth rate in the low-double digits. Newer opportunities like the JV with Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) and JRD hold the potential to drive higher growth over time, but FEMSA is starting small and slow with these.

I know some investors would prefer that FEMSA not make these new growth/expansion investments and would instead direct the surplus capital to higher dividends. I understand that argument and sympathize to some extent, but management has been very clear that their preferred option is to reinvest in growing the business, so if you’re looking for a more committed dividend growth story, you should probably look elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that FEMSA’s fair value is between $100 and $110 for the ADRs, and I continue to believe these shares are undervalued. I understand that Mexico isn’t the safest market today, and I likewise understand that investors may be unhappy with the immediate returns from expansion projects like Health and Fuel, but I believe FEMSA has shown many times over that it knows how to build strong retail businesses, and I think the returns to patient investors will be attractive.

