Mid-Cap Dividend Growth Since '07 Peak

The S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Growth Index has outperformed since 2007, beating the market during the drawdown and the subsequent expansion.

In a continuation of a recent series on factor tilt strategies since the 2007 market peak, this article looks at a Midcap Dividend Growth strategy.

In a mini-series of recent articles, I have been covering factor tilt strategies that have generated market-beating performance versus the S&P 500 since the 2007 peak. Two of the strategies I have covered have been large cap dividend growth stocks (NOBL) and their small cap dividend growth counterparts (SMDV). It makes sense to examine the middle of that trade and demonstrate the performance of mid-cap dividend growth stocks.

Since the 2007 market peak, the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrat Index (REGL), represented by the white line in the graph below, has generated market-beating performance with annualized returns of 8.92%. As seen in this graph, this strategy has bested the S&P 500 (SPY), represented by the red line, by 1% per annum. While the mid-cap dividend growth strategy has outperformed the large cap index, it has lagged both small and large cap dividend growth indices over this time horizon.

Source: Bloomberg

The graph below shows that each of the dividend growth strategies produced absolute outperformance versus the S&P 500 during the peak-to-trough drop for the broad market between October 9th, 2007 and March 9th, 2009. Relative outperformance was proportional to size with small cap dividend growth outperforming by less than 1%, mid cap dividend growth outperforming by 3.4%, and large cap dividend growth outperforming by over 8%.

Source: Bloomberg

From the 2009 trough, each of the three dividend growth strategies has outperformed. Small caps have had the best performance at 20.3% annualized returns. The large cap dividend growers have also generated very strong performance at 19.3%, besting the S&P 500 from which they are drawn by 1.75% per year. Mid-cap dividend growth stocks have manged more modest outperformance at just 18% annualized returns.

Source: Bloomberg

Small, mid, and large cap dividend stocks managed to outperform in both the downturn and subsequent recovery. Because these indices pull from different index populations, there is no single company overlap in these strategies, improving portfolio diversification.

I hope this study of the mid-cap dividend growth stocks completes the picture for readers of the performance of the various size cohorts of dividend growth strategies since the 2007 market peak. Curiously, while mid-cap dividend growth has underperformed its small and large cap cousins over this period, that was not the case for low volatility mid-caps. In Winning in Up and Down Markets, a separate article in this mini-series, I showed that the S&P Mid Cap 400 Low Volatility Index (XMLV) has meaningfully outperformed the strategies discussed in this piece.

Readers should not dismiss the outperformance of dividend growth strategies as just a function of falling interest rates. Not all dividend strategies have managed to outperform over the course of this cycle. I am currently working on a piece that will illustrate this fact, and discuss the types of dividend stocks which have failed to generate market-beating returns from the last cycle's peak.

