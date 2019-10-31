Retirement Advisor: Navigating Disruption (Podcast)

Summary

Harvard professor Teresa Amabile, writing in the academic journal Work, Aging and Retirement, argues that retirement research is overwhelmingly quantitative, to the detriment of the field.

Qualitative analysis, such as personal interviews with retirees, is how you learn what the real issues are, what to ask, what to research, and how you ultimately solve puzzles.

Amabile looks at post-retirement identity, interpersonal relationships and retiree self-understanding, all issues it would seem that financial advisors have a front-row view of.