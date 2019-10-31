Seeking Alpha
Retirement Advisor: Navigating Disruption (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Harvard professor Teresa Amabile, writing in the academic journal Work, Aging and Retirement, argues that retirement research is overwhelmingly quantitative, to the detriment of the field.

Qualitative analysis, such as personal interviews with retirees, is how you learn what the real issues are, what to ask, what to research, and how you ultimately solve puzzles.

Amabile looks at post-retirement identity, interpersonal relationships and retiree self-understanding, all issues it would seem that financial advisors have a front-row view of.

Harvard professor Teresa Amabile, writing in the academic journal Work, Aging and Retirement, argues that retirement research is overwhelmingly quantitative, to the detriment of the field. She calls for more qualitative research into areas such as post-retirement identity.

This podcast (5:02) proposes that financial advisors have a front-row view of these issues, could break ground in the area, or become valuable resources for academic researchers.

