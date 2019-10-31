Retirement Advisor: Navigating Disruption (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Harvard professor Teresa Amabile, writing in the academic journal Work, Aging and Retirement, argues that retirement research is overwhelmingly quantitative, to the detriment of the field. She calls for more qualitative research into areas such as post-retirement identity.
This podcast (5:02) proposes that financial advisors have a front-row view of these issues, could break ground in the area, or become valuable resources for academic researchers.