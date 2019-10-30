Progyny Inc.: Great Business, Absurd Valuation

The company has only been in operations for a short while however has exhibited impressive top-line growth while also generating a profit.

Investment Thesis

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a provider of fertility coverage plans. With 2019 shaping out to be the year of the fad IPO, it is refreshing to see an IPO company that has not only exhibited impressive top-line growth (>100% CAGR between 2017 and 2019E), but is also generating positive earnings which is arguably the most important metric for any business. While this all sounds great, there is one major similarity between this IPO and a lot of the other ones we have seen this year, it comes with an absurd valuation. According to our estimates, the company is trading at ~7x 2019E revenue and ~90x 2019E adj. EBITDA. For reference, the company's main competitors listed in its S1 filing are traditional insurance companies [UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Cigna (CI)] which are on average trading at less than 1x forward revenue and 10x forward EBITDA. Of course we believe a premium is warranted for PGNY given its growth trajectory and growing addressable market (to be discussed later), however the current valuation levels give us heartburn and we recommend that investors monitor the stock price from the sidelines for now until a more reasonable entry point is reached.

In this article we provide a comprehensive overview of the company along with a calculation of fundamentals that the market is currently baking into the stock price. We ultimately conclude that the current market expectations inherent in the stock price are unreasonable.

Company Overview

Products and Services

PGNY is a benefits management company that provides its clients (US employers) a the ability to provide coverage for employees for fertility treatments (e.g. IVF). The company currently offers two types of solutions to its clients: 1) Fertility Benefits and 2) Progyny Rx with the second solution being an add-on to the core fertility benefits. Fertility benefits are focused on providing coverage for fertility treatments and is a solution that is highly personalized including a dedicated Patient Care Advocate [PCA] with fertility expertise that provides end-to-end concierge support, including logistical and emotional support, as well as clinical guidance. Compared to traditional insurance coverage for fertility benefits that has maximum dollar limits along with other restrictions, PGNY's fertility benefits are essentially structured as managed services that design the most effective plan for each member vs. a "one size fits all" plan. The image below shows some of the services covered by these plans

Source: Company website

Progyny Rx is basically the prescription drug coverage related to fertility treatments. These drugs are not always comprehensively covered in traditional insurance plans.

The company's product and services have been very well received by the market leading to a Net Promoter Score of +71 for their fertility benefits solution. This is also evident by the eventual outcome for members who have used PGNY covered services vs. other providers as evidenced by the statistics below.

Source: Company S1 filing

PGNY has also received a lot of positive PR in the media as evidenced by the following article on CNBC.

Business Model Analysis

Target Customers: Although the end users are individuals requiring fertility treatments, the customers of the company are actually employers who offer fertility benefits coverage to their employees through PGNY. In other words, PGNY sells via the B2B2E (business to business to employee) model. These clients are mostly employers who are self-insured for employee benefits. Some of the known clients include Microsoft and Facebook. Although the company claims that they serve clients across 20+ industries, we suspect that the vast majority of these are technology and consulting companies which have a much higher adoption rate when it comes to fertility coverage (to be discussed in the market overview section)

Value Proposition: Fertility benefits coverage allows employers to provide their employees support/a perk that has growing demand leading to higher employee loyalty, retention and ability to attract better talent. For employees, the benefit provides peace of mind towards a very personal issue which can cost upwards of $70k. (Further discussion in the key trends section below)

Sale Process and Channels: Most of the sales are via the direct channel (i.e. the company's internal sales organization) however the company does leverage relationships with benefits consultants and uses them as a channel to sell to employers looking to provide coverage for employees. The company has a very impressive sales track record as it has added 50 clients in 2019 YTD alone (out of its 80 total clients) with 65% of their clients terminating fertility coverage from another provider to switch to Progyny.

Revenue Model: The vast majority of revenue is derived via charging employers for the utilization of fertility benefits by their employees. In other words, the revenue model is utilization based vs. a fixed fee charged by traditional insurance which explains why the company is focused on offering a personalized service focused on outcomes vs. limiting use. The amounts charged to employers vary based on the level of coverage they sign up for, location where service is provided, add-on services used (such as Progyny Rx) etc.

Cost Structure: The company negotiates contracts for fertility treatments with a network of clinics across the US. These services are then bundled into insurance plans sold to clients. Currently the company provides its members access to 600 fertility specialists across the US and these relationships serve as a key source of competitive advantage vs. any new competitors looking to provide similar services. Ultimately the company's cost structure is highly variable meaning that it does not need to invest significant amounts into fixed costs and capex to grow which is one of the reasons why it has become profitable so quickly. This however does limit the operating leverage available to the company meaning that overall margins will remain constrained at a certain level.

Other Highlights

80 clients including three of the top ten Fortune 500 companies

1.4M lives covered

~150 employees

Headquartered in New York

Founded in 2016

Market Overview

Key Trends

Infertility impacts 1 in 8 Americans and demand for fertility treatments has seen significant increase over the past several years. In 2016, the global fertility services market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2016, according to a report published by Allied Market Research. By 2023, it’s expected to be worth $31 billion. Yet, according to FertilityIQ, a digital database for information about fertility benefits and treatments, in 2018, only about 250 U.S. employers offer some sort of fertility benefit (including companies like Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Chanel, Bank of America, Spotify, Unilever, News Corporation and Gates Foundation), though that is a 10 percent increase from 2017. FertilityIQ also reports that 63 percent of people who underwent IVF fertility treatments had zero coverage. Therefore there is significant scope to sell fertility coverage into US employers.

An increasing number of employees are now demanding fertility coverage and given today's competitive labor market, the adoption of this type of coverage looks poised to keep increasing. A survey by FertilityIQ shows that those employees who had their IVF covered reported being more likely to remain in their job for a longer period (62%), were more willing to overlook shortcomings of their employer (53%) and were more likely to work harder (22%).

Market Size

The company claims that there are approximately 8,000 self-insured employers in the United States (excluding quasi-governmental entities, such as universities and school systems, and labor unions) who have a minimum of 1,000 employees, representing approximately 69 million potential covered lives in total. This would mean that PGNY is only serving ~2% of the total market however we believe we need to narrow down the market. There are a few key data points that point to the overall market being smaller than absolutely all self-insured employers in the US:

Fertility benefits are very niche and are mostly sought by firms that require high value clients. The top industries which have adopted these benefits are technology and consulting. We can almost be certain that we won't see these benefits being offered at ultra large employers such as Walmart who are focused on managing employee costs and aren't always focused on attrition levels.

These benefits will mostly be sought by large enterprises given that smaller firms are much more focused on providing basic coverage and usually can't afford more niche benefits. In fact the company states in its S1 that they are highly focused on clients which employee sizes >2,500. A glance at the client segmentation by employee size (see chart below) paints a very clear picture of this concept. 98% of lives covered pertain to clients with >2,500 employees with ~50% of covered lives within the top 2 clients.

Our definition of total market size is the ~4,000 US firms that have more than 2,500 employees.

Competition Analysis

The company claims that there is no single competitor that provides the focused and highly personalized solution offered by them. This means that the key competitors for PGNY are traditional insurance companies that provide benefit plans to employers including industry heavyweights such as UnitedHealth, Cigna and Aetna. It is pertinent to note that although the top 10 benefits providers service 50% of the US market including most large employers, PGNY has been able to sell their service into the same client base with 65% of their clients terminating fertility coverage from another provider to switch to the company.

Source: Statista

We believe that a key reason the company has been successful is due to the use of the utilization based model vs. the fixed fee model which is really the bread and butter of traditional insurance companies. The utilization model incentivzes the company the focus on better outcomes and higher customer satisfaction vs. limiting use. Although the company clearly has a lead in this market, note that traditional insurance providers may look to provide coverage for niche benefits under a similar model if they feel that the growing demand warrants this. Finally, note that there are smaller, more focused competitors providing similar services (including Carrot Fertility and Maven Clinic) however they do not appear to be at a similar scale as PGNY.

Potential Growth Vectors

Expand client base - As noted previously, the adoption for these services is on the rise and the company will look to add to their client base as a result of this tailwind

Grow within existing clients - The company has already introduced an add-on service (Progyny Rx) in 2017 which it has successfully sold to 60% of its client base already buying fertility coverage. Growth within existing clients can also be achieved as clients increase their fertility coverage for employees.

New services - The company identifies several ways it can offer new services including vertically integrating services they currently outsource (e.g. lab tests) and pursuing adjacent growth opportunities such as adding programs for high-risk pregnancy management, neonatal care management, mental health and return-to-work programs.

Financial Performance and Valuation

Financial Performance

Given how recently the company has started its business, the overall growth and profitability expansion of the company has been quite impressive as can be seen by the chart below. As noted previously, the company has very little fixed costs and does not require too much additional investment to continue growing its business, however we feel that this also will constrain margins at a certain point.

In millions - Source: Company disclosures; author's calculations. Note that our definition of adj. EBITDA only excludes stock based compensation and hence may differ from the company's definition in its S1 filing.

Valuation

Thus far everything we have discussed paints a picture of a business with robust fundamentals which is on an impressive growth trajectory. While this is true, the key issue we see with an investment in PGNY is the extremely rich valuation. Below we present a view of the fundamentals being backed into today's stock price which we deem to be fairly aggresive.

Assumptions

Continued increase in PGNY's market share - this inherently assumes that the company can fend off new competition including large insurance companies who may look to change their offerings given the high demand for fertility coverage

Adoption for fertility coverage increases at 20% CAGR for the next 5 years

Increasing revenue per member as clients sign up for additional coverage and add-on products

Sustained increase in gross and EBITDA margins. Note that year 5 margins in our model have slightly higher than average margins for large insurance companies (generally low 20's and low teens respectively).

An exit multiple of 17.5x EBITDA - this is significantly higher than what traditional insurance companies trade for today which is closer to 10x. Although a premium is warranted for PGNY given a higher growth trajectory, the exit multiple we have used still seems rich.

As can be seen, the current valuation would require the company to quadruple its revenue over the next 5 years. While the company has certainly achieved this over the last 2 years, going forward it must do so starting with a very high base.

Key Risks

Client concentration - Top 5 clients account for >50% of revenue and a significant number of clients are in the technology industry. The loss of one or more of these clients or changes within the technology industry could negatively impact the business. Also note that given the company has only been in operations for a short time, it is unclear whether the contracts for any of the clients have been renewed after the initial term expired.

Competition - As noted previously, new competitors will likely enter the market and traditional insurance companies may start offering similar benefits to clients they already have deep relationships with.

Contract re-rates and higher costs: It is common for employers to try and get discounts on rates charged by vendors upon the renewal of contracts which can lead to lower revenue for the company, especially given the client concentration. The company may also face higher costs to be paid to treatment providers especially as competition rises

Management options - The company has 20M options and warrants that are currently vested. For context, the company has 82M shares outstanding so the exercise of these options after any restrictions have been lifted may result in significant dilution for existing shareholders. Also note that the weighted exercise price on these options is below $2 which means a 700% upside for option holders who have only held these instruments for 2 years. Such upside over short period of time can be very enticing for option holders.

Conclusion

PGNY has a robust business model and will likely continue to exhibit an impressive growth trajectory. The current valuation is extremely rich and we recommend investors to monitor from the sidelines. Having said that, this is definitely a stock that will be on our watch-list and we will wait for opportunities to enter at a more reasonable valuation.

