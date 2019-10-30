The Bull And The Bear Case Behind Whether You Should Buy Invesco's 7.3% Yield

My thesis

Invesco's OppenheimerFunds acquisition follows recent passive-business purchases and should provide a more significant financial benefit in 2020. Cost savings are critical, and synergy realization was ahead of plan at 2Q. Still, organic growth and revenue yield remain central to the outlook. Invesco's diversified offerings aim to capitalize on long-term market barbell opportunities, aiding growth. China is a long-term opportunity, with an effort that is bearing fruit. However, commoditization of asset management may be proven to be a considerable threat. The current dividend yield of Invesco may look attractive, but it may turn out to be a value trap.

The Bull case

Solid financials and potential growth in Asia

Invesco's financials are healthy, though stagnated growth is what worries me. Revenue growth has gone nowhere over the past few years, and the margins are also slightly declining. The effects can easily be seen reflected in earnings which have also been flat over the past five years. However, the good news is that Invesco remains a cash flow machine.

Source: Bloomberg

Invesco is running on positive free cash flow and can generate significantly high returns to its shareholders through a positive cash flow yield. Even with the acquisition of OppenheimerFunds, the company has still been cash flow positive.

Source: Bloomberg

In FY 2018, Invesco generated around 8% in shareholder yield (ex-debt) through its dividends and its share repurchase program.

Source: Bloomberg

Invesco's financials may have been flat over the past few years, but the company may find new growth avenues in Asia.

Inflows into Chinese funds should be fuelled by faster economic growth than in the rest of the world, the population's rising affluence and the deepening of capital markets. China's aging population should fuel the shift out of deposit savings into financial investments to fund retirement. A crackdown on shadow-banking activities by regulators should drive significant inflows into NAV-based fund products out of bank wealth management products (WMPs). Asset managers have the opportunity to help banks distribute alternative products to customers, manage their outsourced portfolio, and provide investment advisory services.

The country's assets under management are expected to grow at an average yearly rate of 17% annually from 2017 to over $6 trillion by-end 2022, according to McKinsey & Co.

Source: McKinsey & Co Report: Asia report Pg. 6

Source: Bloomberg

Invesco ranked second behind UBS among foreign asset managers in China overall after taking into account its onshore, outbound, and inbound investment businesses. However, Invesco's onshore ranking surged ahead of UBS in 2019 after it agreed to obtain a majority stake in its 49% owned joint venture, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Co. Invesco Great Wall's Jingyi Money Market Fund was among the first money market funds to be included in Ant Financial's Yu'E Bao fund. JPM, Schroders, and Blackrock rounded out the top 5 foreign fund managers in China. Invesco being the number 1 US asset management in China is no small feat, considering its overall small market share.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Source: Bloomberg

The bear case

My main concern when it comes to asset management is that the industry becomes too much of a commodity. Since ETFs first appeared, it has become apparent that investing converges more and more into a passive activity. Recently all major brokers cut their fees in trading stocks to 0, further confirming that the pricing power of firms is going down when it comes to providing financial services.

As lower prices have aided exchange-traded fund share gains from actively managed products, flows within the ETF category have also favored lower-priced offerings. Funds in the 0-10 bp expense-ratio tier have garnered over half of the flows cumulatively. In almost every single year from 2013-18, Bloomberg Intelligence-tracked data show, except for 2015. The increasing dominance of the lower-fee ETFs has extended in 2019, with 70-75% of flows going to this bucket through early August.

Source: Bloomberg

To bolster my argument, even high-end financial services, which are supposed to be providing a more specialized and sophisticated service, are having their fees declining rapidly. Hedge funds that used to charge a 2/20 have seen both their incentive and management fees trending down. The current average is 1.4%/17%.

A possible reason for this trend is, in my opinion, passive investing. There. There is such a plethora of passively managed ETFs for every kind of investor, their investing strategy, their diversification preferences, for any sector or basket of stocks. With such lows expanse ratios, active investing makes no sense, since its costs don't offset any potential market outperformance. Things become more interesting when we consider the scenario of potentially 0% expense ratios on ETFs. As you can see, the results of such changes in asset management have caused a continued decline in the margins of all major players. Franklin Resources (BEN), Lazard (LAZ), Invesco (IVZ), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Blackrock (BLK), Goldman Sachs (GS), have had their fee margins declining for years.

Invesco, in particular, is in a disadvantaged position because of its small market share compared to the asset management giants. If the trend of declining margins continues, it's natural that more prominent firms will be able to absorb the costs in some way by subsidizing passive investing for other services. For example, data gathering and processing. Therefore I believe that while asset management firms are not going anywhere, the smaller ones will have a harder to compete in this market. Even with Invesco's acquisitions, it's market share when it comes the total inflows is only 5.49%. Blackrock and Vanguard combined account for more than 70% of the overall flow of funds. Source: Bloomberg

Is Invesco a buy at its current price?

It's hard to tell. As I mentioned before, Invesco's cash flow is flawless. The graph below depicts that even with increased spending in its dividends and share repurchases, the free cash flow remains solid.

Source: Bloomberg

However, Invesco may be a value trap. Not only because margins will probably continue declining in the short and long term, but also because the stock's payout ratio is approaching dangerous levels. If one checks Invesco's dividend payout ratio online, they will probably see one around 50%. However, the story is different when taking into account share buybacks. The share repurchase ratio combined with the dividend payout ratio approach levels north of 80%, even surpassing 100% of earnings in 2016. Having such high payouts to shareholders may create attractive yields for investors, but may not be the best way to utilize funds for the long term. Asset management is rapidly moving towards passive funds, which may even turn to 0% expanse ratios in the future. The future revenue of Invesco may be severely impacted. As a result, the current attractive dividend yield of Invesco may turn out to be a value trap. The market currently prices its competitors an average of 2.4 times their book value against IVZ P/B of 0.82. Additionally, considering the small market share of Invesco, I would worry about having my funds in their stock. I am not sure if they can absorb the costs of a 0% fee environment, against giants like BlackRock or Vanguard.

Source: Bloomberg

However, despite my concerns, management seems to have a different view of their stock. Insiders have been aggressively buying and increasing their holdings on the stock. On top of that, it is very encouraging that the CEO Mr. Martin L. Flanagan owns as much as 0.82% of the company. This accounts for around $63.5M and is undoubtedly a confidence factor when it comes to the future of the company.

Conclusion

Invesco's cash flow generation may not be growing but provides a reliable stream of income for the company at this time. Moving forward, the commoditization of asset management may be proven a disastrous outcome for smaller market-share players like IVZ, who may not be able to absorb the costs of 0% fees. The company's generous dividend and aggressive buyback program make the stock attractive, but the total payout ratios of such returns are approaching dangerous levels. However, the future may turn out brighter, with Asia being a massive market for growth. Invesco is already positioned well to take on the China growth opportunity, while management looks confident. In my opinion, the stock's position is too polarising for my taste to take a position. I will be waiting for further developments in the asset management sector and re-evaluate my thinking at some point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.