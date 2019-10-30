New To Investing? Here's 1 Common Mistake To Avoid

Instead, investors should look at additional metrics that put that share price into context.

This may lead investors to be confused about the relative values of companies as well as the value offered by a company's shares.

Many new investors look at share price to determine how "cheap" or "expensive" a stock is.

It is not uncommon for individual investors -- even those who have some experience trading stocks -- to look at a company's share price and, based on that fact alone, determine whether the shares are "cheap" or "expensive."

Indeed, it's not unheard of for some individuals to avoid stocks that trade above a certain dollar value simply because they view the stock as being "too expensive."

Here, I would like to explain why you shouldn't judge a stock's value simply by its share price and what additional factors you can use in conjunction with share price to determine the value of a stock.

Share Prices and Market Caps

The total value or worth of a company is indicated by its market capitalization (often shortened to "market cap"), which represents the sum of the values of a company's outstanding shares.

So, for example, fast food giant McDonalds (MCD) currently commands a market cap of $146.28 billion. What this means is that if we take the current share price -- $192.62 -- and multiply it by the number of shares outstanding (roughly 763.9 million), we get approximately $146.28 billion.

Now, what's important to understand is that if McDonalds wanted to, it could have a lower share price by undergoing what is known as a "split" -- that is, each outstanding share is replaced by some greater number of shares, each worth less. This can also work in reverse with what is known as a "reverse split," whereby each outstanding share is replaced by fewer shares, each worth more.

The point, though, is that the share price in itself doesn't indicate how valuable a company is -- market cap does.

Sometimes investors fall into the trap of comparing the share price of one company with another and concluding that the one with the higher share price is worth more. That's simply not the case! For example, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) trades at a share price of $263.18 but its market cap is just $10.76 billion -- less than a tenth of the value of McDonalds. In this case, Domino's Pizza simply has far fewer shares outstanding than McDonalds does.

So, share prices alone aren't enough to determine how valuable publicly traded companies are nor can they be used to compare the relative values of different companies as share counts are likely to differ.

Price is What You Pay, but Value is What You Get

While the above discussion established that share prices aren't a good way to compare the relative values of companies, there's another trap that some investors fall into -- using the share price alone as an indicator of how "cheap" or "expensive" a stock is.

The truth is that a company's value -- either measured by price-per-share or overall market capitalization -- is intimately tied to both its historical financial performance as well as its expected future financial performance.

A key metric that investors should look at in trying to value a company is the price-to-earnings (or P/E) ratio, which is simply the share price divided by the company's trailing twelve month net income per share. What this tells you is how much you're paying for each dollar of net income that the business generates. A lower P/E ratio means that investors aren't willing to pay much for each dollar of a company's earnings (signaling that investors might not be confident in a company's ability to sustain or grow those earnings into the future), while a higher one is a signal that investors are optimistic about that company's future.

A company's P/E ratio based on its earnings over the last twelve months can give prospective investors an initial read on whether a company is "cheap" or "expensive." However, "cheap" isn't necessarily a synonym for "undervalued" nor is "expensive" necessarily a synonym for "overvalued." That's why it's also important to understand how investors are expecting the company's future earnings to look (the estimates from professional analysts tend to be a reasonable proxy for what the collective investment world is expecting).

A trend you'll typically find is that companies with high P/E ratios are expected to rapidly grow revenue and earnings per share, while those with low P/E ratios are expected to see slower (or, in some cases, even negative) rates of growth.

Investing Is About More Than Share Prices and Historical Financial Metrics

At the end of the day, picking individual stocks isn't an easy or straightforward endeavor -- simply picking stocks that trade at low dollar values or at low P/E ratios or avoiding companies whose shares trade at high dollar values or P/E ratios isn't necessarily a recipe for success. But, before investing in individual stocks, it's important to be able to look beyond a company's share price to understand how investors are valuing the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All views expressed in this article represent my own opinions and not those of my employer.