I Own Suncor Stock And I Am Not Concerned About New Canadian Government Policies

I bought three oil & gas company stocks in late 2015 and early 2016, in multiple transactions, as the price of oil was approaching its bottom. Once oil prices went under $50/barrel for WTI, I figured that it passed the minimum threshold needed to maintain global oil production at a level that can meet demand, therefore it was a good entry point for oil stocks The three companies I chose to invest in were Shell (RDS.A), Chevron (CVX) and Suncor (SU). I figured that while oil prices had to rise from the levels when I chose to invest, I also figured that there will be volatile periods, including periods of price weakness. For this reason, I chose only companies I saw as solid thanks to upstream-downstream as well as regional diversification, with little risk of default, significant downsizing or even a cut to their dividends. Of the three, Suncor has been my worst-performing investment since then, even though all three stocks are up compared with my average entry point price for each stock. The dividend, currently yielding above 4%, also helps make it an attractive hold for a longer duration. Concerns in regards to Canadian policies at Provincial as well as Federal levels in regards to curbing emissions are in part to blame for this under-performance relative to the stock of its peers.

Concerns are even more acute now, with a Liberal majority government giving way to a potential Liberal-NDP alliance. I personally did not think there was a reason to worry years ago when Alberta elected an NDP government, or when the Liberals were voted into power at Federal level. The latest Canadian election should not worry investors of Suncor or other Canadian mining companies either, because if one takes a step back and analyzes the situation, it becomes clear that Canada cannot afford to undermine its own mining industry, including oil sands producers. Not only that, but it would by no means be the main required solution needed to meet its increasingly unrealistic emissions goals.

Suncor stock is undervalued due to political concerns.

I will address the Canadian political situation and explain why its economic structure makes it unlikely for its leaders to obstruct the oil industry in a little while. I want to first point out the financial metrics that suggest that Suncor is currently trading at a discount, in large part because of all the political worries which have been baked into the stock price.

Looking at its price to book value based on its second quarter numbers, shareholder equity is equal to 45.51 billion Canadian dollars as of the end of June. The number of common shares is 1.56 billion. Book value per share is 29.2 dollars. The share price is currently 39.9 Canadian dollars. Therefore Suncor's price to book value is 1.37. It is generally thought that a value bellow one is ideal when it comes to searching for a good investment, but the thing that needs to be remembered here is that Suncor is a growth stock, with very solid profit margins, meaning that it does not need to accumulate debt in order to sustain its growth. Taking these facts into consideration, it is in my view relatively cheap.

Looking exclusively at Suncor's oil sands Gross revenues minus royalties, as a way to gauge its growth trajectory, they increased from 7.61 billion dollars in the first six months of 2018, to 8.78 billion dollars for the first six months of this year. That is an increase of over 15% in a year. Oil sands production actually increased by 20%, but revenues were impacted by lower oil prices. Suncor does have growth potential, with current reserves being equivalent to 27 years worth of current production. There is of course the worry that the Canadian government will act to obstruct that growth, or even act to reverse it, which is in part responsible for the market's dismissive position towards Suncor's growth and profitability potential. I find it very unlikely, as I shall explain.

Canada has a proven track record of not meeting emissions goals.

The first emissions reduction goal that Canada tried to implement was in 1988. Since then there was the Kyoto ratification in 1997, the Copenhagen Accord pledge and now the Paris accord.

As is often the case, I would say increasingly so lately, realities backed by facts are clouded, distorted or just simply ignored, in favor of building narratives that better fit ideals and ideological viewpoints. A case in point is the Canadian emissions issue. Since 1988 when the first pledge was made, emissions increased by 20%. It has been very popular to pin it mostly on the oil & gas industry, but there is in fact another factor which is driving up emissions to a larger degree than emissions produced by the oil & gas industry. That factor is population growth, mostly driven by the robust immigrant influx policy that Canada's government is pursuing. Canada's oil sands are only responsible for 10% of Canada's total emissions, therefore can only be responsible for significantly less than 10% of total emissions growth of 20% since 1988.

Since 1988 Canada's population has grown from 26.8 million, to about 37.2 million currently. That is an increase of almost 40%. The reason why emissions did not also increase by 40% since then, is because emissions per capita have been reduced through a number of measures, such as reduced coal consumption, better average MPG of the car fleet currently on the road, programs meant to encourage home insulation as well as other measures. But those measures have not been nearly enough to offset population growth.

Canada's latest pledge to cut emissions involves going 30% bellow 2005 levels. The level of emissions in 2005 was just marginally higher compared with current levels. The decline can mostly be attributed to the 2008 crisis, with emissions back on a growing path since 2010. In effect, emissions per capita would have to decline by about 40-45% by 2030, given a roughly 12% increase in Canada's forecast population. Eliminating the entire oil sands industry would only get Canada about a quarter of the way towards its goal, because as I pointed out, oil sands emissions only make up 10% of Canada's total emissions. While the cut in oil sands emissions on its own would not help meet Canada's goals, the secondary effects on the economy just might, and I don't believe that any government would want to go down that path as a way of curtailing emissions.

What this means for Suncor is that it will continue to be able to grow its production profitably, unhindered by Canada's emissions-cutting initiatives. Those initiatives will focus more and more on better home insulation, more efficient furnaces, providing more support for EV sales, raising taxes on gasoline in order to encourage the use of public transport and more efficient vehicles. Industry, including oil & gas extraction projects will be asked to cut their emissions intensity as well. Canada will also forge ahead with cutting coal consumption which will be replaced by renewables and natural gas. These measures should all help cut emissions per capita, even as population growth and to a lesser extent the oil industry will continue to push emissions up. The end result will most likely be stagnated emissions levels at best.

Suncor and other oil sands producers are continuing to help their own case by working on cutting their emissions intensity per barrel produced.

As we can see, despite plans for further production expansion, Suncor intends to keep emissions at this year's levels, going forward. It will by no means help Canada achieve the 30% reduction in emissions, but then again, neither does the growth in Canada's population. If emissions intensity levels were to be held at current levels across Canada's economy, the net effect of the projected increase in Canada's total emissions stemming from the projected 1 mb/d increase from oil sands would be equivalent to 5%. The 12% increase in Canada's population however would have a far higher net effect of 12% on total emissions, therefore logic would dictate that this is where Canada needs to look, if it wants to get serious about cutting emissions.

Because neither cutting oil sands production or slowing down population growth, which Canada's economy is structured around are convenient measures, Canada is set to do neither. Most of its efforts will continue to be concentrated on cutting the emissions intensity of industry, transport and people. It will not be enough to help meet Canada's Paris Agreement commitments. It may not even be enough to keep emissions from rising from current levels. Given Canada's economic realities however, it is all that it can reasonably do. Current policy directions suggest that Canada intends to continue facilitating the growth in oil sands production. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just reaffirmed his commitment to the Trans Mountain Pipeline meant to carry oil sands to the West Coast.

What the current political climate means to Suncor is that it may have to work harder on reducing emissions, which will most likely add to its overall production costs. It does not mean however that production will be curtailed. The reduction in profitability due to emissions reduction costs will also likely be bearable, and should have only a small impact on profits per barrel produced. Given Suncor's other attributes, such as ample reserves, combined with my personal view that peak oil demand expectations are very premature, I continue to hold to the view that Suncor might be one of the best long term investment positions going into the next decade, which is why I will continue to hold on to my current investment in its stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, RDS.A, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.