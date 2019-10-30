Alibaba's Quarterly Results May Send The Stock Soaring

Alibaba (BABA) may be gearing up for a big break out following its quarterly results on Friday, Nov. 1. The company is expected to report results before the stock markets open. Believe it or not, Alibaba has a mixed history of beating analysts' expectations, which makes the quarter's results no slam dunk. However, options betting and the technical chart suggest the stock may rise by as much as 8% in the weeks ahead.

Analysts currently estimate that fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings grew by 8.15% to $1.50 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to rise by roughly 33% to $16.3 billion. Alibaba earnings have suffered in recent quarters due to a strong dollar and declining margins.

I have been following Alibaba since February. You can track all of my articles on Alibaba and Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet.

No Slam Dunk for Results

Over the last eight quarters, the company has topped earnings estimates six times. Meanwhile, revenue has beaten estimates five times. However, over the past four quarters, the company has missed revenue estimates two times, a mixed history at best.

One reason revenue and earnings have been hit over the past year is that the value of the Chinese yuan has weakened materially vs. the US dollar due to the overhang of the US trade war. It has created a big FX headwind for the company when reporting its results for US ADR listing.

Additionally, earnings growth has been hit very hard by declining gross profit margins. These declines have been a result of the company's increased spending innovative such as Amap and Tmall Genie.

Bullish Option Betting

However, despite the multiple headwinds, some traders appear to be betting that the stock rises in the weeks ahead. The $180 call options for expiration on Jan. 17 have risen by about 12,200 contracts. The calls cost about $8.50 per contract on Oct. 30, and that means the stock needs to rise to about $188.50 by the expiration date for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit.

Technical Chart

Additionally, the technical chart shows that the stock is nearing a potentially big break out. The stock has been trending lower since May 2019. But now the stock is approaching that downtrend, and should it rise above $179, it would signal a breakout, and that could push shares higher toward $188. Also, the relative strength index is beginning to increase, a sign that bullish momentum is coming back into the stock.

Big Risks

The significant risk for the stock continues to center around the US and China trade dispute. There have been some signs of easing tensions. However, we have seen that before. Easing tensions for a while, followed by a setback and then an increase in tensions. Alibaba stock has often been in the crosshairs of this trade war as a proxy in the market. Additionally, an increase in tariffs or tensions could result in the dollar strengthening.

With earnings on deck, positive results could help lift the stock price. Although Alibaba has several headwinds, it seems based on the options and technicals. It appears the stock may be ready to move higher in the weeks to come.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.